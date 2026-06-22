Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Uzbekistan—World Cup Group K

Failure to win against Uzbekistan on Tuesday may not be fatal to Portugal’s hopes of qualification to the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup, but it will put the European giant in a precarious position.

A lackluster 1–1 draw against DR Congo in its opener was not the start many had predicted for Portugal, which now needs a reaction in the next two outings.

41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo faced criticism for his lack of impact during the opening round, with many questioning whether it’s finally time for Portugal to wean itself off the waning magic of its greatest-ever player.

Such is Ronaldo’s star power that the discourse around the forward has dominated the days since the DR Congo draw, with several of Portugal’s other stars from Rúben Dias to João Neves inadvertently causing a social media storm when commenting on their captain’s role.

With Ronaldo likely to keep his place in the side against Uzbekistan, here’s how Roberto Martínez’s side could line up for the Group K clash.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Uzbekistan (4-2-3-1)

Portugal needs a reaction. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Portugal Starting XI!

GK: Diogo Costa—Was left pretty helpless for Yoanne Wissa’s headed equalizer against DR Congo, one of only two shots on target he faced in Portugal’s opener.

RB: João Cancelo—Martínez does have options at right back with Nélson Semedo and Matheus Nunes in the roster, but should give Cancelo another chance to showcase his creative influence.

CB: Rúben Dias—The Manchester City star should return to the defense after shaking off a knock, replacing Tomás Araujo who was out-jumped for DR Congo’s goal.

CB: Renato Veiga—Veiga is likely to keep his starting berth and seems to have become one of the manager’s preferred options ahead of Gonçalo Inácio.

LB: Nuno Mendes—The Paris Saint-Germain star was uncharacteristically quiet in the opener, but remains one of Portugal’s true world-class stars.

CM: João Neves—Both Neves and his girlfriend have spent the build-up to this game battling backlash over comments made about Ronaldo. In his case, the comments were real and innocuous, in his girlfriends they were falsely attributed anyway.

CM: Vitinha—Another player who failed to bring his club form to the World Cup opener. The two-time Champions League winner will have a point to prove against Uzbekistan.

RW: Francisco Conceição—Added some directness and energy to Portugal’s flanks after replacing Bernardo Silva. He could be used from the beginning to help his side get at what is likely to be another stubborn defense.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Played relatively well against DR Congo without being able to carve out that all-important breakthrough. He remains central to Martínez’s attacking plans.

LW: Pedro Neto—The Chelsea winger got the assist last time out but did little else. His place is under threat from AC Milan’s Rafael Leão.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo—What else is there to say about Ronaldo? Martínez left his No.7 on for the full 90 against DR Congo despite an ineffectual display, as he gambled that a moment of magic would eventually come. It didn’t, but he may well take the same gamble again.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE