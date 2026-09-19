‘Difficult Week’—Phil Parkinson Speaks Out After Memorable Victory Over Southampton

Phil Parkinson has thanked Wrexham supporters for their backing after his side produced an important 2–1 win over Southampton in the Championship.

Keven Schlotterbeck scored an unfortunate own goal in the final minute of the match as the Red Dragons bounced back from their 6–0 hammering at the hands of West Ham with a dramatic win over Southampton.

Parkinson had been under fresh pressure as Wrexham manager ahead of the match, with several critics casting doubt over his future following the heaviest defeat of his Racecourse reign. However, the triple-promotion winner has retained the support of most fans, who made their feelings clear ahead of the Southampton win.

As the Wrexham manager walked onto the pitch before kickoff, he was serenaded by supporters who loudly sang his name, while various chants of support echoed around the Racecourse Ground throughout the match.

Parkinson Blown Away by Wrexham Support

Wrexham scored in the final minute of the match to beat Southampton. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Speaking after his side secured all three points, Parkinson thanked supporters for sticking by his side after they had suffered such a heavy defeat last time out.

“First of all, I would like to thank our supporters,” Parkinson said in his postmatch press conference. “The way they got behind the team today was absolutely fantastic. The reception they gave me as I walked across the pitch before the game meant a lot.

“Our supporters have had tough times, and they are used to bouncing back. They played their part today; I thought they were incredible. It was a proper atmosphere in the ground, and that is what it is all about. The club, the supporters, the staff, the owners, the players, everybody is linked together. You could feel that today.”

When asked if the support for him felt different than usual, the manager added: “It meant a lot because it has been a difficult week for us and our supporters as well, because we have got a lot of pride and we’ve shown that over a number of years.

“Once the defeat on Friday had gone, the story was about what are we going to do going forward: in training, how we’re going to prepare the team, how the lads are going to respond. The staff and the players have pulled together and I am very proud of that.”

Wrexham are now not back in action until Oct. 10 against Derby County, with the international break giving Parkinson plenty of time to continue his good work with the team.