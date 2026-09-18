Michael Carrick Blasts ’Ridiculous’ Speculation Over Man Utd Future

Michael Carrick has laughed off “ridiculous” speculation over his Manchester United future and believes the club’s poor start to the season is “not the end of the world.”

After raising morale around Old Trafford by masterminding last season’s resurgence as interim boss, Carrick has endured a stuttering start to his first campaign as Man Utd’s permanent manager.

An opening weekend defeat to Hull Cityset the tone, but most concerning has been recent losses to Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion—one in the Premier League and one in the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils conspired to lose the Manchester derby last weekend despite playing the majority of the match against 10 men, before they then surrendered a two-goal lead in Wednesday’s 3–2 Carabao Cup defeat to the Seagulls.

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Fierce criticism has met recent disappointment, but Carrick has brushed off rumors suggesting that United’s decision-makers could fire him in the near future.

“I know the club, I know the role, I know what’s expected here in terms of playing to a certain standard and achieving certain things on the pitch,” the 45-year-old said ahead of Sunday’s clash with Fulham.

“In terms of future and ownership and how long I’ve got in the job, that’s totally not in my thinking. It’s ridiculous to think that way in the position I’m in, that’s just not on the radar.

“It’s two or three games. It’s two or three games too many because I really hate losing, but that doesn’t mean the world caves in. In some minds it does, it can’t for us.”

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Carrick has still lost just five matches as United manager. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

“It’s not a catastrophe or a disaster. It’s not the end of the world,” Carrick added when quizzed about United’s underwhelming start to the campaign—and he’s right.

The Red Devils may have endured some disappointing results, but their underlying numbers are hardly terrible. They boast the second-highest expected goals (xG) total in the Premier League (8.3), the most touches in the opposition box (139) and only three sides have amassed more big chances (13).

Despite conceding seven times across their four league outings, just three teams have conceded less xG than them (5.2), and their expected points total of seven is only lower than Arsenal and Manchester City’s.

More importantly, however, they have played only six competitive matches this season, with Carrick having another eight months—providing he’s retained—to turn things around. He’s still lost only five matches since taking charge in January and has a 61% win rate.

Many of United’s issues stem from poor squad planning rather than Carrick’s managerial shortcomings, with the decision to go all-in on midfield and neglect the defense during the most recent transfer window proving costly.

Of course, United’s muddled ownership could make Carrick their scapegoat, but there should be no genuine questions over his future at this point in time.