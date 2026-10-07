The Portugal ‘Suspension’ Cristiano Ronaldo Could Face

Let the record state that Cristiano Ronaldo’s abominable conclusion to his international career has not tarnished what he’s achieved with the Portuguese national team over the past 23 years.

The 41-year-old may be embarking on the most ungraceful of farewells, yet the abiding memories of Ronaldo’s story with Portugal, once he eventually decides to hang up his cleats, will remain wholeheartedly positive.

The record number of goals, however many ‘SIIUUUUUUUS,’ the World Cup hat-trick against Spain in 2018 and, of course, Euro 2016 glory. That’s what those who have displayed Ronaldo’s No. 7 jersey on their backs for the past two decades will cherish, not this bitter, childish fallout with Jorge Jesus.

And his story with the national team isn’t done yet. During an utterly remarkable near-2,000-word statement offering his explanation of events that culminated in his departure from the Portuguese camp on Sept. 30, Ronaldo said that retirement is still off the table and held himself accountable for his childish outburst.

He expects to be punished, but how could he be sanctioned by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF)?

Why Cristiano Ronaldo Expects Punishment for Storming Out of Camp

Ronaldo was furious with Jesus in Oslo. | Cornelius Poppe/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldo was undoubtedly apologetic to his teammates and the Portuguese people for acting how he did after Jesus twice "broke his word.”

“The consequence of this act of mine must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation. I understand that the punishment should have no mitigating factors. I am not just any player; I am team captain, and that constitutes an aggravating factor,” he wrote.

Last November, FIFA regarded Ronaldo as above the law when it suspended the final two matches of his ban for a year, meaning he was available for the entirety of Portugal’s ultimately underwhelming World Cup campaign. Whether he ever serves the final two games of that suspension remains to be seen, and there’s no guarantee that he’ll be suspended by the FPF for storming out of camp.

Under the Federation’s disciplinary regulations, Ronaldo could be banned from anywhere between a month and six months, but only if his actions were deemed unjustified.

“Any player who, after being legally called up, leaves without justification or does not attend a training session, a match, or any activity of the national teams or related to the sporting representation of the Portuguese Football Federation or Portugal, shall be punished with a ban ranging between one and six months,” the regulations state. “In addition, if the player is a professional, a fine ranging between five and 10 accounting units.”

The financial penalty will be minor, but the strictest punishment would see Ronaldo miss the next two international windows and four Portugal matches.

When Could Cristiano Ronaldo Next Play for Portugal?

Portugal is a two-time winner of the Nations League. | Lars Baron/Getty Images

While Ronaldo himself seemingly wants to be punished, the FPF is unlikely to impose the most severe sanction.

The 41-year-old almost certainly won’t be available for the conclusion of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League group stage campaign next month, yet its record goalscorer could return for the quarterfinals next March.

“If I am physically well, playing for my club, with goals I hope, after serving the suspension that may be applied to me, I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team,” Ronaldo noted at the end of his statement.

Jesus’s side proved they can function rather well in the absence of their record goalscorer, securing back-to-back victories over Denmark and Norway after Ronaldo’s withdrawal from camp. The team also won against Norway days earlier when he was an unused substitute.

Still, so many of the players at Jesus’s disposal grew up idolizing their captain, and Ronaldo’s reintegration will likely be exclusively welcomed at some point next year. Even Jesus said he was open to reconciliation, although that was before Ronaldo’s statement.

Assuming Portugal wins its group, it will be paired against one of the four League A runners-up in the quarterfinals. Victory over two legs would secure a spot in the Finals, taking place next June. If Ronaldo is back in the fold, it could even be the final curtain on his entire career.