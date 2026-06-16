President Trump May Have Prominent Role in 2026 World Cup Trophy Celebration

After presenting the championship trophy to Chelsea at the 2025 Club World Cup, U.S. President Donald Trump will reportedly have a similar role in the celebrations directly following the 2026 World Cup final on July 19, which takes place at the same venue, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

According to a report from TalkSport’s Ben Jacobs, the U.S. President is expected to be part of the trophy presentation team and could be the one to hand the trophy over to the winning team’s captain, similar to his actions last summer.

Last year, Trump remained at the front of the stage as Chelsea hoisted the trophy, becoming a key focus in photos alongside the champions before FIFA president Gianni Infantino pulled him back into the background for some players-only photos.

According to TalkSport, FIFA is open to Trump staying in the team’s celebratory moments during the trophy lift, if he wishes, or he can remain with the other dignitaries and executives on the nearby podium.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who lifted the World Cup trophy in a full Canada men’s national team kit as part of the official FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, will also be invited, as well as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

All three leaders’ governments have been in the spotlight ahead of and during this World Cup. Immigration issues and the regional conflict between Iran and the U.S. have impacted Iran’s participation, prompting the team to relocate its base camp to Mexico from Tucson, Arizona. A Somali referee was turned away at the U.S. border, and in Canada, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was barred entry due to charges from the Metropolitan Police.

It is not uncommon for political leaders to take part in trophy presentations. Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron joined Infantino in 2022, and Russian President Vladimir Putin was on the stage in 2018; however, being a part of the actual trophy lift is uncommon.

Why Are Trump, Carney and Sheinbaum Absent From the Matches?

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (center) lifted the World Cup trophy ahead of the tournament. | Dave Chan/AFP/Getty Images

No leaders from the three co-host nations have been at a World Cup match through the first four days of the tournament.

Trump was absent from the USMNT’s tournament-opening win against Paraguay, with Andrew Giuliani, the head of the U.S. World Cup Task Force, saying, “his scheduling is tight” and that “he’s going to be engaged throughout this World Cup.”

The 47th president of the U.S. celebrated his 80th birthday with a UFC fight card on the White House front lawn, but did make time to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

In Canada, Carney missed the opening match in Toronto against Bosnia and Herzegovina while attending the G7 meetings in France, but is expected to attend one of the final two Group B matches in Vancouver.

Mexico’s Scheinbaum turned down her honored ticket to El Tri’s opening game at the Estadio Azteca against South Africa, choosing to take in the match at a watch party in solidarity with those who cannot afford the high cost of tickets to the 2026 tournament. She is giving her tickets to young women, who may not have the same oportunities.

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