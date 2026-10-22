‘We’ve Fallen Behind’—Phil Parkinson Gives Verdict on Crucial Wrexham Appointment

Phil Parkinson believes Steve Nickson has “settled in well” after being appointed Wrexham’s inaugural sporting director last month.

The Red Dragons identified Nickson as the standout candidate for the newly created role as they look to revolutionize their transfer strategy and establish a global scouting network. The former Newcastle United head of recruitment has been tasked with building and leading Wrexham’s scouting and player recruitment operations as the club seeks to expand its reach in the transfer market.

Wrexham want to explore untapped global markets and sign high-potential players who can either make an immediate impact on the first team or be developed and sold for a significant profit. Parkinson has admitted that the club have “fallen behind” in recruitment during their remarkable rise through the divisions, with the transfer strategy yet to reach standards targeted in the Championship.

Asked about his relationship with Nickson, Parkinson told Sports Illustrated: “Yeah, good. I mean, the very early stages for Steve. Obviously, [it’s] an area where we’ve obviously fallen behind with the speed of our progress on the recruitment, both at home but more internationally, really. Having that knowledge of players which Steve brings with him, and a kind of ready-made knowledge and a network with him into the club, but obviously the benefits of that will be seen over a longer period of time. Steve’s settled in well at the club and we're enjoying working with him.”

Wrexham Aim to Overhaul Their Transfer Strategy

Steve Nickson is well known for his ability to spot young talent. | IMAGO/Aleksandar Djorovic

Wrexham have signed only two players from European clubs during the Hollywood era, with Liberato Cacace arriving from Empoli last year and Jacques Ekomié joining from Angers this past summer. Both players came from clubs competing in the Italian and French top flights, rather than from less-explored markets that could offer greater value for money.

The Welsh club have already identified Eastern and Northern Europe, South America and Central America as markets they want to explore, believing they could unearth hidden gems and secure better value for their investment.

Although the main focus is on signing high-quality, high-potential players for relatively low transfer fees to strengthen the first-team squad, Wrexham also recognize that developing players and selling them for a profit will be an important part of their long-term strategy. The proceeds could then be reinvested in the squad, helping make the club more sustainable.

That is where Nickson comes in. Wrexham interviewed several candidates for the sporting director role during the summer, but the former Newcastle man stood out for his ability to combine modern scouting methods with Parkinson’s more traditional approach. The 52-year-old was highly regarded at St. James’ Park, having built a reputation for identifying promising young talent and played a key role in signing Sven Botman and Joelinton before Newcastle’s Saudi-backed takeover in 2021.

“Bringing in a sporting director and building out a scouting department is the right thing for the football club,” Williamson told The Athletic last month. “Not just for now, but the next 10, 15, 20 years. Again, building something better.”