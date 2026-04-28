PSG vs. Bayern Munich: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The Champions League semifinal between holders Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich is set to enthral, and the first leg gets underway in Paris on Tuesday night.
PSG’s dream of becoming just the second team since the competition’s rebranding to go back-to-back was maintained when they beat Liverpool in the quarterfinals. 2–0 victories in both legs saw them advance into the last four with ease, while Bayern almost fell foul to Real Madrid’s Champions League allure.
An all-time great quarterfinal tie was settled by two late goals after Eduardo Camavinga was sent off. Michael Olise put the cherry on top of the cake after Luis Díaz netted the all-important goal with minutes remaining.
Bayern are in the semifinals for the second time since they last conquered the continent under Hansi Flick’s tutelage in 2020. They’ve dominated German soccer this season, enjoying a historic goalscoring campaign, and we’ve already seen Vincent Kompany’s side prevail at the Parc des Princes in 2025–26.
The holders were blown away by an outstanding first half performance by Bayern during their league phase meeting in November, but Díaz’s harsh red card meant Die Roten were forced to cling on to a 2–1 victory.
PSG vs. Bayern Munich Score Prediction
Thrills and Spills In Paris Fails to Return Winner
Bayern’s quarterfinal with Madrid was pretty special, but the semifinal has the potential to transcend that thrilling tie.
This should be the final. Luis Enrique’s holders are aiming to make a little bit of history in Budapest next month, while Bayern have the chance to conclude one of their greatest seasons of modern times with the ultimate triumph.
Nothing is likely to be decided in Paris, with two back-and-forth ties expected over the next 180 minutes of soccer between the pair. There have arguably been more chinks in PSG’s armor this term compared to last, and Bayern are perhaps the only team in world soccer right now who can match the Parisians’ telepathic attacking might.
Buckle up, folks.
- Goals Inevitable: While Bayern Munich have set the single-season Bundesliga scoring record, PSG enter this tie having scored at least twice in each of their previous eight Champions League knockout ties—a joint-record. These two teams are also averaging the most goals per game in this season’s competition: Bayern 3.2, PSG 2.7.
- Bayern’s Impressive Record vs. PSG: PSG have lost their previous five Champions League matches against Bayern, and they haven’t beaten the Bavarian behemoths at home since 2017.
Prediction: PSG 2–2 Bayern Munich
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich
PSG didn’t enjoy the luxury of having the weekend off ahead of the first leg, and Enrique rested plenty of those likely to start on Tuesday night.
The hosts have recently welcomed midfielder Fabián Ruiz back from a lengthy knee injury, but Warren Zaïre-Emery is set to get the nod in PSG’s engine room alongside João Neves and Vitinha. The latter missed the weekend’s triumph over Angers with a knock, but is said to have fully recovered in time for Bayern’s visit.
Enrique has recently experimented with center back Lucas Beraldo in midfield, but we’re unlikely to see the Brazilian in action on Tuesday.
Fabián and Vitinha’s returns means PSG don’t have any notable fitness concerns.
PSG predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Zaïre-Emery; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. PSG
Kompany is suspended for the first leg in Paris, so Aaron Danks will maraud the away dugout on Tuesday night while the Belgian watches on from the stands.
On the injury front, Bayern Munich’s situation is considerably worse than their hosts’. They’ve lost Serge Gnabry for the season with a thigh problem, while fringe players Tom Bischof and Lennart Karl are unlikely to recover in time from their respective fitness issues in time for the first leg.
The soon-to-be free agent Raphaël Guerreiro is also missing with the reported hamstring injury he suffered at the weekend.
Kompany can count upon Jamal Musiala to replace the stricken Gnabry, and Bayern’s other attacking superstars should be relatively fresh heading to the French capital, having only appeared off the bench in Saturday’s comeback win.
Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Stanišić, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Musiala, Díaz; Kane.
What Time Does PSG vs. Bayern Munich Kick Off?
- Location: Paris, France
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- Date: Tuesday, April 28
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
- Referee: Sandro Schärer (SUI)
- VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)
How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Strean
United States
CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, DAZN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
TNT Sports, Max Mexico
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James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC. An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.