Senior figures at three different Premier League clubs have reportedly come to the same conclusion: Manchester City’s owners should be forced to sell up as the ultimate punishment for more than 100 breaches of financial regulations.

City find themselves in an odd limbo period. While the ruling from an independent commission in September was emphatic in its accusation of guilt regarding the inflation of revenues over the course of nine seasons, the club stridently maintain their innocence and are currently appealing the decision.

That process should be concluded by the end of January 2027 at the latest which, assuming no procedural flaws have been found during a hearing which can’t accept any new evidence, would give way to the dishing out of punishments.

The Premier League’s loosely worded handbook effectively entitles the competition to any form of penalty it sees fit. Swingeing points deductions are strongly suspected, for this season and perhaps several more in the years to come, but BBC Sport cite officials from three unnamed top-flight clubs who claim that any punishment will be “irrelevant” unless City’s owners forcibly removed.

The Manchester City owner Abu Dhabi royal Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is not a regular at matches. | Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

The report reveals a “level of anger” expressed by anonymous figures who represent institutions that have been directly impacted by Manchester City’s cheating. The eight-time Premier League champions were found to have orchestrated “sham contracts,” “sham commercial deals” and “sham agreements” to disguise more than £900 million ($1.2 billion) of funding between 2009–18, one year after Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan took over the club.

England’s relatively freshly introduced independent football regulator (IFR) has the power to remove club directors and, in the most extreme cases, force a sale. The watchdog has only been in operation for a year and this represents their first and most serious of challengers with repercussions stretching far beyond the Premier League.

Attention has turned toward the impact forcing out Sheikh Mansour, a member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family who also serves as the vice president and deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, would have on UAE trade and investment into the United Kingdom.

Shortly after the news first broke, U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham revealed that he would be “really concerned” if City’s owners were forced to sell. The former mayor of Manchester, who was a guest at the Etihad on more than one occasion, added: “They have been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester.”

Despite all the political machinations at play, the IFR would appear to be ready to make the tough decisions.

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Man City Sent Stern Warning by Independent Football Regulator

David Kogan is not to be trifled with. | JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

The chair of the IFR, David Kogan, has previously dismissed any threat of political interference, warning that he would resign if such a scenario was realized. While addressing the U.K. parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee this week, Kogan doubled down on the IFR’s ability to handle such a sensitive case.

“Forget the name of the club, forget the size of the club, forget the scale of the issue,” he declared. “We cannot simply ignore our statutory duties in relation to a club because it happens to be of a certain size.

“We absolutely will have to take the appropriate action as laid out in the legislation, depending on the circumstances as they come to us, which are the evidence that’s been presented and collated by the independent commission of the Premier League and by any judgement that takes place on that evidence through an appeal.

Man City’s Transformation Under Sheikh Mansour

Man City Stat Before 2008 Takeover Sheikh Mansour Era Years of Existence 114 18 European Trophies 1 2 Top-Flight Titles 2 8 FA Cups 4 4 League Cups 2 7

“But in one sense, the evidence has already been judged by those cases having been found guilty, so we will absolutely have the stomach to do so.

“Would I, with an organization that has a relatively new, fairly young staff, that’s been going for less than a year, would I have chosen to have this particular issue in our laps this early? Well, probably not. But the truth is, if we don’t act—assuming those circumstances are triggered—if we don’t act, what is the purpose of having a football regulator?

“So I think we have to absolutely, clearly be seen to be doing the job that you as legislators have asked us to do, and we absolutely will do that, whatever that means.”