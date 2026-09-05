Five Potential Destinations for Folarin Balogun After Brutal Monaco Snub

Monaco tried their best to clear up Folarin Balogun’s uncertain future by leaving the U.S. men’s national team striker out of their roster for European competition this season.

Balogun has found himself as the unwitting centerpiece of a transfer storm in the last few days. A complex web of failed negotiations collapsed under the weight of the forward’s refusal to sign for Everton on Tuesday’s Premier League Deadline Day.

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro put the majority of the blame on Balgoun and made it clear that an alternative exit route would be studied to make up for the $54.1 million (£40 million) which the club lost out on.

“We still have other markets open, which we are having discussions in different players including Balo,” Scuro told assembled media in a spiky press conference.

However, those alternative markets are rapidly dwindling. Türkiye’s graveyard of misfiring strikers has been closed since Sept. 4, while the likes of Scotland and the Netherlands have also shut up shop along with all Europe’s big five leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France). Even the MLS market has closed.

Here are the few options left availble for Balogun.

5. Liga MX (Mexico)

The gem of Mexican soccer seems destined for a European giant. | MB Media/Getty Images

Window closing date: Sept. 11



This is simply a non-starter. The only reason Liga MX is even a faint possibility is the fact that its clubs can still legally make purchases. It’s possible, but highly improbable.



No Mexican club has ever spent more than $16 million on a single player in the history of the division. Monaco are looking for more than three times that sum so unless there is a dramatic financial shift in the next few days, Balogun will not be heading to North America.

4. Brasileiro Série A (Brazil)

Lucas Paquetá completed a record-breaking return. | Sergio Lima/AFP/Getty Images

Window closing date: Sept. 11



The chances of Balogun making to South America aren’t much better.



While Brazil’s wealthy clubs do actually have a recent track record of splashing the kind of sums which Monaco are looking for—Lucas Paquetá returned to Flamengo from West Ham United earlier this year for a sum in the region of $50 million—there hasn’t been a faint whisper of Balogun on the lips of anyone associated with a club from the country.

3. Primeira Liga (Portugal)

Porto cruised to the Primeira Liga title last season. | Miguel Lemos/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Window closing date: Sept. 15



Portugal is comfortably the most prestigious European league which has not yet slammed shut its transfer window. Several players—most notably a series of strikers—have cut their teeth in Iberia before being sold at a profit to one of the more traditional European giants, with Darwin Núñez, formerly of Liverpool, and Arsenal’s Viktor Gyökeres two prominent examples.



Whether Balogun can convince any of the division’s ‘Big Three’—Porto, Sporting CP or Benfica—to take a chance on him is another matter.

2. Pro League (Saudi Arabia)

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr last season. | Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Window closing date: Oct. 12



The Saudi Pro League is upheld as the most realistic escape route for Balogun. The idiosyncratic free spenders still have a month left for negotiations and have consistently demonstrated a penchant for flashy buys.



Of the league’s four most prominent sides, Al Ittihad would appear to be in most need of a center forward as someone to challenge the waning Youssef En-Nesyri. Al Hilal notably snapped up Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa this summer as Karim Benzema’s replacement, while Al Ahli can rely on Ivan Toney.



A potential link-up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr isn’t entirely out of the question. Ange Postecoglou has rapidly proven that he is no mere puppet for the Portuguese veteran and would perhaps value the youthful exuberance of a 25-year-old in his prime. Whether Balogun is prepared to give up his dream of competing with Europe’s elite this early is another question.

1. Monaco

Balogun has not played for Monaco since last season. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Balogun may not be eligible to play in Monaco’s first Conference League fixtures but all hope of a reunion in the Principality is not lost yet. After masterminding a surprise victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Friday which once again didn’t include the U.S. forward, Monaco manager Filipe Luís opened the door for his striker’s return.



“Balogun is a Monaco player,” the Brazilian coach declared. “The club is more important than any single player. He is injured, but once he recovers, I will be counting on him. I am very happy with the squad I have, but right now I just need to focus on the next match.”



Monaco can make amendments to their Conference League roster after the conclusion of the league phase, which Balogun may have missed anyway given the prospect for rotation afforded by the modest caliber of opponent in Europe’s third tier club competition.