Transfer Rumors: Rashford Offered Man Utd Lifeline; Liverpool Plot Mac Allister Sale

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Elliot Anderson is expected to be on the move. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City are confident they will win the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, but Forest may delay confirmation of the deal until after June 30 for financial reasons. (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Newcastle United are open to selling midfielder Sandro Tonali alongside fullbacks Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento. (Source: Chronicle Live)

But Manchester United will not be moving for Tonali, having decided the Italy international is simply too expensive. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Man Utd manager Michael Carrick has made it clear he would welcome the return of winger Marcus Rashford, who has left Barcelona after the La Liga champions declined to pursue a permanent transfer. (Source: The Sun)

Officials from Liverpool traveled to New York to watch Lille’s Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi in action. Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in the 18-year-old. (Source: Santi Aouna)

Bayern Munich are also chasing Bouaddi, who is rated at up to $93 million (€80 million, £69 million). (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Bradley Barcola has asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain over a lack of starts. Arsenal and Liverpool are both keen but Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd are all being informed of the situation. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool are ready to sell midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones to fund a move for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, who could cost around $134 million (£100 million). (Source: Alan Nixon)

Midtjylland center back Lee Han-beom, 23, is attracting interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, while the South Korea international is also on the radar of Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Newcastle. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Crystal Palace and Tottenham are both ready to battle PSG for the signature of 21-year-old Lens center back Ismaëlo Ganiou. (Source: SportsBoom)

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy is being considered by Aston Villa and Tottenham. In mainland Europe, the likes of AC Milan, Atlético Madrid and Fenerbahçe are among his admirers. (Source: Patrick Berger)

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe wants a young striker this summer to replace Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa. (Source: Football Insider)

La Liga

Raphinha has been linked with an exit from Barcelona. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Raphinha is prepared to consider an exit from Barcelona this summer after manager Hansi Flick failed to offer him assurances over his role following the arrival of Anthony Gordon. A move to Saudi Arabia could become an option. (Source: El Nacional)

Brahim Díaz is determined to remain at Real Madrid this summer and will only consider leaving if the club inform him he is no longer wanted. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

José Mourinho is encouraging Real Madrid to reconsider a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández amid concerns that his top target, Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United, is leaning towards joining Man Utd. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

In exchange for not triggering their buy-back clause this summer, Real Madrid have secured another purchase clause for winger Víctor Muñoz as he prepares to swap Osasuna for Newcastle. The option will only be valid for 12 months. (Source: AS)

Barcelona are looking at Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi as a possible alternative to Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez. (Source: SPORT)

Ferran Torres remains in the dark over his Barcelona future. Not only is he unaware of any offer of a new contract, but rumors of interest from PSG have also not reached the Spain forward. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS