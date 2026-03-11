PSG vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea visit the Parc des Princes to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of what promises to be a vibrant Champions League round of 16 tie.

The European juggernauts faced off in last summer’s Club World Cup final, with Chelsea upsetting the Champions League holders 3–0 to claim the first title in the expanded tournament’s new format.

Fast forward eight months and it’s Liam Rosenior, not Enzo Maresca, who’ll try to replicate that effort from the dugout. The English boss oversaw Chelsea’s last two victories of the league phase against Pafos and Napoli that saw them clinch a spot among the top eight to qualify directly for the last 16.

PSG, meanwhile, had to first eliminate fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco in the knockout stage playoffs to make it this far. An underwhelming league phase campaign is nothing new for Luis Enrique’s side, nor is it a cause for concern as they demonstrated a year ago.

The Parisians aren’t playing the blistering brand of soccer that saw them become the best team in the world a season ago. Still, they have all the talent in the world and Chelsea are unlikely to cruise to victory as they did in the most recent meeting.

The two sides faced each other in the Champions League knockout rounds in three consecutive seasons during the mid-2010s. A decade later, Chelsea and PSG will reignite a previously dormant rivalry that’s returned to prominence over the past eight months.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Champions Strike First But Blues Stay Very Much Alive

PSG will feed-off the Parc des Princes enegery. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

It’s true PSG have been struggling to showcase the form that saw them lift six trophies in 2025, but at home and with a number of key players returning from injury, the champions have what it takes to overcome a Chelsea side that’s been suspect defensively all season.

Chelsea, however, won’t go away quietly. Rosenior’s side have put together some strong performances of late when they’re at full strength and although they’re the clear underdogs, they have the weapons to harm a PSG side that’s left doubts in recent weeks.

The first leg has all the makings for a very evenly split match where both teams will have their chances, but the hosts have the pedigree and the attacking firepower to take a slight advantage to the return leg at Stamford Bridge.

PSG’s Recent Record vs. Premier League sides: Enrique’s side saw off Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal on their way to their maiden Champions League title. They defeated Tottenham Hotspur and drew to Newcastle this term, adding to their overwhelmingly positive record against Premier League teams over the past year.

Enrique’s side saw off Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal on their way to their maiden Champions League title. They defeated Tottenham Hotspur and drew to Newcastle this term, adding to their overwhelmingly positive record against Premier League teams over the past year. Ousmane Dembélé’s return: For the first time in one month, PSG’s deadly front-three of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé and Désiré Doué could start a game together. The return from injury of Dembélé, the Ballon d’Or holder takes the Parisians to a different level.

For the first time in one month, PSG’s deadly front-three of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé and Désiré Doué could start a game together. The return from injury of Dembélé, the Ballon d’Or holder takes the Parisians to a different level. Chelsea’s inexperience: While the bulk of PSG’s squad was part of last season’s Champions League-winning team, only five players in Chelsea’s young roster have knockout round experience in the tournament. In the dugout, Rosenior has managed as many games in the competition as Enrique has Champions League trophies.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2–1 Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Luis Enrique will field his strongest available XI. | FotMob

PSG’s stellar midfield trio that conquered Europe last term has ben riddled with injuries recently. Fabián Ruíz will miss the clash and João Neves only returned to training in recent days. Given the importance of the game, the Portuguese is expected to start, if he’s not deemed fit enough, then former Barcelona talent Dro Fernández could make his third straight start.

The aforementioned Dembélé made his return from injury in the weekend defeat to Monaco and should lead the line with Kvaratskhelia and Doué flanking him.

Elsewhere, Illia Zabarnyi has started to eat into Marquinhos’s minutes in Ligue 1. However, the captain’s experience is required and he’ll partner Willian Pacho in the heart of defense.

Matvey Safonov has overtaken summer recruit Lucas Chevalier for the starting goalkeeper job and the Russian will be between the sticks for Chelsea’s visit.

PSG predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Chelsea have the quality to upset the champions. | FotMob

Rosenior rested the vast majority of his starters in the weekend victory against Wrexham so Chelsea will be at their strongest in the French capital.

The English boss might take a page out of predecessor Enzo Maresca’s book, deploying Reece James alongside Moisés Caicedo in midfield, with Enzo Fernández in front and Cole Palmer on the right wing. With Malo Gusto making runs down the wing, Palmer can drift centrally, where he was at his devastating best against PSG in the Club World Cup final.

Injuries to Estêvão and Jamie Gittens in attack compromise Chelsea’s attack, but Pedro Neto should be picked ahead of Alejandro Garnacho on the left wing. Up front, it’s the red-hot João Pedro who’ll look to torment PSG’s backline.

Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah are the most likely center back pairing, and Robert Sánchez should recapture the starting role after getting benched last time out in the Premier League.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.

What Time Does Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location : Paris, France

: Paris, France Stadium : Parc des Princes

: Parc des Princes Date : Wednesday, March 11

: Wednesday, March 11 Kick-off Time : 8:00 p.m. GMT / 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

: 8:00 p.m. GMT / 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC