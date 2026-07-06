Portugal vs. Spain—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Superstar meets superstar at the 2026 World Cup on Monday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal lock horns in Portugal’s round of 16 clash with Spain.

The knockout tie, on paper at least, is potentially the most exciting tie of the tournament so far, with both teams brimming with attacking talent. Roberto Martínez’s Portugal needed a dramatic injury-time winner from Gonçalo Ramos to beat Croatia in the round of 32, but all eyes remain on 41-year-old Ronaldo up top.

Spain has gone from strength to strength at this World Cup, putting to the back of its mind a disappointing draw with Cabo Verde to begin putting teams to the sword. Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Austria have been dispatched by an aggregate score of 8–0, with Luis de la Fuente’s side not looking likely to be penetrated at any point.

Mikel Oyarzabal has four goals and is in blistering form for Spain.

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