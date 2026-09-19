‘Looking Towards Man Utd’—Premier League Manager Eyeing Michael Carrick’s Job

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirović has admitted he has one eye on a future move to the Manchester United dugout.

The Tigers’ unbeaten start to the season, which began with a 2–0 victory over United, has earned Jakirović plenty of praise at a time in which life is not so rosy for Michael Carrick.

Two wins from six games across all competitions has seen the pressure ramped up on Carrick, particularly after the bruising nature of their recent collapse against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils boss believes it is “ridiculous” to see his position questioned so early in the campaign, but that will not stop the speculation.

Jakirović’s admission of his interest in the United job is not going to help things.

Asked whether he would consider a return to Dinamo Zagreb, the Croatian boss told RTL: “Where am I? I’m looking towards Manchester United ... I’m looking more towards here to get to the biggest clubs because I think you should dream.”

Is Carrick’s Position Really in Danger?

Sergej Jakirović (left) beat Carrick to start the current season. | Paul ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

After just six games of the season, to suggest Carrick is genuinely in danger of losing his post is, as the boss said himself, “ridiculous.” However, that does not mean this is not the start of a slide towards more significant uncertainty.

The excellent work Carrick did during the second half of last season, in which the Red Devils roared into Champions League qualification just months after being a laughing stock under former boss Ruben Amorim, will not be forgotten so quickly.

United officials are understood to back Carrick to turn things around—and rightly so—but the reality of modern soccer is those responsible for making the decisions at Old Trafford will undoubtedly have to consider all eventualities, one of which will be a future without the current boss.

Things would have to continue on this miserable trajectory for United to pull the trigger on Carrick. Sunday’s meeting with strugglers Fulham should provide a good platform upon which to start turning things around again, but at the same time, a poor result will only add to the pressure and create a thoroughly uncomfortable international break for Carrick.

Reports in Italy have suggested United could turn to former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte, who is available after leaving Napoli during the summer. Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has also been touted as an option, but these ideas will not be receiving any genuine thought at this point.

United want stability and will not rip up that plan after just six games. Erik ten Hag got 14 matches of the 2024–25 season before being fired, and that decision came after a summer of debate over his position. Carrick has more credit in the bank and will be given time to turn things around, although just how patient owners INEOS are prepared to be remains to be seen.