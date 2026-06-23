Portugal vs. Uzbekistan—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Portugal needs a big reaction going into the second round of Group K matches at the 2026 World Cup.

A 1–1 draw was a major disappointment for fans who turned up to see one of the pre-tournament frontrunners take on DR Congo in the opener. A repeat performance would leave Portugal in the awkward position of needing a result against a strong-looking Colombia in its final game to ensure qualification for the knockout rounds.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, will smell blood going into this game. The World Cup debutant was outclassed by the Colombians, but may learn from DR Congo’s blueprint against a side that is struggling to find its feet.

Portugal undoubtedly has the quality, but making the stars align seems to be the problem for Roberto Martínez, whose side managed a paltry on shot on target against DR Congo all game.

The continued presence of one Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the discourse in the lead up to this encounter. If the 41-year-old extends his run of 10 major tournament matches without a goal, the noise will become deafening for Martínez, who has—so far—bet on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Score Prediction

Roberto Martínez’s Side to Get Liftoff in Houston

Bruno Fernandes remains central to Portugal’s threat. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Portugal has had several days to stew on a pretty dismal Group K opener and think about how to get things moving.

The midfield trio of João Neves, Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes remain among the tournament’s very best and the hope for Portugal fans is that the team simply suffered an off-day against DR Congo. Some tweaks to the system, such as starting the more spritely Francisco Conceição out wide could add more zip to the play. However, if Ronaldo continues to start, Portugal may be forced to find a way to play around him rather than through him.

Ultimately, anything other than a win here will be deemed a major shock.

Ronaldo drought: The legendary forward has now played 10 major tournament games without a goal for Portugal. Interestingly, however, he has still scored in six of his last nine internationals.

The legendary forward has now played 10 major tournament games without a goal for Portugal. Interestingly, however, he has still scored in six of his last nine internationals. Chasing history: After losing to Colombia, tournament debutant Uzbekistan is still seeking its first World Cup win or even point. Fabio Cannavaro’s team has never faced Portugal before.

Prediction: Portugal 2-0 Uzbekistan

Portugal needs an immediate reaction. | Sports Illustrated

Manchester City’s Rúben Dias is back in contention after recovering from the knock that kept him out of Portugal’s opener and should add experience to the lineup ahead of Tomás Araujo.

Conceição could well be another new face in the starting XI, after showing some drive during his cameo from the bench last time out.

The rest of the team is expected to remain more or less unchanged, meaning Gonçalo Ramos may have to be content with a bench role once again as Ronaldo keeps his place.

Portugal predicted lineup vs. Uzbekistan (4–2–3–1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves; Conceição, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.

Uzbekistan Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal

Uzbekistan has just one injury concern. | Sports Illustrated

Defender Rustam Ashurmatov is the only slight doubt for Cannavaro’s team, after coming off in the defeat to Colombia. Otherwise there are no injury concerns and Uzbekistan could well line up exactly as it did in its opener.

Abdukodir Khusanov’s pace will be key in stopping Portugal’s speed down the left flank. In attack, Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullaev will hope to take advantage of chances on the break.

Uzbekistan predicted lineup vs. Portugal (3–4–3): Yusupov; Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullaev, Shomurodov, Urunov.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Kick Off?

Location : Houston, United States

: Houston, United States Stadium : NRG Stadium

: NRG Stadium Date : Tuesday, June 22

: Tuesday, June 22 Kick-off Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m BST

How to Watch Portugal vs. Uzbekistan on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC