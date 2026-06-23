Portugal vs. Uzbekistan—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
On paper, Portugal should have too much for Uzbekistan. A European powerhouse and regular contender at major tournaments, Portugal entered the World Cup expecting to comfortably navigate Group K.
However, a disappointing 1–1 draw with DR Congo in its opener has raised questions. Despite dominating possession, Roberto Martínez’s side struggled to create enough clear-cut chances and often appeared overly reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo, whose influence is no longer what it once was.
How Portugal responds against Uzbekistan—who opened its campaign with a 3–1 defeat to Colombia but showed flashes of quality in possession—will be fascinating. Will Martínez stick with the same approach, or look to get more out of the wealth of attacking talent around Ronaldo?
The answer could go a long way toward deciding this crucial Group K encounter.
Live Match Tracker
Match Momentum
Match Stats
Lineups
Match Summary
READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.