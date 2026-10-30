Phil Parkinson Under Pressure, But Wrexham's Record Spending Must Also Be Questioned

Wrexham need to improve significantly after losing 1–0 to Sheffield United on Friday, a result that puts even more scrutiny on manager Phil Parkinson, but also on the club’s record summer spending.

The Red Dragons entered the match in Championship purgatory, sitting 17th in the table but still six points from both the playoff positions and the relegation zone. That precarious balance meant their trip to Bramall Lane was always likely to influence the mood heading into a crucial run of fixtures.

By the end of the weekend, Wrexham could find themselves closer to League One than the Premier League after another poor performance. Parkinson will face even greater pressure if his side fails to show signs of improvement against Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers next week. However, questions should also be asked of the squad and the club’s summer recruitment.

Problems at Both Ends

Wrexham have managed just one shot on target in each of their last two matches. | George Wood/Getty Images

Wrexham won both league meetings with the Blades last season and spent $48 million on seven new signings over the summer. It seems ironic, then, to blame their poor start on recruitment when Sheffield United did not spend a penny on transfer fees during the same window.

Yet even after a club-record outlay, which included breaking the transfer record to sign goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, this Wrexham side is clearly still lacking quality at both ends of the pitch, an issue amplified by injuries to Josh Windass and, to a lesser extent, Nathan Broadhead.

Having struggled on the road for much of the season, Wrexham found themselves on the back foot from the outset at Bramall Lane. Romelle Donovan terrorized Issa Kaboré down the flank, while Jordan Ayew caused major problems with his movement against a defense low on confidence.

Wrexham were forced to sit back, absorb pressure and hope they could capitalize on the few chances that came their way. Sheffield United gifted them possession when Japhet Tanganga attempted to play out from the back, but Lewis O’Brien could only muster a wayward effort that was blocked inside the box.

It was little surprise when the home side eventually took the lead. A better pass from Tanganga carved open the Wrexham defense, allowing Ayew to turn Dom Hyam with ease and fire a low shot toward goal. Patterson could only parry the ball into the path of Ben Brereton Díaz, who finished from close range.

The goal meant Wrexham have now conceded in each of their last eight matches and kept just two clean sheets all season.

For the second consecutive week, Wrexham went into halftime trailing by a goal without registering a shot on target. Parkinson responded by introducing striker Sam Smith and defender Max Cleworth in an attempt to address the problems at both ends of the pitch. Club captain Hyam was among those withdrawn, with Wrexham short on defensive reinforcement after Dan Scarr and Lewis Brunt were both allowed to leave.

Smith added energy and enterprise to the attack, but it was Kieffer Moore who had the best opportunity to equalize, sending a poor effort over the crossbar. Parkinson’s side certainly carried more of a threat after the break, although they remained vulnerable at the other end.

Sheffield United almost doubled their lead when Ayew latched onto an excellent pass from goalkeeper Michael Cooper, only to be denied by a superb recovery challenge from Ben Sheaf. That moment of hard work and determination embodied the Parkinson teams of the past that have been missing for much of the new season. It was also a rare highlight in an otherwise sloppy performance, with Wrexham repeatedly guilty of giving the ball away cheaply and rarely looking capable of making anything happen in possession.

Having conceded a soft goal and offering little in attack, the harsh reality is difficult to ignore. Wrexham have now won just three matches this season and are without a victory in their last five away games, scoring only once during that run.

It also marks the first time Parkinson’s side has lost consecutive league matches this calendar year. Only Watford (two) have scored fewer away goals than Wrexham (five) in the Championship this season.

Whether those problems are the responsibility of the manager, the players or those in charge of recruitment is for the owners to decide. What remains clear is that while there is still time to turn things around, every defeat makes that task more difficult.