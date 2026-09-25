Ranked: Real Madrid Summer Signings’ Start to the Season

After two seasons without a major trophy, Real Madrid splashed some serious cash this summer to bring in six new signings to try and get the team back to winning ways.

The club prioritized patching a leaky defense by securing the services of Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries, largely overlooking a midfield desperate for reinforcements. After losing out on Rodri, Los Blancos only welcomed Bernardo Silva to José Mourinho’s midfield ranks.

Before the transfer window closed, Yan Diomande and Carlos Espí made the Bernabéu their new homes, bringing some fresh blood to an already star-studded attack.

It was a predominately successful window on paper, but not all the new faces have quickly adapted to the pressure and standards that come with playing for Real Madrid.

Here’s how each signing has fared across the start of the season.

6. Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is a role player for Real Madrid. | Gokhan Taner/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Appearances: 6



Once it became clear Bernardo Silva would be Real Madrid’s only midfield signing this summer, the former Manchester City man was fighting a losing battle. No matter what he brought to the team, he was never going to be the deep-lying playmaker Los Blancos have desperately needed ever since Toni Kroos retired.



Silva started the season in Mourinho’s XI, but that was only because Aurélien Tchouaméni was out injured. Once the Frenchman returned, Silva went to the bench and hasn’t done a whole lot since.



It’s hard for Silva to truly establish himself when he’s coming on the pitch in the dying stages of a game. He isn’t exactly the impact substitute Real Madrid need when they’re desperately protecting a lead or desperately trying to score.



For now, Silva is largely just an afterthought.

5. Yan Diomande

Yan Diomande is struggling to break into the XI. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Appearances: 8



Real Madrid beat out some of Europe’s biggest clubs to snag Yan Diomande’s signature in a deal worth up to a club-record €140 million ($160.3 million). The Côte d’Ivoire international was expected to complete a star-studded attack and finally address the hole on Los Blancos’ right wing.



Except the teenager is scrapping for minutes, struggling to break into Mourinho’s XI. Diomande has started just two of eight games this season—perhaps rather unfairly—and is still searching for his first goal in a white shirt.



The blame is largely on Mourinho for not giving the former RB Leipzig star a chance to make his mark so far. In Diomande’s two starts, he tallied an assist, created five chances and completed 10 dribbles.



The potential is there, but he can only do so much when Mourinho seems hellbent on using him as a depth option, rather than a starter.

4. Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries has the starting right back job. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Appearances: 7



Many thought Real Madrid signed Denzel Dumfries solely for depth purposes, but the former Inter man won the starting job from Trent Alexander-Arnold and is now Mourinho’s preferred right back.



It’s easy to say Dumfries is more defensively sound than the England international, but he hasn’t exactly put together an impressive string of outings. He too often looks off the pace of the game, brings little going forward and routinely needs help defending in transition.



If he was simply an additional right back for Mourinho to use and rotate, then there would be far less criticism surrounding his performances. But he’s the undisputed starter without exactly playing like he deserves to be.

3. Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella upgraded Real Madrid’s left flank. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Appearances: 8



Before the season kicked off, Marc Cucurella was the shoo-in to be Real Madrid’s best signing. He gave the team a much-needed upgrade on the left flank and rounded out a new-look backline.



Los Blancos have yet to see the newly crowned World Cup winner at his best, though. Cucurella is taking some time to adjust to a new team—and not helping matters is Vinícius Júnior’s refusal to pitch in defensively.



The Spaniard often finds himself on an island, with acres of space to cover and multiple players to mark, which puts him at the crime scene a bit more than fans might have expected.



Still, it’s hard to fault Cucurella too much for his teammate’s shortcomings.

2. Ibrahima Konaté

Ibrahima Konaté is slowly proving himself to Real Madrid fans. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Appearances: 7



Ibrahima Konaté arrived in Madrid under the cloud of a horrible final season at Anfield. The defender’s stock was at an all time low, especially after he barely even saw the pitch for France at the 2026 World Cup.



But with Éder Militão still sidelined, Konaté was slotted right into Mourinho’s backline and has so far been a pleasant surprise. There have undoubtedly been one or two questionable moments inside his own 18-yard-box, but for all intents and purposes, the Frenchman has been solid, dependable and a welcome name on the defensive sheet.



Perhaps the biggest indicator of Konaté’s early success is just how much better Dean Huijsen has played alongside him ... well, until the Madrid derby.

1. Carlos Espí

Carlos Espí has become Real Madrid’s savior. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Appearances: 5



Carlos Espí, the signing that cost the least money, gets the least playing time and came with the lowest expectations, has emerged as the team’s most important and effective deal so far. The striker is solely responsible for six of Real Madrid’s 15 points in the early weeks of the season, which is more than any of the other new faces can say.



When his number is called, Espí delivers. He was on the pitch for 10 minutes before he scored a last-gasp winner against Espanyol and only needed four minutes to rescue a win against Elche.



For reference, a player with 26 minutes to his name across all competitions has more goals than Vinícius Jr this season—that alone proves he deserves to top this list.