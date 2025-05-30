PSG vs. Inter – Champions League Final: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The footballing world descends upon Munich on Saturday night, as Paris Saint-Germain and Inter lock horns in the 2025 Champions League final.
PSG hope to break their lengthy duck in this competition and are aiming to become fifth team to claim their first Champions League crown in the German city. Inter, meanwhile, are searching for their fourth title after losing in the final two years ago.
Simone Inzaghi’s side were on the cusp of elimination in the semifinals when Raphinha completed Barcelona’s stunning turnaround, but Francesco Acerbi’s stoppage-time strike set the stage for Davide Frattesi’s extra-time winner to cap off one of the all-time great Champions League knockout ties.
There was considerably less drama in the other fixture, as PSG held off a spirited Arsenal performance in Paris to advance into just their second final. After a sluggish start to the competition, Luis Enrique’s youthful and technically brilliant outfit have perhaps been the continent’s most potent force during the second half of the season.
They can complete the quadruple on Saturday night, while Inter are hoping to overcome domestic disappointment having missed out on Scudetto glory on the final day.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to the 2025 Champions League final.
What Time Does PSG vs. Inter Kick-Off?
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- Date: Saturday, May 31
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
- Referee: István Kovács (ROU)
- VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (NED)
PSG vs. Inter Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive meeting between PSG and Inter.
Current Form (all competitions)
PSG
Inter
PSG 3–0 Reims – 24/05/25
Como 0–2 Inter – 23/05/25
PSG 3–1 Auxerre – 17/05/25
Inter 2–2 Lazio – 18/05/25
Montpellier 1–4 PSG – 10/05/25
Torino 0–2 Inter – 11/05/25
PSG 2–1 Arsenal – 07/05/25
Inter 4–3 Barcelona – 06/05/25
Strasbourg 2–1 PSG – 03/05/25
Inter 1–0 Hellas Verona – 03/05/25
How to Watch PSG vs. Inter on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, CBS, TUDN USA, Univision
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Caliente TV, TNT Sports
PSG Team News
Enrique has refused to tinker all that much during PSG’s imperious knockout stage run, and we can easily predict their starting lineup for Saturday’s final.
The Spaniard opted for a strong team in last week’s French Cup final, with only Gianluigi Donnarumma and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia earning rests among the players poised to start in Munich. The Georgian winger will likely replace Bradley Barcola in PSG’s front three.
Ousmane Dembélé will assume his role as false nine again, with Désiré Doué completing their fearsome attack complemented by flying full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes.
Presnel Kimpembe is the only player poised to miss out through injury.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Inter
PSG predicted lineup vs. Inter (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.
Inter Team News
Captain Lautaro Martínez hobbled his way through the semifinal second leg against Barcelona with a hamstring injury but had a major say in the outcome of the contest. The striker is fully fit for the final, and he’ll team up with Frenchman Marcus Thuram up top.
Inter have had a few injury scares leading into the final, with Yann Bisseck picking up a knock against Como last Friday. However, the young defender is expected to be fine to feature. The same goes for Benjamin Pavard and Piotr Zieliński. Despite their injury setbacks, the pair will be available this weekend.
Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco will occupy the wing-back roles, while Hakan Çalhanoglu, Nicolò Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will function in Inter’s engine room.
Inter Predicted Lineup vs. PSG
Inter predicted lineup vs. PSG (3-5-2): Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Çalhanoglu, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martínez.
PSG vs. Inter Score Prediction
Munich’s knack for facilitating first-time Champions League winners is a good omen for PSG, who have been outstanding in 2025 and are understandably the favourites to win the final.
Enrique’s majestic coaching has come to the fore, with PSG’s slick possession play complemented by a relentless attitude without the ball. However, if there’s a team capable of slowing Les Parisiens down, it’s this ageing Inter outfit.
Inzaghi’s men have been here before. They know what to expect having reached the final in 2023. For many of this young and exuberant PSG squad, this a new experience. Perhaps such familiarity will work in Inter’s favour, but they shouldn’t be backed solely for that reason.
They boast the requisite compactness and attitude defensively to tame this brilliant PSG team, as well as the combination play in transition to expose the space Enrique’s side surrender if their counter-press is bypassed.
The first goal is key, and we’re backing the old dogs to get it.