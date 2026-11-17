The Premier League’s board of directors are bracing themselves for the prospect of expensive legal action from Manchester City’s sponsors, following the guilty verdict leveled at the club back in September.

An independent commission found City guilty on more than 100 charges brought against the club by the Premier League relating to financial rule breaches. It was an announcement years in the making—and one which rocked the world of soccer.

The Premier League’s own statement detailed how City “artificially” inflated the club’s revenue by as much as £900 million ($1.1 billion) through “sham” contracts, with sponsorship deals covertly funded by their owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group, between 2009 and 2018.

In the same statement, Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive, said City “systematically broke Premier League rules for nearly a decade.”

Premier League Bosses Seek Legal Protection From Clubs

Richard Masters has been the head of the Premier League since 2019. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The Times reports that Masters and his co-directors are now feeling “anxiety” about a backlash and will turn to the Premier League clubs for legal protection from any lawsuit brought against them by City’s sponsors.

Etihad Airways and Etisalat, an Abu Dhabi-based telecommunications company, responded bullishly to the Premier League’s damning verdict that they were involved in “sham” contracts. Both companies have released statements rejecting any wrongdoing, while teasing potential legal action.

“The Premier League must take responsibility for the consequences of the way in which these findings have been presented,” Etihad Airways said in its statement.

Etisalat, meanwhile, called the Premier League’s findings “entirely false and defamatory,” adding that they are ”actively considering all options relating to its rights and associated legal remedies in this matter.”

The Times report speculates that legal expenses from a corporate defamation case could run into hundreds of millions, or even billions, while the Premier League’s five directors are unprotected from the financial consequences of legal action should a third party, like a club sponsor, choose to sue.

As a result, the Premier League is looking to change its company articles of association so that the 20 clubs would collectively cover the legal expenses as well as any damages that might follow successful action from City’s sponsors against Masters and his colleagues.

A two-page proposal has been sent to the clubs and it will be put to a vote at the Premier League’s next shareholders meeting on Thursday. A 14-strong majority is required to pass.

What Next in the City Case?

No Manchester City sanction is expected imminently. | Lewis Storey/Danehouse/Getty Images

The same report adds that both Etihad and Etisalat are waiting for the Premier League to publish the full judgment, before deciding on their next steps.

As things stand, City have appealed the initial verdict and a hearing, overseen by a separate panel of judges, is scheduled for mid-December. The decision from that appeal is not expected until the start of 2027.

If the club’s appeal is unsuccessful, sanctions including fines, points deductions, or even expulsion from the Premier League have all been mooted. However, further rounds of appeals could delay the handing down of punishments beyond the end of the current season.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that several rival Premier League executives are pushing for a fresh investigations into City's accounts from 2018 onwards, potentially elongating an episode that has dominated English soccer in recent months.