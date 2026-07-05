Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Spain: World Cup Round of 16

It was in the round of 16 three-and-a-half years ago when Fernando Santos pulled the plug on Cristiano Ronaldo. With his greatness sapped in Qatar, the wily manager pivoted to the younger and fresher Gonçalo Ramos, who subsequently netted a hat trick in Portugal’s 6–1 rout over Switzerland.

Could history repeat itself when Portugal take on Spain in the round of 16? In truth, it’s unlikely that Roberto Martínez, who has shown such loyalty to Ronaldo, will pull the pin and be that brave. The Spaniard has embarked on Ronaldo love-ins at every possible opportunity this summer, and before he was withdrawn in the latter stages against Croatia, the struggling 41-year-old had played every minute at the tournament.

A more ruthless approach is required against a Spain team that’s finding its groove, with the talent at Martínez’s disposal hardly a far cry from the tools Luis de la Fuente‘s working with.

Here’s how Portugal could line up for its biggest game of this World Cup.

Portugal Predicted XI vs. Spain

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Pick Your Portugal XI!

GK: Diogo Costa—Spain’s sharpshooters are bound to test Costa between the posts, and it may take something special from Portugal’s No. 1 for them to advance.

RB: João Cancelo—The versatile fullback is adept infield and is proficient on the underlap. His technical security will prove invaluable in the face of Spanish pressure.

CB: Rúben Dias—After missing the Matchday 1 draw with DR Congo, Dias has started and finished all of Portugal’s games at the tournament. There‘s unlikely to be a major reshuffle in defense here.

CB: Renato Veiga—Martínez has settled on Veiga to partner with Dias. The former Chelsea defender was a nuisance in the opposition’s box last time out, winning a penalty from a set-piece that Ronaldo converted.

LB: Nuno Mendes—Mendes locked up Lamine Yamal in last year’s UEFA Nations League final, which Portugal won on penalties. Their duel is bound to be decisive and of the highest quality.

CM: João Neves—Neves scored Portugal’s first goal of the World Cup and has continued to operate as a terrier-like figure in the engine room. He came back into the team against Croatia, and he should keep his place over Rúben Neves.

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CM: Vitinha—Martínez must be concerned with Portugal’s midfield out of possession, with Vitinha, a master of control, struggling to prevent opponents from penetrating through the center of the pitch. Spain will make them pay for shoddy off-the-ball work in Arlington.

RW: Francisco Conceição—Pedro Neto’s straight-line running should be overlooked in favor of Conceição’s plucky craft and guile.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—The Premier League’s best player last season is yet to capture the imagination in North America, and Portugal needs to eke everything it can out of Fernandes on the big occasion.

LW: Rafael Leão—Leão struggles for consistency, but he’s nothing short of electric when he’s on it. He was the best Portuguese player on the pitch against Croatia.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo—The question of Ronaldo potentially being removed from the starting lineup has been posed after Ramos’ heroics last time out, but Martínez doesn’t seem particularly willing to upset his superstar.

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