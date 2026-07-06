Portugal vs. Spain—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Superstar meets superstar at the 2026 World Cup on Monday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal lock horns in Portugal’s round of 16 clash with Spain.
The knockout tie, on paper at least, is potentially the most exciting tie of the tournament so far, with both teams brimming with attacking talent. Roberto Martínez’s Portugal needed a dramatic injury-time winner from Gonçalo Ramos to beat Croatia in the round of 32, but all eyes remain on 41-year-old Ronaldo up top.
Spain has gone from strength to strength at this World Cup, putting to the back of its mind a disappointing draw with Cabo Verde to begin putting teams to the sword. Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Austria have been dispatched by an aggregate score of 8–0, with Luis de la Fuente’s side not looking likely to be penetrated at any point.
Mikel Oyarzabal has four goals and is in blistering form for Spain.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.