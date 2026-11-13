Six Potential Replacements for USMNT Boss Mauricio Pochettino Following Man Utd Exit

U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino is headed for the exit door, inking a deal on Friday to take charge of Manchester United, a reported two-and-a-half year tenure at Old Trafford that will officially begin on Wednesday. He replaces Michael Carrick, who was axed only 24 hours prior after commanding the the Red Devils to just one Premier League win across the first 10 matches of the new season.

Pochettino’s exit comes as a sudden and major blow to the USMNT, who is currently grouped for the November international window. Rumors of United’s interest in Pochettino only began to surface on Monday, and the 54-year-old Argentine boss also just signed a four-year contract renewal with U.S. Soccer in August, which retained him through the 2030 World Cup.

While Pochettino has agreed to see out the USMNT’s two-legged series against Haiti for the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals over the next few days, U.S. Soccer has much work to do to find his long-term replacement.

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The U-23 USMNT manager, Steve Cherundolo, will command the USMNT for the December friendly against Jamaica, and competitive fixtures don’t return until March, giving the federation a little bit of breathing room to make the right decision.

It also has at least an extra $10 million to play with, thanks to the buyout fee United was forced to cough up for Pochettino’s hand.

Due to the strong foundation Pochettino has laid in the States, the Americans have big ambitions for the 2030 World Cup. They’ll need a leader that cannot just sustain the work the Argentine has done, but actually advance it.

Here are six viable candidates that could fill his big shoes.

B.J. Callaghan

B.J. Callaghan led Nashville SC to the best regular season in MLS history. | Jeff Dean/MLS/Getty Images

Off the back of making Major League Soccer history, B.J. Callaghan could be an outside contender to replace Pochettino.

Callaghan extended his contract with Nashville SC through the 2028–29 season in February; however, U.S. Soccer may still be inclined to pry him away.

Not only does the 45-year-old out of Ventnor City, N.J. have experience with the USMNT—serving as the team’s interim manager back in 2023, he has also proven his managerial worth tenfold over the past two seasons in MLS.

2025 was his first full season in Nashville, and although the club did not win the MLS Cup that year, Callaghan still achieved several club records, including the most single-season wins (22 all competition) and the longest unbeaten streak (15 all competitions). He also led the Boys in Gold to their first-ever trophy: the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

His 2026 campaign has been even more prolific, establishing this Nashville squad as the single greatest regular season team in MLS history. They surpassed Inter Miami’s 2024 squad (74) for the highest points tally in MLS regular season history (77) and also set league records for most wins (23), fewest losses (3), points per game (2.26), win percentage (79.4), fewest goals conceded (25) and the largest Supporters’ Shield points margin (13).

It was total domination from Callaghan’s men, who seem destined to hoist their first-ever MLS Cup. Meanwhile, their manager could be headed out the door.

Pellegrino Matarazzo

Pellegrino Matarazzo has found great success in Europe. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Pellegrino Matarazzo is another American that could be a strong successor to Pochettino.

The 48-year-old out of Wayne, N.J. and graduate of Columbia University’s soccer program is now at the helm of Real Sociedad in the Spanish La Liga, where he has made quite a name for himself.

He touched down in San Sebastián in December 2025, replacing the fired Sergio Francisco. Matarazzo, who became the first American manager in La Liga, inherited a dismal team sitting 15th in La Liga, just one point above the relegation zone.

The American boss completely rebuilt La Real, and by April, they were hoisting the Copa del Rey title after a dramatic penalty shootout against Atlético Madrid. He set even more history in the process, becoming the first American manager to win a major trophy in one of Europe’s top five leagues. The team finished the 2026–7 season in a much-improved 10th place.

The club has been off to a strong start to the new season as well, currently sitting fifth in league standings.

Whether or not Matarazzo, who recently signed a two-year contract extension with the club, would want to depart Real Sociedad less than a year into his tenure remains to be seen; however, he has openly expressed interest in the USMNT position in the past.

“The chance to lead a national team—especially your own—is something special,” Matarazzo told Give Me Sport last year. “It was an honor to be associated with a role like that. Of course, I would be open to it in the future if the project fits and the timing is right.”

Julian Nagelsmann

Julian Nagelsmann most recently managed Germany at the 2026 World Cup. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Julian Nagelsmann could also be a worthwhile replacement for Pochettino.

The 39-year-old from West Germany most recently commanded the German national team at the 2026 World Cup, taking over at the helm in 2023 after stints as manager for TSG Hoffenheim (2016–19), RB Leipzig (2019–21) and Bayern Munich (2021–23).

He issued his resignation soon after Germany’s shock exit to Paraguay in the round of 32 last summer and has been a free agent ever since. Nagelsmann has shown an interest in returning to the club game; however, if U.S. Soccer comes calling, it may be too enticing of an offer to refuse.

