The Players Who Have Received the Most Ballon d'Or Nominations

The Ballon d’Or is soccer’s most prestigious individual honor, with a nomination alone serving as a mark of a player’s standing among the game’s elite.

Since the award’s introduction in 1956, only a select group of players have won it multiple times, with Lionel Messi leading the way with a record eight victories. But winning the golden ball isn’t the only measure of greatness—consistently earning a place among the nominees is an achievement in its own right.

So, which players have been nominated for the Ballon d’Or more than anyone else? Let’s take a look.

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Which Players Have the Most Ballon d'Or Nominations?

11. Eusébio (11 Nominations)

Eusébio is one of soccer’s most important-ever figures. | PA Images/Getty Images

Eusébio was one of the most feared forwards in world soccer during the 1960s, combining blistering pace with a lethal eye for goal.



He stands alongside Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest Portuguese player to ever grace the game, and cemented his legend with a 1965 Ballon d’Or win having led Benfica to domestic and European success.

10. Michel Platini (11 Nominations)

Platini won three Ballons d'Or. | aicfoto/Getty Images

Michel Platini was at the peak of his powers during the mid-1980s. He was the core of a Juventus side who started to dominate in Italy and on the continent, and was the outstanding player in a France side that romped to victory at the 1984 Euros.



Platini’s reward? A hat trick of Ballon d’Or wins between 1983 and 1985, though he was nominated a further eight times before bringing the curtain down on his career at the relatively young age of 32.

9. Zinedine Zidane (11 Nominations)

Zidane was an exquisite player. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Few people have ever graced a soccer pitch with the elegance of the great Zinedine Zidane.



His distinguished career was highlighted by World Cup success in 1998, which led to Zidane becoming just the third Frenchman to win the Ballon d’Or after Raymond Kopa and Platini.



Zidane continued to mesmerize for years after, winning Euro 2000 with France and a raft of continental trophies with Real Madrid.

8. Gianluigi Buffon (11 Nominations)

Buffon won the World Cup in 2006. | Eddy/ Lemaistre/Corbis/Getty Images

Widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Gianluigi Buffon has received more Ballon d’Or nominations than any other shot-stopper.



He came closest to winning the award in 2006, finishing as runner-up after helping Italy win the World Cup, behind his compatriot and Italian captain Fabio Cannavaro.

7. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (11 Nominations)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored goals everywhere he played. | New Press/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s professional career spanned 24 years and saw him net 405 league goals in 637 appearances for the likes of Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and LA Galaxy.



His longevity at the top of the game led to 11 Ballon d’Or nominations, though he never placed higher than fourth in 2013, when he was laying the foundations of PSG’s stranglehold over French football.



Still, he was recognized as Sweden’s player of the year a record 10 years in a row, and did score some of the most outrageous goals the game has ever seen.

6. Karim Benzema (12 Nominations)

Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in 2022. | Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Karim Benzema received his first Ballon d’Or nomination in 2008, while still playing in France for Lyon. But the bulk of his illustrious playing career was played out at Real Madrid, where he was one third of a devastating frontline that included Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Benzema’s contributions were often understated and clouded by Ronaldo’s individual achievements, but he earned his flowers in 2022 after an incredible year saw him lift the Ballon d’Or.



That victory was one of 11 nominations Benzema earned.

5. Franz Beckenbauer (12 Nominations)

Franz Beckenbauer is one of the greatest defenders of all time. | Bongarts/Getty Images

Has there ever been a center back as great as Franz Beckenbauer? Probably not, such was the class and aura of Der Kaiser.



Nominated for the Ballon d’Or 12 times and winning it twice, in 1972 and 1976, Beckenbauer is also one of only three men—alongside Mario Zagallo and Didier Deschamps—to win the World Cup both as a player and as a manager.

4. Johan Cruyff (12 Nominations)

Johan Cruyff is a soccer icon. | Cor Mulder/Getty Images

Taking into account his tactical influence, iconic moments, legendary teams, trophy haul, and sheer aura, Johan Cruyff might just be the most influential figure in soccer history.



Ajax certainly wouldn’t have been the powerhouse they were in the 1970s without Cruyff, who defined a brand of soccer that every modern player still aspires to play.



Unsurprisingly, Cruyff’s genius led to three Ballon d’Or wins (1971, 1973 and 1974) and he made the shortlist another nine times to take his total to 12.

3. Paolo Maldini (13 Nominations)

Maldini never won the Ballon d'Or. | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Paolo Maldini is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time, having won five European Cups/Champions League titles with AC Milan—the only club he represented throughout his storied career.



His strength, composure and recovery pace were impressive, but it was his tackling ability and awe-inspiring leadership that left many a jaw on the floor. His consistency led to 13 Ballon d’Or nominations, though the fact he played in defense was a key factor in why he never won the award.



Still, he did earn two third-place finishes (1994 and 2003), and won everything was there to win at club level, numerous times.

2. Lionel Messi (17 Nominations)

Messi is the Ballon d'Or king. | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Despite winning the Ballon d’Or more times than anyone else, Lionel Messi only ranks second on the all-time nominations list.



Messi entered the Barcelona first team a few years after a certain Portuguese forward broke through at Manchester United, and received his first nomination for the award in 2006.



2009 was the year of Messi’s first Ballon d’Or win, and he didn’t relinquish the crown to Ronaldo until 2013. A further four Ballon d’Or wins have followed, with the most recent of his 17 nominations coming in 2026—when at 39 years of age, he almost single-handedly dragged Argentina to another World Cup final.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (18 Nominations)

Cristiano Ronaldo has won five Ballons d'Or. | Angel Martinez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

There may never be another rivalry quite like Cristiano Ronaldo’s and Lionel Messi’s. The two best players of their generation by a country mile, the dazzling duo stood head and shoulders above everybody else for close to 20 years—with the Ballon d’Or award being handed only to them between 2008 and 2017.



That was the final year Ronaldo was acknowledged as the best in the business—his fifth win going alongside six runner-up finishes. While Messi may be considered as the greatest of all time by the majority, Ronaldo has actually outperformed Messi when it comes to all-time Ballon d’Or nominations (18).