Portugal vs Spain: Complete Head-to-Head Record Ahead of World Cup Clash

The World Cup often throws up lesser-seen fixtures, but the upcoming round of 16 clash between Portugal and Spain is a collision of familiar foes.

The nations share not only a border, but also a long history of fiercely competitive fixtures. The Iberian rivalry dates all the way back to 1921 and will witness its 42nd meeting when the neighbors lock horns at AT&T Stadium at the 2026 World Cup.

Neither country has been flawless at this summer’s tournament, stumbling to opening draws against lesser opposition, but they both boast the capacity to win the competition. Spain is the favorite for Monday’s match, but Portugal still possesses a devastating arsenal of weapons.

La Roja breezed past Austria in the round of 32 to continue its hopeful march to the title, while the Seleção das Quinas needed a last-gasp winner to bypass a spirited Croatia team—and more than a sliver of fortune.

Fireworks are projected for the upcoming battle, but how have these behemoths fared against one another previously?

The Last Time Portugal and Spain Faced Off

Portugal won silverware in its last clash with its neighbor. | Mikolaj Barbanell/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The clock must only be rewinded 13 months for the most recent clash between the Europeans. The stage was the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League final, and it was Portugal who ran out as victors for only the sixth time against its neighbor.

La Roja twice surrendered leads in the showpiece event at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Oyarzabal putting Spain in front either side of an equalizer from left back Nuno Mendes. But, rather unsurprisingly, international soccer’s all-time leading goalscorer stepped up when required.

Cristiano Ronaldo added to his ludicrous Portugal tally with a poacher’s finish inside the penalty area to level the score at 2–2, which is how the match stayed at the fulltime whistle and come the conclusion of extra time.

A penalty shootout was required to separate the sides and confirm the champion, with Álvaro Morata the unfortunate villain as he saw his spot kick rebuffed by Diogo Costa. The responsibility of scoring the decisive penalty fell to Rúben Neves, who made no mistake from 12 yards as Portugal clinched its second Nations League crown.

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Stalemates Galore

The behemoths have drawn most of their recent duels. | David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

While Portugal was victorious in last summer’s shootout, the stalemate in regulation time supported an emerging trend in this fixture. Six of the last seven clashes between the countries have ended all square at 90 minutes, dating back to the goalless semifinal of Euro 2012, which was eventually won by Spain on penalties.

There were two more 0–0 draws in this fixture during friendly matches in 2020 and 2021, followed by a 1–1 draw in the 2022–23 Nations League. A six-goal affair also ended level at the 2018 World Cup.

Stalemates have been regular over the past 105 years of this fixture, and it’s the most common outcome of matches between the giants. They have been inseparable on 18 different occasions, including a run of five-successive draws between 1984 and 2002.

Spain Edges World Cup Record

Spain were victorious when the sides clashed in 2010. | CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images

Despite frequent battles on the competitive stage, Portugal vs. Spain has only happened twice at the World Cup. One of those encounters we’ve already mentioned, with the teams staging an enthralling 3–3 draw at the 2018 tournament.

Ronaldo scored three of his four goals against La Roja in the fixture, one of which was a penalty after just four minutes. Diego Costa provided an equalizer only 20 minutes later, but was undermined by his goalkeeper David de Gea on the cusp of halftime as Ronaldo’s tame shot squirmed beyond the ex-Manchester United star.

Costa once again leveled the score, and Nacho Fernández was the unlikely producer of a stunning volley from the edge of the area to fire Spain in front for the first time. However, Ronaldo refused to be outshined, planting an inch-perfect free kick into the top corner nine minutes from time to complete an outstanding group stage game.

The first World Cup clash came just eight years earlier, this time in the tournament’s round of 16. En route to a first-ever world title, David Villa provided the only goal of the match for Spain in the second half, the strike standing in the pre-VAR era despite the forward scoring from an offside position.

Spain went on to beat Paraguay, Germany and Netherlands as it clinched the trophy, but things could have been so much different had the linesman made the correct call.

Portugal vs. Spain Complete Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played : 41

: 41 Portugal Wins : 6

: 6 Spain Wins : 17

: 17 Draws: 18

Top Goalscorers in Portugal vs. Spain

Player Nation Goals Isidro Lángara Spain 9 Fernando Peyroteo Portugal 7 Telmo Zarra Spain 6 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 4

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