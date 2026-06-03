Portugal 2026 World Cup Shirt Numbers: Ronaldo, Fernandes Headline Reveal

Even the most casual soccer fans can recognize—or might even own—one of Portugal’s red jerseys, made into a cultural phenomenon by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Seleção das Quinas will once again be decked out in their patented red this summer as they chase their first-ever World Cup title. The biggest World Cup of all time is the stage for what will likely be Ronaldo’s last chance to claim the ever-elusive trophy.

Portugal has a supporting cast worthy of making a deep run in North America, largely in part thanks to its world-class midfield. The added boost of confidence after winning the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League only adds to the team’s swagger.

Roberto Martínez’s squad now officially knows what numbers they will wear this summer in their pursuit of World Cup glory, led by none other than the legendary owner of the team’s No. 7 jersey.

Portugal 2026 World Cup Jersey Numbers: Full List of Players

Bruno Fernandes (left) is in the form of his life. | Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Number Player 1 Diogo Costa 2 Nélson Semedo 3 Rúben Dias 4 Tomás Araújo 5 Diogo Dalot 6 Matheus Nunes 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 8 Bruno Fernandes 9 Gonçalo Ramos 10 Bernardo Silva 11 João Félix 12 José Sá 13 Renato Veiga 14 Gonçalo Inácio 15 João Neves 16 Francisco Trincão 17 Rafael Leão 18 Pedro Neto 19 Gonçalo Guedes 20 João Cancelo 21 Rúben Neves 22 Rui Silva 23 Vitinha 24 Samú Costa 25 Nuno Mendes 26 Francisco Conceição

Portugal’s Biggest Stars Retain Their Favored Numbers

Vitinha dons the No. 23 for Portugal. | Luis Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

There are not too many surprises when it comes to Portugal’s World Cup jersey numbers. Ronaldo of course retains his iconic No. 7 shirt, much like Bernardo Silva’s No. 10.

Bruno Fernandes, who was recently crowned FWA and Premier League Player of the Season for his record-breaking campaign with Manchester United, retains his No. 8, the same number he wears for the Red Devils.

The Paris Saint-Germain trio of Vitinha, João Neves and Nuno Mendes all got to keep their numbers as well. Vitinha’s No. 23 shirt always to turn heads, considering it’s not a number one would typically see on the back of arguably the best midfielder in the world. He wore the No. 10 for the back-to-back Champions League winners in 2025–26, but that will belong to Silva until he retires.

Pedro Neto is another player that has to settle for a different number to the one he dons for his club. The winger wears No. 7 for Chelsea, but he will retain the No. 18 for Portugal so long as Ronaldo has a place in the national team.

Group Stage Fixtures

Portugal vs. DR Congo —Wednesday, June 17 (1 p.m. ET)

—Wednesday, June 17 (1 p.m. ET) Portugal vs. Uzbekistan —Tuesday, June 23 (1 p.m. ET)

—Tuesday, June 23 (1 p.m. ET) Colombia vs. Portugal—Saturday, June 27 (7:30 p.m. ET)

Rúben Neves Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota

Rúben Neves took over the No. 21 shirt following Diogo Jota’s tragic death. | Zed Jameson/PA Images/Getty Images

Rúben Neves will continue wearing the No. 21 in honor of Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away in a car accident alongside his brother André Silva last July. Neves was great friends with the late Liverpool star after playing together on the national team, FC Porto and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“We've talked about it a lot and we always say the same thing,” Neves said on Monday when asked about Jota ahead of Portugal’s World Cup tune-up matches against Chile and Nigeria.

“Sometimes you need to hold on to something to give you that extra bit of strength. That will be one of the things that can give us that extra strength at certain moments and help us get where we want to go.”

Neves previously paid tribute to Jota after he scored his first ever goal for Portugal during the October international break, a stoppage-time winner in the team’s 1–0 victory over the Republic of Ireland. The Al Hilal midfielder revealed a tattoo he got to honor his late friend, whose No. 21 stretched across his back—much like it will this summer.

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