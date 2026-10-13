Ranking All 20 Premier League Teams’ Performances on Matchday 6

In this post-verdict world, Premier League points no longer have the same heft to them.

Manchester City currently lead the division with a faultless record from the first six games of the season, but what good will that do them if the independent commission dolls out a swingeing points deduction?

The tangible reward for City’s second-half romp through a crumbling Liverpool could soon be erased, but the quality of their performance, that strike from Erling Haaland, the ingenuity of Rayan Cherki, is crystallized in the moment.

On these shifting sands, everyone has to hold onto the few certainties there are.

Ranking Criteria

Performance : This is the crux of the exercise: How well did each team play when considering the flow of a game divorced from the final score. If it was simply a judgement of scoreboard statistics you may as well go straight to the table.

: This is the crux of the exercise: How well did each team play when considering the flow of a game divorced from the final score. If it was simply a judgement of scoreboard statistics you may as well go straight to the table. Expectations : Not all results are equal. Teams that upset the odds with their display are rewarded more favorably.

: Not all results are equal. Teams that upset the odds with their display are rewarded more favorably. Venue: As the behind-closed-doors season of 2020–21 proved, playing in front of your home fans is a huge advantage, so any away results are given a little extra bonus.

20. Sunderland (2–0 Loss vs. Brighton)

It wasn’t a good day for Sunderland. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Any team stripped of their top scorer and talismanic defender is going to suffer but Régis Le Bris was rightly concerned by Sunderland’s distinct lack of “quality or composure” in possession. The Black Cats had 62% of the ball against a team so used to being the protagonist but came up short of ideas without Brian Brobbey to look for.

19. Bournemouth (5–1 Loss vs. Chelsea)

Marco Rose needs a win. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Bournemouth have played better than their meager points total of three, but they were never in danger of earning that elusive first win under Marco Rose at Stamford Bridge.



“The last games we had some good performances,” the incoming manager admitted, “but today we struggled.”

18. Man Utd (1–1 Draw vs. Tottenham)

If this was a clip from the Bundesliga it'd have 50k likes. pic.twitter.com/23QX4zKhlM — Marc Geschwind (@MarcGeschwind) October 10, 2026

Manchester United have so many problems that people can get bogged down by the irrelevant ones.



Rather than running statistics, Michael Carrick would be wise to dwell on how his collection of players (or strangers?) can look so woefully exposed against a Tottenham Hotspur side that started the game in 20th.



Old Trafford has been a far more forgiving atmosphere than most grounds throughout the club’s 13 years of angst since Sir Alex Ferguson but even match-going fans are starting to lose their patience. Carrick has no defense, in a metaphorical or literal sense. “I understand the disappointment,” he shrugged, “the reality is what it is.”

17. Fulham (2–1 Loss vs. Ipswich)

The walls are closing in on Álvaro Arbeloa. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“Maybe you don’t know me,” an increasingly prickly Álvaro Arbeloa put it to a journalist this weekend, “but I played for the best team in world. I have coached the best team in the world. Maybe you don’t know, but just to let you know, that pressure is part of my life since I was a kid.”



The former Real Madrid player and manager (for all of four months) is being subjected to a torrent of deserved pressure after another listless display and more dropped points.

16. Newcastle (4–1 Loss vs. Coventry)

Monday’s win offered Matthias Jaissle plenty of food for thought. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Another Monday night and another 4–1 thumping. Matthias Jaissle could be forgiven for channeling The Boomtown Rats but Newcastle’s hefty reverse against Coventry City was nowhere near as damning as their implosion at the hands of Leeds United in September.



For large swathes of the weeknight clash, the Magpies had Coventry City on the ropes, creating a glut of chances they found creative ways to spurn. “The result is not what happened in the game,” Nico González fairly claimed. Yet, the backdoor was constantly left open during Newcastle’s attacking raids and the newly promoted hosts were in ruthless mood.

