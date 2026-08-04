‘Everything Possible’—President Trump’s Stance on Infantino Scandal As Support Wavers

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly prepared to do “everything possible” to help his FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino retain his position at the summit of world soccer’s governing body in the face of wavering support from his own secretary general.

Infantino has found himself in the center of an ongoing controversy of his own making. The FIFA president’s proposal to sell of shares in the commercial rights of future men’s and women’s World Cups was promptly rebuffed by the majority of the globe. UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, was so disgusted by the “shabby backroom deal” that it threatened to boycott FIFA’s biggest tournament.

FIFA ditched the plot but, sensing a rare moment of vulnerability, multiple confederations have joined forces in a bid to push for Infantino’s resignation. Amid all this opposition, one familiar ally has emerged.

“Gianni helped us a lot to deliver the best World Cup ever. The president likes him a lot. I am sure the president will do everything possible to help him,” an unnamed senior administration official with connections to both individuals told The Telegraph.

“I don’t think the president will change his mind on him, because he is a loyal person. Gianni really delivered the World Cup for the United States. We value that.”

Trump claimed to have no prior knowledge of Infantino’s World Cup sale plan, which had the brother of the President’s son-in-law, Josh Kushner, singled out as the lead investor. FIFA also denied reports that there had been any contact made between the two regarding the fallout of this scheme but it has been claimed that Infantino still has Trump’s backing.

The same cannot be said for numerous national associations.

‘Sad’—Infantino Dealt Blow From Within His Inner Circle

Gianni Infantino (left) is facing doubts from his own colleagues. | Manan VATSYAYANA/AFP/Getty Images

FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafström, one of Infantino’s closest colleagues, has reportedly issued an internal memo to staff at world soccer’s governing body which labeled the World Cup sale plot as “a sad and reproachable series of event,” according to Sky News.

Grafström described himself as “thankful” that the plans, which caused him “dismay,” had been abandoned without explicitly naming Infantino throughout.

“We have all been thrown into the middle of a turmoil, which is difficult to comprehend and accept, but, as Secretary General, I urge you to remain focused on what has always united us: serving football and serving our 211 Member Associations, hand in hand with all relevant stakeholders and in full compliance with the FIFA Statutes and FIFA Regulations,” the email continued.

“I assure you that you as members of the administration, you will be defended and safeguarded from the political context we currently experience. You do not need to worry.

“Individuals, unstable moments and unfortunate episodes come and go. The institution, its mission and its responsibility towards world football continue, and that is why we should always keep our professionalism, sense of perspective and composure.”

Where Gianni Infantino’s Level of Support Currently Stands

Gianni Infantino was accused by critics of selling out the World Cup. | Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Grafström distancing himself from these plans follows the general trend of European nations steadily withdrawing their letters of support for Infantino. Wales, England, Serbia and Finland have all publicly declared their lack of faith in the incumbent, who never had the backing of Sweden or Germany in the first place.

However, Switzerland, Infantino’s home nation, did not dispense with one of its citizens. The Swiss association requested “another personal exchange of views with the FIFA president,” promising to “continue to review the developments surrounding FIFA.”

Outside of Europe, Concacaf represents the strongest opposition to FIFA, but an ever widening pool of Asian nations have come out in support of Infantino, who is also thought to have the backing of Africa and South America. Qatar, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Lebanon and Kuwait are among those to publicly support the 56-year-old, who will be eagerly anticipating the decision taken by Saudi Arabia. One of the most influential nations in the AFC is set to host the 2034 men’s World Cup, a decision ratified in divisive circumstances under Infantino.

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