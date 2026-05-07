Ranking Five Potential Wingers for Liverpool to Sign As ‘Transfer Priority’ Set

Liverpool will reportedly prioritize signing a winger with pace this summer as they seek to remedy the unbalanced roster created by last summer’s splurge.

The Reds spent over $600 million during a frenzy of activity before the start of the current campaign, but they are once again expected to fork out sizeable sums this summer after a disastrous season across the board.

There are clear deficiencies in Liverpool’s squad. Center back could use further cover, signing a defensive midfielder is crucial and left back will need to be strengthened following Andy Robertson’s departure. If Alisson is to leave as rumored, a new goalkeeper would also be required.

However, The Athletic have revealed that Liverpool’s priority is “pace out wide,” something the Reds have sorely missed since choosing not to replace Luis Díaz last summer.

With Mohamed Salah also leaving at the end of the season and Federico Chiesa almost certainly following him out of the exit door, Liverpool “have to recruit at least two attackers.” A long-term injury sustained by Hugo Ekitiké—which could sideline him until 2027—must be considered when entering the market, too.

Cody Gakpo’s underwhelming performances have only exacerbated Liverpool’s issues out wide, while Rio Nguomha’s raw talent will take time to polish over the coming years.

Thankfully for the Reds, there is an abundance of talented wide men available.

Ranking Liverpool’s Winger Targets

5. Rayan

Rayan has already impressed for Bournemouth. | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

Rayan only arrived in the English game during the winter transfer window, but the precocious Brazilian has already made quite the impression. Having starred for Vasco da Gama in South America, the Cherries splashed $34 million on his services and have been swiftly rewarded with four goals and two assists in just 12 appearances.



The 19-year-old’s speed, creativity and, most importantly, potential make him one of the Premier League’s rising talents, and rumors linking him with Europe’s elite are already circulating. A right-sided player with a venomous left boot, he could prove an astute long-term replacement for Salah.

4. Yankuba Minteh

Yankuba Minteh has worked with Arne Slot before. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Liverpool have been burned by Yankuba Minteh’s scorching speed and direct approach already this season, with the Gambian dazzling in Brighton & Hove Albion’s 2–1 win over the Reds in March. The 21-year-old has enjoyed two productive seasons on the south coast, even if a tally of just six goal involvements this term leaves much to be desired.



Pace is certainly one of Minteh’s greatest strengths. The winger has clocked 22.4 mph as his top speed this season—narrowly outside the division’s top 10 sprints. The youngster has also played for Arne Slot previously, which will serve as an advantage should the Dutch coach retain his position.



Minteh registered 11 goals and five assists for Feyenoord during the 2023–24 campaign under Slot.

3. Bradley Barcola

Bradley Barcola is admired by the Reds. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Bradley Barcola would be an ambitious and perhaps improbable target, but Liverpool would be remiss not to explore a deal. Now firmly Paris Saint-Germain’s fourth-choice forward, the Frenchman may want to escape the shadow of his attacking teammates this summer—although leaving the reigning European champions, who could retain their title at the end of the month, would be a bold career move.



The 23-year-old is one of the most promising wingers on the planet and has benefitted from Luis Enrique’s expert tutelage. Barcola delivered 39 goal contributions last term and even a more modest tally of 20 this season is mightily impressive. He would be an incredibly expensive addition, but does tick all of Liverpool’s boxes.

2. Anthony Gordon

Liverpool have been linked with Anthony Gordon previously. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Liverpool have been linked with an Anthony Gordon reunion for some time. The Newcastle United winger made his name at Merseyside rivals Everton, but he was on Liverpool’s books as a youngster. There might be a sense of unfinished business for the Scouser, who appears increasingly likely to leave Tyneside this summer.



Gordon will have his pick of elite suitors. Bayern Munich and Arsenal are among those reportedly keen, but the lure of Liverpool might prove particularly strong for a local lad and boyhood fan. The Reds know what they would be getting from the 25-year-old Englishman, who has plenty of Premier League experience, searing speed and an eye for goal.



Liverpool have succumb to his talents on many occasions previously.

1. Yan Diomande

Yan Diomande has lit up the Bundesliga. | Ronny HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images

Yan Diomande appears Liverpool’s first-choice target this summer, and is the player named by The Athletic in connection with the club’s search for a wide forward. An incredible debut season with RB Leipzig has yielded 13 goals and eight assists, establishing the 19-year-old as one of world soccer’s brightest prospects.



Diomande is very, very quick, but his versatility and final product also make him an appealing option. The Ivory Coast international can play off either flank, although is better suited to the left wing considering he’s right-footed. Magnificent agility and close control are other aspects of his swiftly improving game.



Diomande may cost around $115 million, but few can match the youngster’s burgeoning talent and immense potential.

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