Wrexham’s Newest Backroom Staff Hire Could Be Hugely Significant

Wrexham have confirmed the appointment of Steve Nickson as sporting director—a major step in the club’s drive towards the English top-flight.

The 52-year-old has completed his move to North Wales after serving his notice period as head of recruitment at Newcastle United. Nickson will report to Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson and the club board, while working closely with manager Phil Parkinson, his coaching staff and the wider football leadership team.

Sports Illustrated revealed in July that an agreement had been reached for Nickson to begin his role after the summer transfer window closed. His arrival was officially confirmed on Monday as work continues on the club's ambition to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

What Is Steve Nickson's Role at Wrexham?

Steve Nickson (right) has spent 15 years at Newcastle United. | Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images

Wrexham have confirmed that Nickson will establish and lead the club's scouting and player recruitment function as they look to widen their reach in the transfer market.

The Red Dragons want to explore untapped markets across the globe as they look to sign high-potential talent who can either make an immediate impact in the first team or be developed and sold on for a significant profit.

Nickson will also support first-team planning, including deciding which players should be offered contracts and which should be allowed to leave as part of the club's long-term project.

He will oversee football administration, sports medicine and performance, as well as the club's academy.

The 52-year-old will also be tasked with establishing a clear sporting strategy and ensuring it is implemented across all areas of the club. Although it was not mentioned by Wrexham in their official statement, Nickson will also play a significant role in managerial appointments, helping determine whether a coaching change is required and potentially leading the search for a replacement.

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Steve Nickson Reacts to Wrexham Appointment

Nickson will be tasked with establishing a worldwide scouting network. | Wrexham AFC

Nickson has spent a total of 15 years with Newcastle, having previously served as the club's head of youth recruitment. He also spent 11 years at Blackburn Rovers, then a Premier League club, in the same role.

He is highly regarded in the North East and has built a reputation for identifying promising young talent. He played a key role in the signings of Sven Botman and Joelinton before Newcastle's Saudi-backed takeover in 2021 and personally recommended the acquisitions of Ayoze Pérez, Rolando Aarons and Kevin Mbabu.

He was also widely credited with his involvement in Newcastle's pursuit of Yoane Wissa a year ago.

On joining Wrexham, he said: “I am very excited to be joining Wrexham AFC as Sporting Director.

“This is a Club with incredible momentum, a unique culture and a clear ambition. The journey so far has been remarkable, with three consecutive promotions and a seventh-place finish in the Club’s first season back in the second tier.

“I am looking forward to working closely with Phil Parkinson, the coaching staff and the wider sporting team to continue developing the Club’s recruitment, scouting and football operations.

“There is already a strong foundation in place, and my focus will be on helping Wrexham take the next step by building the structure, talent pathways and football operations needed to support the Club’s ambition of reaching the Premier League.”

Wrexham’s View on Nickson Arrival

Steve Nickson will report directly to Michael Williamson. | Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Wrexham's ability to lure Nickson is another serious statement of intent as the club continues its push toward the Premier League.

If they are to bridge the gap and reach the top flight, never mind establish themselves there, their recruitment strategy will need to become one of the best in the industry.

Wrexham CEO Williamson said: “On behalf of our co-Chairmen, Rob and Ryan, the Board and the entire management team, I am delighted to welcome Steve to Wrexham AFC.

“As the Club continues to grow, it is essential that we keep strengthening the football infrastructure required to support that growth. Recruitment, scouting, player development, performance and football operations are all critical areas as we look to build a Club capable of competing sustainably at higher levels.

“Steve brings significant experience from the Premier League and wider football industry, and he understands what is required to identify and recruit talent in a highly competitive environment.

“He will work closely with Phil Parkinson and the football staff, while also helping us build out the wider sporting capabilities of the Club. We believe Steve is the right person to help lead this next phase of development, and I am confident he will fit well with Wrexham’s unique culture, values and ambitions.”