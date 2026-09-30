How Credibility Is Key to Wrexham Plan’s for Transfer Strategy

Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson believes the appointment of sporting director Steve Nickson is a crucial next step in the club's pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.

The 52-year-old completed his move to North Wales at the start of the month after serving his notice period as head of recruitment at Newcastle United. Nickson will report to Williamson and the club board while working closely with manager Phil Parkinson and his coaching staff on a daily basis.

Nickson has been tasked with establishing and leading the club's scouting and player recruitment function as Wrexham look to widen their reach in the transfer market. The Red Dragons want to explore untapped global markets and sign high-potential talent who can either make an immediate impact in the first team or be developed and sold on for a significant profit.

“Bringing in a sporting director and building out a scouting department is the right thing for the football club,” Williamson told The Athletic. “Not just for now, but the next 10, 15, 20 years. Again, building something better.”

Wrexham Eye Global Talent in Next Stage of Their Rise

Nickson will be tasked with establishing a worldwide scouting network. | Wrexham AFC

Wrexham are well aware that they need to cast their net wider if they are not only to reach the Premier League but also establish themselves as a serious force in the division. While they are drawing inspiration from Fulham in their renovation of the Racecourse Ground, the examples of Brentford, Brighton and Bournemouth will inspire them in the transfer market.

The Red Dragons have only signed two players from Europe during the Hollywood era, with Liberato Cacace arriving from Empoli last year and Jacques Ekomié joining from Angers this past summer. Even then, both came from highly established Italian and French first divisions, respectively, with the club aware that they need to widen their search into other markets if they are to find the best value for money.

That is where Nickson comes in. Wrexham interviewed several candidates for the sporting director role during the summer, but none married modern scouting methods with Parkinson's old-school approach quite like the former Newcastle man.

Nickson was highly regarded at St. James' Park, having built a reputation for identifying promising young talent. He played a key role in the signings of Sven Botman and Joelinton before Newcastle's Saudi-backed takeover in 2021, and played a hands-on role in the deal to sign Yoane Wissa, who has the started the 2026–27 campaign in fine form, from Brentford.

“The challenge was to make sure we found the right person,” Williamson said. “You can bring in a lot of modern-day sporting directors who base everything on analytics and then create conflict. That would not be good for us. It’s not who we are. I worked really hard and met a lot of people during the process to find someone who I felt understood Wrexham values—who would work well alongside Parky to support him.

“Steve, with 15 years of experience at Newcastle, is someone who balances data with actually making sure we have eyes on the players and (that) we have watched them. As well as character references to understand their mentality and who they are.

“He has access to people around the world. He has a rolodex of all the people and names we need to get access to players that are Premier League-ready and better players. We are talking about eastern and northern Europe, South America, Central America. He gives us that little bit more credibility when we are having that conversation with some of those players.”