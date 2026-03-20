Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 31

Sunday’s Carabao Cup final may well dominate the weekend’s headlines, but a potentially decisive slate of Premier League fixtures means the top flight won’t play a secondary role.

Before the division’s top two battle for the first piece of available silverware in the English calendar, there’s a ferocious derby to enjoy at St. James’s Park and a classic six-pointer in north London.

The state of play towards the foot of the table is bound to look plenty different come Monday morning, while Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all on the road aiming to strengthen their hopes of playing Champions League football next season.

Here is how Sports Illustrated predicts Gameweek 31 will pan out.

Bournemouth vs. Manchester Utd

Bruno Fernandes has been the heartbeat of Man Utd’s recent success. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Date : Friday, March 20

: Friday, March 20 Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

There are some Friday night lights to relish on the south coast, as Manchester United visit the Vitality Stadium to face a Bournemouth team that’s unbeaten in the Premier League since Jan. 3.

However, four draws in succession have limited the extent of Bournemouth’s surge, with the Cherries currently sitting 10th in the table. Victory here, though, would boost their outside chances of securing a maiden European berth greatly, with seventh-place Brentford just four points better off.

Only Newcastle United have beaten Manchester United since Michael Carrick retook the reins, and the Red Devils refused to let their disappointing defeat on Tyneside fester by straightaway winning 3–1 against Aston Villa last weekend.

United are looking up at their cross-city rivals in second, as opposed to their fellow Champions League-chasers below. The Red Devils are in an excellent position, and they’ve also got the division’s standout performer in Bruno Fernandes, who’s just four assists away from equalling the competition’s single-season assist record of 20.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1–2 Man Utd

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool

Liverpool dumped Brighton out of the FA Cup last month. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT

Wednesday’s 4–0 victory was one Arne Slot and Liverpool so desperately needed after the champions were booed off after yet another late concession against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds took full advantage of Galatasaray’s incompetence away from RAMS Park in the Champions League, but also deserve credit for serving up a performance that was bereft of the recent weeks’ monotony.

Utilising Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai as dual No. 10s, and having Mohamed Salah operating closer to goal worked a treat. It was their best display since they dumped their upcoming opponents out of the FA Cup last month.

Brighton & Hove Albion were in a rather sorry state when they visited Anfield in the cup, but things have appeared brighter since. They head into Saturday’s game having won three of their previous four, and have also avoided defeat in each of their three most recent league outings against Liverpool at the AMEX Stadium.

Prediction: Brighton 1–1 Liverpool

Fulham vs. Burnley

Burnley are still hanging in there. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

Those watching in the United Kingdom will be thrilled to know that only one fixture is subject to the 3 p.m. blackout this weekend, and it’s a clash that’s unlikely to sparkle.

Burnley are just about clinging on to Premier League status, but it seems inevitable that their demise back down to the second tier will be confirmed next month. They fought for a point at home to Bournemouth last weekend, but are still nine points adrift of safety with eight games to play.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ impressive run of form means Scott Parker’s side risk ending the campaign at the bottom of the table.

However, this may be viewed as a potentially winnable fixture, with Fulham, yet again, destined for mid-table. Just when it seems like they could make a push for Europe, their ability to win football matches escapes them.

Fulham have picked up just one point from their recent outings against Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, but should be confident of getting back on track here.

Prediction: Fulham 2–1 Burnley

Everton vs. Chelsea

Chelsea visit Merseyside off the back of a chastening week. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT

From Paul Tierney’s huddle-meddling to a humbling Champions League exit, it’s been a terrible few days for Chelsea. The club have also been slapped with a record fine for ’secret payments’ made under the previous regime and learned that Enzo Fernández is considering a summer exit.

Things could yet get worse for master note-writer Liam Rosenior, as his side visit the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time.

Everton have struggled to settle in their shiny new home, but they were victorious on their previous outing on Merseyside, beating Burnley 2–0. They’ve since been defeated by league leaders Arsenal by the same scoreline, but David Moyes’s side were unfortunate not to escape the Emirates Stadium with a point at the very least.

Both teams are aiming for a return to winning ways on Saturday evening, with Everton among a tight cluster of sides pushing for Europe, while Chelsea are a point adrift of Liverpool in fifth after losing to Newcastle last weekend.