15. Liverpool (3–0 Loss vs. Man City)

Liverpool collapsed after Ryan Gravenberch’s red card. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Putting aside the mental gymnastics of what this result means in the grand context of the Premier League’s existence, this was an excellent game decided by the referee—as Andoni Iraola has been at pains to point out.



For all Liverpool’s promise across that opening hour of numerical parity, the extent to which the Reds collapsed after Ryan Gravenberch’s dismissal cannot get lost in the fog of another refereeing controversy. Liverpool may have only had 10 players but they still collectively completed fewer passes than Cherki managed on his own across those final 30 minutes.

14. Crystal Palace (3–1 Win vs. Nottingham Forest)

Another day at the office for Walter 😅 pic.twitter.com/LbP6mXgI2Z — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 12, 2026

Despite getting royally outplayed by their visitors, Crystal Palace’s players were still given a reward by the forgiving Pierre Sage. Sunday’s win ensured that they could have Monday off, sparking very loud festivities bursting out the locker room. Considering the roster were initially facing just a single rest day throughout the entirety of a busy October, some celebration is understandable—even if it wasn’t deserved.

13. Everton (2–2 Draw vs. Hull)

One of the old clichés that David Moyes has fallen upon one or two times during his 1,202 matches of management is the need for a team to be at their best in both boxes.



Well, Everton were guilty of two defensive blunders while Thierno Barry missed even more chances in the attacking penalty area. Against that backdrop, it’s impressive the Toffees were able to emerge with any points.

12. Hull (2–2 Draw vs. Everton)

Some finish from Mo! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RDHkGJ08Hr — Hull City (@HullCity) October 12, 2026

Hull haven’t been declawed just yet. The Tigers have bolstered an unexpectedly bright start in the Premier League’s glamor ties with the kind of dogged battles for points which could be enough to evade a relegation the vast majority had predicted.



Sergej Jakirović captured the mood of one point well earned on Sunday when he concluded: “Congratulations to both teams.”

11. Aston Villa (2–2 Draw vs. Brentford)

Come for the goal, stay for John McGinn’s celebration 😅 pic.twitter.com/X8vYwvnaLf — Aston Villa (@AstonVilla) October 10, 2026

Things are tentatively crawling in the right direction for Aston Villa, even if the sort of form which propelled them to fourth place last season is still some way off. As Unai Emery tellingly admitted: “We need to build the team.” Some vague semblance of structure looked a little clearer on Saturday.

10. Brentford (2–2 Draw vs. Aston Villa)

Frame by Frame of Kris Ajer 📷 pic.twitter.com/jDx14bCGmx — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) October 11, 2026

“You’re unhappy. I’m unhappy too,” Larry David lamented in season four of Curb Your Enthusiasm. “Have you heard of Henry Clay? He was the Great Compromiser. A good compromise is when both parties are dissatisfied, and I think that’s what we have here.”



Brentford’s 2–2 draw fit the bill of an ultimate compromise. Keith Andrews was left to fret over the sluggishness of his returning internationals while Emery was tearing his immaculately gelled hair out at the sight of his side’s lax rearguard action.

9. Tottenham (1–1 Draw vs. Man Utd)

Dominic Solanke ended his worst scoring drought in three years. | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Roberto De Zerbi may have taken heart from Rodrigo Bentancur’s headbutt, yet there were some more orthodox positives washing around Tottenham’s 1–1 draw at Old Trafford.



On another day—perhaps in another season untainted by the club’s current crisis of confidence—Spurs would have long since put the contest to bed before Bryan Mbeumo’s unexpected opener. Dominic Solanke snatched a draw in stoppage time to secure Tottenham the very least they deserved.

8. Nottingham Forest (3–1 Loss vs. Crystal Palace)

Funniest thing this season. Liam Delap is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/NFbSxqMMrg — Kris Rose-Peters (@danny_rose_p) October 11, 2026

Oliver Glasner came away from Selhurst Park being applauded by both sets of fans. The former Crystal Palace manager had little reason to clap himself after watching his Nottingham Forest side do everything but score.



