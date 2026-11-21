Phil Parkinson praised the ‘accountability and honesty’ of his Wrexham side after they secured a gritty 1–0 victory over Lincoln City on Saturday.

George Thomason scored late on to give the Red Dragons just their second away win of the Championship season as they extended their unbeaten run to three matches. Wrexham were forced to dig deep in the closing stages as they weathered the Lincoln storm and secured just their fourth clean sheet of the campaign.

Although they have struggled for away form all season, three of those clean sheets have come on the road. Wrexham have also looked vastly improved defensively from the side that conceded 65 goals last season, their highest total since they were relegated to the National League in 2008.

Parkinson Praises Four Wrexham Players

Wrexham signed Anthony Patterson for a club-record transfer fee in the summer. | PA Images via Getty Images

Wrexham had been winless in five away matches ahead of their trip to Lincoln City, but managed to pick up three precious points in a gritty encounter.

It was on their previous away day that Parkinson questioned the fighting spirit of his side as they lost to Sheffield United, a result that increased the pressure on the manager. In the days after that defeat, he invited his staff and players in for some brutally honest conversations that appear to have helped clear the air.

The Wrexham squad was made to watch the entire first half of the match before taking part in a no-holds-barred discussion about accountability, effort and why they had struggled for consistency this season. Since then, they have beaten both Middlesbrough and Lincoln and drawn with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I think it is the accountability of the players and making sure we have honesty,” Parkinson told Sports Illustrated. “I think we have always had that here, making sure players look inward as well. If we get beat, it is not the end of the world; we are losing a game to Sheffield United in the Championship.

The pressure has eased off Phil Parkinson. | Chris Vaughan/Getty Images

“But equally, it is the manner of losing. Today we put back in place what is needed on your travels; you’ve got to have that resilience, that is at any level we have played at. I go back to the National League games and coming to grounds where the dressing rooms are small, the crowds are against you and some really, really tough games at that level. Sometimes it wasn’t pretty, but we’d find a way on our travels and that is what we have got to continue to do.”

Even without injured attacking players Sam Smith, Josh Windass, Nathan Broadhead and Callum O’Hare, Wrexham have rediscovered their ability to grind out results.

Thomason will take most of the credit for his excellent goal against Lincoln, but Parkinson was equally impressed by the resilience shown by three summer signings.

He added: “I just want to concentrate on the ones that are playing. In the last few weeks, Patto (Anthony Patterson), Joe Worrall, Ben Whiteman, for instance, have really, really stepped up. That is what you need. What can I do more? Look at George Thomason’s contribution: two goals in those games, and that is what we are looking for. I am looking for players to step up and say, ‘I want the shirt, and I want to stay in the team.’”