Prediction: Everton 1–1 Chelsea

Leeds United vs. Brentford

How costly could Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty miss prove to be? | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, March 21

: Saturday, March 21 Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

A staggered Saturday concludes at Elland Road, where Leeds United will be hopeful of alleviating growing relegation fears.

Their improvement since Christmas cannot be denied, but a five-game winless run in the top flight means only three points separate them from the drop zone.

Back-to-back league defeats at home have particularly hurt Farke’s side, and the division’s surprise package are up next. Brentford have merely been mediocre on their travels this season, and they’re making the trip to Yorkshire off the back of a disappointing draw at home to Wolves on Monday night.

With multiple teams in their rear view mirror, the Bees can ill-afford to go a third league game without a win.

Prediction: Leeds 2–1 Brentford

Newcastle United vs. Sunderland

Newcastle were thumped by Barcelona in the week, exiting the Champions League. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 22

: Sunday, March 22 Time: 12 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT

The overwhelming majority in the north east of England won’t care a jot about the day’s events on Wembley when there’s a Tyne-Wear derby to prepare for, endure and ruminate about after.

A comical Nick Woltemade own goal meant the newly promoted Sunderland claimed bragging rights in the first Premier League meeting between these two fierce rivals since 2017. Little could seemingly go wrong for the Black Cats then, but 2026 has been more of a struggle for Régis Le Bris’s side.

They’ve won just two of their last eight league games, and were recently knocked out of the FA Cup by League One strugglers Port Vale. Still, they certainly would‘ve enjoyed the beatdown Newcastle were subject to in Barcelona on Wednesday night.

An already significant occasion for the Magpies feels even grander after their emphatic Champions League exit.

Prediction: Newcastle 2–0 Sunderland

Aston Villa vs. West Ham United

West Ham are targeting a big away win. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 22

: Sunday, March 22 Time: 2:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT

The good feeling around West Ham United failed to dissipate despite the visit of Manchester City last weekend, as Nuno Espírito Santo’s side made the most of a wasteful showing from the visitors to earn another point in their quest for survival.

They remain in the relegation zone, but momentum is on their side. With two Championship fearers facing off this weekend, a result at Villa Park should see them end a Premier League gameweek out of the relegation zone for the first time in almost 120 days.

Trips to the West Midlands are typically daunting, but Unai Emery’s Villans are continuing to slump. Three consecutive defeats mean they have their work cut out just to remain in the top five, with Chelsea only three points adrift in sixth.

Midweek Europa League obligations mean the hosts won’t be particularly fresh for the Hammers’ visit.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2–2 West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Nottingham Forest

Spurs are finally starting to rally. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, March 22

: Sunday, March 22 Time: 2:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT

Suddenly, there’s hope in north London.

The momentum built from Richarlison’s late equalizer at Anfield manifested via newfound unity at a previously dormant Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While Spurs exited the Champions League midweek, supporters took great pride from the efforts of Igor Tudor’s side in their 3–2 second leg victory over Atlético Madrid.

Quickly chastised and often patronised, Tudor has suddenly got the Lilywhites performing with a courage and verve that’s escaped them since Ange Postecoglou left town in the wake of a glorious moment.

Supporters are now demanding a repeat of Wednesday’s night showing in a more pressurized environment, with the goal-shy Nottingham Forest visiting N17 in what’s been labelled by some as Spurs’ most significant Premier League outing in a generation.

The loser could end the weekend in the relegation zone.

Prediction: Tottenham 3–1 Nott’m Forest

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 31

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction Friday, March 20 12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. ET Bournemouth vs. Man Utd 1–2 Saturday, March 21 12:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. ET Brighton vs. Liverpool 1–1 Saturday, March 21 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET Fulham vs. Burnley 2–1 Saturday, March 21 5:30 p.m. GMT / 1:30 p.m. ET Everton vs. Chelsea 0–0 Saturday, March 21

8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET Leeds vs. Brentford 2–1 Sunday, March 22 12 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET Newcastle vs. Sunderland 2–0 Sunday, March 22 2:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET Aston Villa vs. West Ham 2–2 Sunday, March 22 2:15 p.m. GMT / 10:15 a.m. ET Tottenham vs. Nott’m Forest 3–1

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