The visitors had eight of what Opta define as “Big Chances.” Seven were squandered, none more impressively than Liam Delap’s point-blank range close-your-eyes-smash.



The fates had conspired against Forest to such an extent Glasner tied himself in knots while trying to assign blame. “Today it looks like it is just me who is responsible for this,” he shrugged, “call it karma or whatever but it was like I didn’t deserve to win at Selhurst Park because the players did everything.”

7. Ipswich (2–1 Win vs. Fulham)

Ipswich only led for five minutes of stoppage time but they were the better team for the vast majority of Saturday’s clash with Fulham. “We were in control,” Gary O’Neil fairly surmised. “The players were excellent and deserve a lot of credit.”

6. Arsenal (2–1 Win vs. Leeds)

Bruno Guimarães came off the bench to win the game for Arsenal. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

This was a lesson in the bare minimum. Arsenal groggily rose from their slumber for barely 15 minutes of Saturday’s lunchtime kickoff and managed to emerge with three points against a spirited Leeds.



Is that the sign of champions—winning while playing poorly—or a grim portent of what is to come? All’s well that ends well? The coming weeks will tell.

5. Coventry (4–1 Win vs. Newcastle)

“It’s so hard to win,” Frank Lampard reflected at fulltime of Coventry City’s first Premier League home victory in a quarter of a century. It is a lot easier to pick up three points when you score four stunning goals from just six shots on target and a combined xG of 1.43.

4. Chelsea (5–1 Win vs. Bournemouth)

Jordan Henderson had one hell of a game. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“When you put it in the corner, which corner are we celebrating in?” Cole Palmer turned to ask Jordan Henderson as Chelsea lined up a free kick against Bournemouth. “Just that one to the right, there,” Henderson replied before stuffing his second goal of a staggering afternoon beyond the dive of Djordje Petrović.



Chelsea have developed a slightly concerning habit of letting the opposition back into a game once taking the lead (invariably inside the opening seconds of kickoff), but when Xabi Alonso’s fearsome front three is complemented by the renaissance of a reborn 36-year-old, there can’t be too many complaints.

3. Man City (3–0 Win vs. Liverpool)

Rayan Cherki plays for the love of the game. pic.twitter.com/UUtf6GjE18 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 11, 2026

In the face of hostility, Enzo Maresca turned to what he trusts most: control. Manchester City managed to survive a shaky start and had already started to inch in front of their energetic hosts before Gravenberch’s red card paved the way for a procession.



Whether it was an act of defiance or futility can only be decided in the court room. On the pitch, City showed precisely how good you can be after almost a decade of fiddling the finances.

2. Leeds (2–1 Loss vs. Arsenal)

👏 Thank you for your terrific support as always, Leeds fans! Have a safe journey back home and we’ll see you on Sunday at Elland Road! pic.twitter.com/ZzicvMXbJf — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 10, 2026

Daniel Farke described himself as “heartbroken” to emerge from the Emirates without anything to show for outplaying Arsenal on their own patch. It’s a forgivable reaction considering the quality and consideration of Leeds’ performance against a side Farke hailed as “the best team in Europe.”



Leeds struck a brilliant balance between aggression and cohesion, laying a series of traps in which the champions repeatedly fell. Arsenal only salvaged a win with a brief burst of excellence that stretches far beyond the remit of what Leeds’ budget should be able to withstand.

1. Brighton (2–0 Win vs. Sunderland)

Brighton are collecting new ways to win. The Seagulls have suffocated opponents with a blistering press, ruthlessly exploited weakened teams and overwhelmed opposition with a remorseless monopoly of the ball.



Fabian Hürzeler added a new string to his bow on Saturday, orchestrating a classic smash-and-grab despite being reduced to 10 men with almost the entire second half still to play.