‘Inevitable’—Phil Parkinson Rules Out Wrexham Summer Transfer

Manager Phil Parkinson insists Wrexham have no plans to sell star forward Josh Windass during the summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old was named the club’s Player of the Season after a campaign that saw him score 17 goals and register six assists across all competitions following his arrival from Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

Windass had been identified as a target for Scottish giants Rangers, who are managed by his former Sheffield Wednesday mentor Danny Röhl. The attacking midfielder was signed as a free agent after his previous contract was mutually terminated, so any sale would represent pure profit from a financial perspective.

Sports Illustrated revealed earlier this week that there was “nothing to report” regarding the latest transfer rumors, a point reiterated by Parkinson. Windass is under contract until June 2028, and the North Wales club is under no pressure to sell him—or any other players, for that matter.

Wrexham Rule Out Windass Transfer

Josh Windass enjoyed a strong debut season at Wrexham. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Red Dragons recorded the best finish in the club’s 162-year history after ending the season seventh in the Championship table, just two points shy of the final playoff position.

Parkinson has already admitted they must “improve” their squad this summer if they are to push for Premier League promotion, with several key additions expected once the transfer window opens.

Wrexham’s promotion bid will not only hinge on who they sign, but also on the players they retain. Alongside interest in Windass, star defender Callum Doyle has attracted significant attention following an outstanding individual campaign that saw him named to the Championship Team of the Season.

However, as far as Parkinson is concerned, neither player is going anywhere.

“Josh is our player, he had a good season, and we are looking forward to him building on that next year,” he told The Leader. “We are looking to add to the quality we have got, not lose it. I think we would be disappointed if there wasn’t some interest in our players.

“It is inevitable, but we have got the key players we want on long contracts, and we are in a good position on that front. We are looking to build on what we did last year and improve the squad to make us really competitive again.”

Could Wrexham Still Sell a Star?

Phil Parkinson is excited for the future. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham has made it clear it has no intention of selling a star player this summer, but there is also an acknowledgment that every player has a price. There is no financial pressure to sell either, with Wrexham a club driven by ambition and targeting Premier League promotion next season.

Club sources suggest turnover for Wrexham’s first season back in the Championship will land somewhere around $65 million, a figure that will be confirmed when results are released next year. If accurate, the club would have $55.25 million available to spend on player costs — including transfer fees, wages, and agent fees — under the new Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) financial rules.

However, if an exceptional bid is received, serious consideration would be given. Wrexham paid nothing for Windass, and he has limited resale value at 32, so a substantial transfer fee could force the club to reconsider. Likewise, there is no intention to sell Doyle, but if a major offer arrives, a difficult decision may have to be made. In soccer, you can never rule anything out.

Wrexham Highest Player Sales

Player Club Fee Season Bryan Hughes Birmingham City $1.75m 1996–1997 Neil Roberts Wigan Athletic $700k 1999–2000 Barry Hunter Reading $580k 1996–1997 David Brammer Port Vale $565k 1998–1999 Craig Morgan MK Dons $435k 2005–2006

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