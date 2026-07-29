FIFA Open Multiple Argentina Investigations Over World Cup Disciplinary Breaches

The 2026 World Cup is in the rearview mirror, but Argentina is still under the microscope. FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentina soccer federation as well as multiple individual members of La Albiceleste due to a number of breaches.

Argentina came incredibly close to becoming the first nation in 64 years to win consecutive World Cup titles. In the end, it wasn’t to be and Lionel Scaloni’s side fell 1–0 against Spain in the final.

But as the dust settles, a wide array of events and behaviors that transpired during Argentina’s World Cup campaign are being examined by soccer’s governing body and could merit punishment.

FIFA’s full Argentina investigation includes “discriminatory chants and gestures, late kick-offs, failure to comply with match and security protocols, the display of inappropriate messages by the team and spectators and the throwing of objects by spectators in relation to several matches,” per The Guardian.

Argentina Officially Under Investigation Over Falklands Banner

Several Argentina players were seen holding the banner after beating England. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) is under investigation for the banner a number of players held up after the 2–1 semifinal win against England which read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (The Falklands are Argentine).

La Albiceleste players took the banner from the stands and held it up, referencing a group of South Atlantic islands East of Argentina’s coast that are a British Territory. The Falklands witnessed an armed conflict between the two nations in 1982.

Malvinas (as the Falklands are called in Argentina) are regularly referenced by La Albiceleste fans and players alike in songs. Holding the banner, though, goes against FIFA’s rules against political messaging in sport, which is why an investigation on the issue has been opened.

Furthermore, the AFA is also under investigation for fan behavior during the tournament, discriminatory chants and gestures and other disruptive acts during the tournament.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association for potential breaches of article 13 paragraph 2 c) (Using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature), article 14 paragraph 5 (Team misconduct), article 15 (Discrimination and racist abuse) and article 17 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” FIFA said in a statement.

“In light of discriminatory chants and gestures, late kick-offs, failure to comply with match and security protocols, the display of inappropriate messages by the team and spectators and the throwing of objects by spectators in relation to several matches of the representative team of Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

Argentina Players Under investigation for World Cup Final Brawl

A number of Argentina players lost their tempers after losing the World Cup final. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Argentina players, Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina, Thiago Almada and a member of Scaloni’s technical staff, Roberto Ayala, are also under investigation and could face sanctions for their role in the brawl that occurred immediately after the final whistle blew in the 2026 World Cup final.

The brawl was seemingly ignited when Molina struck Rodri as the Spain midfielder ran onto the pitch to celebrate at full time. Paredes then took center stage, choking Eric García and then seemingly throwing punches in the direction of Spain’s Gavi—who is also under disciplinary investigation by FIFA. Almada was involved in the spat with the Barcelona midfielder as well.

Ayala, meanwhile, struck Dani Olmo—though he downplayed the incident and described it as a “push.” The Spanish playmaker has since rejected Ayala’s apology and now the assistant coach is under FIFA’s microscope.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has received the report of the appointed Disciplinary and Ethics Prosecutor concerning incidents that occurred during the FIFA World Cup 2026 final (Spain v. Argentina) and, following the recommendation contained therein, has opened disciplinary proceedings,” FIFA wrote in a statement.

It’s unknown how long FIFA’s investigations will last nor what the eventual consequences might be. In any case, the AFA and all individuals involved in the disciplinary matters have a chance to make their cases with FIFA on the matter and try to explain the situation before an official ruling is decided.

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