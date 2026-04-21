Rafael Leao's Potential Destinations This Summer—Ranked

Rafael Leão’s AC Milan career could soon draw to a close, as a complex relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri continues to take its toll on the explosive Portuguese forward.

Leão is a game-breaking talent who hasn’t quite delivered upon his early-career promise in Lombardy. While the former Lille starlet has inspired the Rossoneri to the Scudetto and Champions League semifinals during a seven-year career in Italy, his past three seasons have been marred by fitness issues, inconsistency and managerial disillusionment.

The superstardom that once awaited Leão hasn’t yet been seized, with supporters starting to grow borderline resentful of a player they touted to be the symbol of a prosperous new dawn at San Siro. But city rivals Inter have enjoyed much of the success since Milan’s previous Serie A triumph in 2021–22, with their latest pivot to Allegri unlikely to pay dividends in year one. The Nerazzurri are on course for a 21st Scudetto this term, having agonizingly missed out to Antonio Conte’s Napoli last season.

Leão’s output has once again been modest, and there’s a sense that his time in Milan has run its course. Reports suggest the 26-year-old could be available for as little as €50 million ($58.8 million) this summer.

Milan’s relaxed valuation will prick the ears of many, and here are five potential destinations for Leão, ranked by a combination of suitability and likelihood.

5. Manchester United

Man Utd have alternative priorities. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United have been linked with the Milan star in the past, but it doesn’t seem likely that the Red Devils will pursue Leão ahead of the 2026–27 season.



We know United are going to go big in midfield, with Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni among those linked, and while Michael Carrick has had limited options wide left since taking the job on from Ruben Amorim, the club surely won’t go down the Leão path.



They’ve burnt bridges with wingers of a similar ilk, like Marcus Rashford and the considerably less talented Alejandro Garnacho. This may be an area of the pitch where they eventually improve this summer, but an alternate route to Leão will be chosen.

4. Arsenal

Arsenal’s manager is unlikely to target Leão. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal have acquired a long list of missing pieces in recent years, yet many feel as if one more huge upgrade is needed to Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup.



Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have predictably embarked on indifferent seasons down Arsenal’s left-hand side, and there’s no doubt that the Gunners, who could yet end 2025–26 as Premier League and European champions, will make a bold move at this position this summer.



Supporters are desperate for the finished article: a superstar. Leão certainly isn’t far off. On his day, there are few forwards more destructive, with his blend of gazelle-like speed and imperious power coalescing gloriously.



Carlo Ancelotti was wedded to the 4-4-2 until he encountered Zinedine Zidane at Juventus, sparking an ideological shift, and Mikel Arteta may require a similar epiphany with an X-factor talent.



The Arsenal manager has got to let go and embrace a maverick as Pep Guardiola has with Rayan Cherki, because there’s no way he’d currently be interested in bringing in Leão. He’s far too much of a defensive liability to be considered by the Spaniard.

3. Bayern Munich

Leão could explode in Munich. | PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP/Getty Images

Bayern Munich were reportedly keen on making a summer move for Leão before they pivoted to Luis Díaz in 2025, and Milan were then asking for as much as €130 million ($147.5 million).



The staggering valuation drop of nearly $100 million means the Portuguese international may be regarded as a market opportunity they can’t pass up, even if the Bundesliga’s record-breaking goal scorers appear well stocked in attacking areas.



Bayern are seeking depth this summer, with their reported interest in Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon suggesting that Vincent Kompany would ideally like someone who can cover multiple bases. Leão’s best work in Milan has arrived on the counterattack for a Milan team led by Stefano Pioli, but Allegri has sought to evolve the 26-year-old by utilising him as a center forward this season, primarily to limit his defensive responsibilities.



Leão doesn’t boast the subtlety with the ball at his feet to embark on an Ousmane Dembélé-like arc, but he is maturing into a more versatile forward.



There’s no doubt that he has the talent to play for a supergiant, perhaps Europe’s best at the moment, but any inconsistency would be swallowed up by the most demanding of soccer environments.

2. Barcelona

Barcelona are hesitating over Marcus Rashford. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are surely having to sell before they buy this summer, with Joan Laporta’s short-term lever-pulling allowing the club to operate in the transfer market and further hone a title-winning squad.



Barça desperately want a left-sided center back and a new striker, but they’ve also got a big Marcus Rashford decision to make, too. The Englishman has impressed as Raphinha’s deputy, but the club are hesitant to buy the winger outright this summer.



Matteo Moretto has said the La Liga champions are considering Rashford alternatives, with Leão among the players they’ve scouted in the past. However, the Milan star supposedly isn’t at the forefront of the club’s summer plans.



Leão is a similar profile to Rashford, only worse out of possession, so it wouldn’t be a complete surprise if Barça made the move. Milan’s valuation drop could suck Joan Laporta in.

1. Chelsea

This feels like the sort of signing Chelsea could make. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport via Getty Images

Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali recently addressed criticism of the BlueCo project, suggesting that an altered transfer policy could see more experienced figures join Stamford Bridge moving forward.



Supporters have grown alienated with the current regime, and protests outside Stamford Bridge before the 1–0 defeat to Manchester United highlighted the extent of their discontent.



They’ve spent so much for minimal reward, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Chelsea are bullish again in the summer window. A policy shift may hark back to the Roman Abramovich era, with big names targeted.



The Blues have been able to expertly cultivate a distinctly mediocre group of wide players, and they sorely need an improved left-winger to complement Cole Palmer, Estévão and João Pedro.



Leão is the boom or bust type they would’ve taken a punt on in the past, and west London interest has drifted around rumor mills in recent times.



It’s a deal you could certainly see happening this summer.

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