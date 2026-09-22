Four Potential Destinations for Alexis Mac Allister After Liverpool Contract Snub

Have you ever seen Alexis Mac Allister so impassioned? It was a goal so optimally timed for the midfielder as he thundered Liverpool to victory over Atlético Madrid in the opening game of the Reds’ Champions League campaign.

Mac Allister admitted ahead of Atléti’s visit that he was “very, very sad” not to have received a contract extension from the club in the summer, having seen fellow midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, who joined Mac Allister on Merseyside in 2023, pen lucrative new deals.

Mac Allister was excellent in his debut season and integral to the club’s second Premier League title in 2024–25. However, there was an undeniable dip during Arne Slot’s tumultuous second season at the helm, and thus understandable hesitance from Liverpool regarding the 27-year-old’s future.

The midfielder’s contract at Anfield runs until 2028, so there’s still time for Mac Allister to convince. He has since apologized for his comments, admitting they came as an emotional reaction to a tough situation, but the dilemma remains. His contract is winding down and there is no sign of an extension.

Here are four clubs that could sign the Liverpool midfielder, ranked based on suitability and the deal’s likelihood.

4. Man City

Man City completed their midfield rebuild in the summer. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Manchester City are familiar with Mac Allister, and it seemed as if the Cityzens were eyeing the 2022 World Cup winner as a potential Enzo Fernández alternative in the summer.



City eventually landed their priority target, though, with Fernández departing Chelsea on Deadline Day.



And given how swiftly Enzo Maresca rebuilt City’s engine room after losing Rodri and Bernardo Silva to both sides of the Clásico divide (not to mention the expense), it seems unlikely that the Manchester club will be in the market for a midfielder of Mac Allister’s profile anytime soon.

3. Atlético Madrid

Diego Simeone may soon require a Koke replacement. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Diego Simeone isn’t one to turn down the arrival of a compatriot, and he welcomed Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero with open arms this summer.



Romero arrives to improve a defense that was porous last season, and although Atléti may have to prioritize the addition of at least one star attacker next year, especially if Julián Alvarez gets his wish, they’ve also got to consider life with midfield stalwart Koke.



The 34-year-old has notched a staggering 745 appearances for the club, and penned a one-year extension in July. Even if he goes again in 2027, Atléti must consider a succession plan.



Some would argue that they’re already well-stocked at the position, with Morten Hjulmand and Kang Lee-in joining the club in the summer. Pablo Barrios is superb, and there’s excitement surrounding Rodrigo Mendoza and Ottó Vargas, too.



Thus, Mac Allister may be a market opportunity Atléti explore, rather than a player they specifically target. Still, you can envisage Simeone being smitten.

2. Chelsea

Chelsea failed to replace Enzo Fernández on Deadline Day. | Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It was hardly a secret that Man City were closing in on Fernández’s signature late in the summer window, yet it seemed as if Chelsea were caught off guard by the Argentine’s exit.



They scrambled around on Deadline Day trying to source a replacement, but failed in their pursuits of Lamine Camara and Manu Koné.



It leaves Chelsea relatively short at the position until January, with Xabi Alonso hoping that Moisés Caicedo quickly returns to full fitness.



The depth just isn’t there, even if Roméo Lavia is back in the fold and Valentín Barco is now on the club’s books.



These two clubs don’t tend to deal with one another all that much, but BlueCo would trade with the devil if they could. They have no loyalties, and although Liverpool would be hesitant to sell to Chelsea, Mac Allister seems like a logical Fernández replacement.



The Blues would surely enter the discussion for the Argentine if there’s a race to win next year.

1. Real Madrid

Real Madrid are said to boast an interest in the Argentinian. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid wanted Rodri, and the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner’s decision to sign for Barcelona was undoubtedly a gut punch for the 15-time European champions.



La Liga’s best still boast a pull unlike any other, despite the Premier League’s riches, and if Mac Allister were to leave Liverpool next year, there’s no doubt that Madrid would intrigue the Argentine.



Los Blancos have struggled for midfield control since losing Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in back-to-back years. The addition of Silva from City should help in that regard, and Mac Allister, given the reduced physicality the Spanish top flight has to offer, would undoubtedly thrive at the Bernabéu.



Mac Allister is understood to be a player Madrid admire. We’ll soon see just how serious their interest actually is.