It may not have worked wonders at Germany, but his managerial style on the surface is quite suitable to the USMNT’s style of play. The German boss is known for his tactical flexibility, which could be a strength for an American team still discovering its key players and most successful formation. He is also known for his aggressive pressing and counter attacking, a tactic that worked well at the World Cup for Pochettino, who has foregrounded an identity of aggressive front-footedness.

There is one potential red flag, though. Nagelsmann’s defense fell incredibly short at the World Cup, seeing Germany display a leaky backline throughout the entire tournament. It’s what ultimately led to the powerhouse’s early demise.

If the USMNT is really to achieve its big ambitions come 2030, defense is the one element that must be shored up fast. With the retirement of the veteran center back Tim Ream, there is currently a massive hole in the Americans’ backline that must be filled by someone as consistent as his center back partner, Chris Richards.

Steve Cherundolo

Steve Cherundolo is the manager of the U-23 squad. | Rich Lam/Getty Images

Cherundolo would be a rather straightforward replacement for Pochettino, simply continuing his tenure after his interim stint this December.

Pochettino and Cherundolo already worked closely together, given Cherundolo is the recently appointed manager of the U-23 squad, which will compete at the 2028 Summer Olympics. The two managers shared several budding stars between their rosters, such as Peyton Miller, Brooklyn Raines, Damion Downs and Cole Campbell, collaborating to best develop those youngsters into USMNT legends of the future.

Although Cherundolo’s managerial talents have yet to be put to test with the U-23 squad, he previously thrived at the helm of Los Angeles FC. In his first season, he led the Black and Gold to the 2022 Supporters’ Shield, while also breaking the record for the most MLS wins as a first-year manager (21). LAFC went on to win the MLS Cup that season as well.

LAFC remained a Western Conference powerhouse in the subsequent years and even won the 2024 U.S. Open Cup, before Cherundolo stepped down at the end of 2025.

Aside from his managerial success, Cherundolo is a USMNT legend himself. The defender racked up 87 appearances for the USMNT between 1999 and 2012 and featured in both the 2006 World Cup and the 2010 World Cup.

Roberto Martínez

Roberto Martínez could replace Pochettino. | Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua/Getty Images

Roberto Martínez is another manager U.S. Soccer could call.

The 53-year-old has extensive international coaching experience, managing Belgium for six years (2016–22) before taking over for Portugal (2023–26).

He led the Seleção das Quinas to their second-ever UEFA Nations League title in 2025, defeating reigning champions Spain on penalties; however, it was Spain that got the better of Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. the following summer, defeating them 1–0 in the World Cup round of 16. Portugal’s early exit was followed by Martínez’s immediate resignation. He has been a free agent ever since.

The Spanish boss was criticized heavily for how he handled Ronaldo at the World Cup, accused of “pander[ing]” the rather-ineffectual 41-year-old star by playing him nearly every minute of the tournament. Ronaldo scored twice against group stage opponent Uzbekistan in a rather simple 5–0 thumping, but had just one other finish all tournament: a penalty kick against Croatia in the round of 32.

Fortunately for Martínez, there is no national hero of Ronaldo’s stature to contend with on the USMNT. Even “Captain America,” Christian Pulisic, has begun to lose his luster.

Martínez reportedly remains open to another international opportunity, and his World Cup experience could come in hand for the Americans. His Spanish-influenced possession-based style could also be an interesting element to a USMNT team in the process of leaning more into its technical capabilities.

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has expressed interest in moving to the U.S. | Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola really needs no introduction. One of the most successful managers in the history of the sport is currently a free agent and reportedly U.S. Soccer’s “top target” to succeed Pochettino.

After an unprecedented, trophy-filled 10 years at the helm of Manchester City (2016–26), the 55-year-old Spaniard called it quits in May, citing a lack of “energy” and a plan to “rest” following the end of the season.

Six months later, Guardiola could be ready to return to the soccer world, perhaps to a position less intense than the daily rigors of club play.

It’s not entirely out of the question that Guardiola could become the U.S.’s next international manager. He has exclaimed his affinity for the nation, even living in New York City with his family for a year between 2012 and 2013 while on sabbatical. He has frequently returned to the Big Apple, as recently as this fall to support Man City’s sister club, New York City FC.

Managing the USMNT could be a win-win for everyone. For Guardiola, it could be the perfect way to marry a less demanding lifestyle with the fulfillment of working with a team that has an incredibly high ceiling, yet still needs tremendous development and growth. For the Stars and Stripes, having Guardiola would make a historic run at the 2030 World Cup not just a dream but, rather, an expectation.