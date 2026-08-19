Premier League Chief Makes Telling Comment on Man City’s 115 Charges

A multi-year investigation has yet to resolve the case surrounding Manchester City’s infamous 115 charges, and Premier League Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Masters has said he "understands the frustrations" about the delay.

Man City were accused by the Premier League in February 2023 of 115 financial breaches between 2009 and 2018, during which the club won three league titles, three League Cups and one FA Cup.

City were charged with a variety of misdemeanors, including failing to provide up-to-date and accurate financial information, breaching the league’s profit and sustainability rules and failing to cooperate with the league’s investigations.

The Cityzens have denied any wrongdoing throughout the process. If found guilty, plenty have suggested that expulsion from the Premier League and the stripping of any trophies won during the relevant period would be an apt punishment, given the significance of the charges.

Yet, three-and-a-half years on, we‘re still awaiting a decision.

Premier League CEO Speaks Out Over Delay

Man City have been the Premier League’s dominant force over the past decade. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Man City have been the Premier League’s dominant force over the past decade, with their ascent to the summit of the English top-flight spearheaded by Pep Guardiola, who left the club after the 2025–26 season.

Funded and owned by Sheikh Mansour, a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, since 2008, their financial might is no secret. Since the charges came to light, City have spent $936 million in transfer fees and won six major trophies.

The soccer world cannot fathom that, with the start of the 2026–27 season imminent, we remain without a clear-cut resolution. Seemingly (and concerningly), not even the Premier League’s CEO knows when a conclusion will be reached.

“I do accept it’s taking longer than expected, and I understand that people want to find out as soon as possible what’s going on, but I simply can’t provide that,” Masters told Sky News.

“Our rules are very clear about that—I have to keep everything confidential until we’re ready to hand down a decision and be clear about it. I can’t give any update on timing or what’s happening,” he added.

“There’s only one available route through this, which is to allow the process to take its course. I do understand the frustrations.”

Arsenal Chief Calls For ’Clarity’ About Charges

Arsenal chief Richard Garlick is among those cheesed off. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Among the most frustrated and keen for a resolution are Man City’s Premier League rivals.

In June, Burnley successfully claimed more than $47.6 million in compensation from Everton, who were deemed by an independent Premier League commission to have earned a sporting advantage for breaching Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules, meaning a precedent has been set.

Four clubs—Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs—served legal notices on City in 2024, reserving the right to seek compensation if City are found guilty. These clubs, who missed out on league titles and prize money as a result of the Cityzens’ potentially tainted success, can argue that the alleged breaches gave City sporting advantages.

The Times estimates that some of these clubs “had calculated potential losses costing significantly more than $136 million". Thus, there’s no wonder why City’s rivals are keen for an imminent conclusion.

“Everybody—the league and the teams—would want the clarity around what's going to happen next," Arsenal’s Chief Executive Richard Garlick told BBC Sport. “But it’s not something that I can control. It’s not something that I can speculate on.

“But it’s not something that I can control. It’s not something that I can speculate on.

“And I just hope that there is a solution very quickly."

However, if Masters comments are anything to go by, it doesn’t seem as if that the swift resolution will come to pass.

Masters Explains Leniency of Chelsea’s Recent Punishment

Chelsea were handed a slap on the wrist last month. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

In the time Man City have been waiting for an outcome, several other Premier League clubs, such as Nottingham Forest, Everton and Chelsea, have been charged and sanctioned, albeit in less complex cases, for financial wrongdoing.

Chelsea’s reckoning arrived last month, although their punishment for breaching rules relating to payments to agents between 2009 and 2022 equated to no more than a slap on the wrist.

The Blues were fined $13.6 million and given a suspended ban from registering new players for two transfer windows, but avoided a points deduction, which Forest and Everton both received for breaching the Premier League’s PSR 2024.

The overwhelming majority deemed Chelsea’s sanctions too lenient, but Masters has hit back at the outcry: “In the situation with Chelsea, obviously it’s historic. It’s very different to PSR cases,” he said.

The Blues admitted making $63.7 million in secret payments to unregistered agents and third parties over transfers between 2011 and 2018.

“The new owners came forward with all the information, and we decided to enter a sanction agreement.”

Masters said that an incomplete “evidence base” and lack of available witnesses contributed to the course of action undertaken.

“We took a decision that the sanction agreement was the best thing for the league, and we’re fully aware that not everyone agrees that that was the right course of action, and we just have to accept that."