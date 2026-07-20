Ranking All 48 Teams at the End of the 2026 World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, that vaguely plasticine figure who has racked up thousands of air miles on a private jet to make sure he gets at least two cutaways in the broadcast of seemingly every World Cup match this summer, is not a character prone to understatement.

So, when he hailed this year’s tournament as “the greatest human, social and culture event that mankind has ever witnessed,” one could be forgiven for taking it with a pinch of salt. But it has been pretty good.

That’s not to say that its failings should be overlooked; visa debacles, governmental interference and Cristiano Ronaldo’s form will inspire debate for plenty of time to come. Yet, the vast majority of this first truly continental World Cup has largely been a success.

For all its pretense as an entertainment industry, this is very much a fierce competition. Only one team can win but—as it transpires—all 48 can be ranked.

Ranking Criteria

Performance : This is the chief factor to consider. The elimination round is the first port of call and serves as a helpful mini-bracket within which to judge each side.

: This is the chief factor to consider. The elimination round is the first port of call and serves as a helpful mini-bracket within which to judge each side. Expectations : Not all group stage exits are equal. Each nation’s ambitions heading into the tournament are taken into consideration.

: Not all group stage exits are equal. Each nation’s ambitions heading into the tournament are taken into consideration. Fun: At the World Cup, more than any other tournament, a sense of enjoyment goes a long way.

48. Tunisia

It did not go Tunisia’s way this summer. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W0 D0 L3



“As long as there’s life, there’s hope,” Hervé Renard promised when he was appointed as Tunisia’s second manager of the 2026 World Cup after just one match. That hope died a swift death when Japan scored four minutes into his debut.

47. Uruguay

Marcelo Bielsa tarnished his legacy as Uruguay boss. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W0 D2 L1



“I have not left anything to Uruguayan soccer,” Marcelo Bielsa concluded after overseeing the nation’s worst World Cup performance in a generation. That’s doing himself a disservice. Bielsa left Uruguayan soccer with a broken locker room, a culture of fear and scars that will never heal.

46. South Korea

Hong Myung-bo became public enemy No. 1 in South Korea. | IMAGO/Branislav Racko

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W1 D0 L2



You know it’s bad when the President publicly demands a governmental analysis of an “utterly baffling” World Cup performance.

45. Türkiye

Türkiye’s exit was a huge surprise. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W1 D0 L2



Only one team across the entire group stage registered more shots than Türkiye, yet the tournament’s lamest of dark horses didn’t score until they had already been eliminated. A crumb of comfort was beating the USMNT in a dead rubber.

44. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia didn’t win a game this summer. | Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W0 D2 L1



The Saudi Arabia soccer federation considered the World Cup to be such a gross failure that its president Yasser al-Misehal quit three days after elimination was confirmed. That’s what drawing with Uruguay will do to you.

43. Iraq

Iraq lost every single game. | Ayman Aref/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W0 D0 L3



The expectations the last team to qualify for the World Cup carried into the competition were captured by Graham Arnold’s send-off message. “Everyone in Iraq should be proud of the fact that we ​made it here,” the manager insisted. Don’t get bogged down by the details of what they actually got up to in North America.

42. Panama

Panama couldn’t get its first World Cup win. | Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W0 D0 L3



No wins, no goals, no fun.

41. Czechia

Czechia players looked completely drained during the second half against Mexico at the Azteca. | Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W0 D1 L2



As Thelonious Monk once memorably said, “The piano ain’t got no wrong notes.” There is no incorrect way of playing soccer, but Czechia came closest to discovering it during a grim march to early elimination.

40. Scotland

Scotland was a dull watch. | Patrick Smith/FIFA/Getty Images

There’s been two World Cups playing out simultaneously for Scotland this summer.



The dour affair on the pitch which led to Steve Clarke’s resignation grated violently with the wild time the fans had in Boston and Miami. Fortunately, the memories of those hazy days draining breweries, throwing cones on statues and filling public fountains with dish soap will last far longer than any 1–0 loss to Morocco.

39. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan took part in its first World Cup. | Steph Chambers/FIFA/Getty Images

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W0 D0 L3



They say that the person who smiles in a crisis is the first one to have worked out who to blame. It felt oddly fitting that Uzbekistan manager Fabio Cannavaro ended defeats to Portugal and DR Congo with a wry grin.

38. Qatar

Qatar fans were out in good numbers for the opening match against Switzerland. | (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times/Getty Images

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W0 D1 L2



“Switzerland, Canada and Bosnia are better than us, no doubt about that,” Qatar’s reliably cheery manager Julen Lopetegui predicted pre-tournament. “We know they’re happy to have us in their group. We must accept our reality.”



Qatar accepted it, but not without a fight, taking a point off Switzerland to avoid defeat for the first time in the nation’s World Cup history.

37. Jordan

Jordan qualified for its first ever men’s World Cup this summer. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W0 D0 L3



There are ways to lose all three games and Jordan found the most encouraging approach; scoring in each outing, giving Algeria a run for its money and bloodying the nose of Lionel Messi’s Argentina.



Even though manager Jamal Sellami left his post after the competition’s conclusion, he was told by the Prince that he “will always remain a dear son to Jordan.”

36. Haiti

Martin Experience captured the mood of Haiti’s performances. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W0 D0 L3



No one can ever take those glorious 29 minutes which Haiti led against the (technical) African champion away from a national team playing for so much more than three group stage points.



The representatives of an island gripped by such vicious political unrest it was too dangerous for Sébastien Migné to ever visit the country he managed offered more hope than many would have expected.

35. New Zealand

Chris Wood (center) spearheaded New Zealand’s World Cup. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W0 D1 L2



That New Zealand’s group stage elimination ended with a lingering sense of “What if?” is a testament to the performance of Darren Bazeley’s side, who blended deftness with drive. For a nation with two professional soccer teams, taking the lead against Asian and African powerhouses such as Iran and Egypt is nothing to dismiss.

34. Curacao

The Blue Wave made history - and no one can take that away from them. pic.twitter.com/6KSuvZXuGl — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) June 25, 2026

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W0 D1 L2



Curaçao arrived at the tournament cast unfairly as a gimmick in the eyes of many elitist onlookers. But this nation with a population of less than two Azteca Stadiums emerged with a point to cherish and a goalkeeper in need of a statute.

33. Iran

Iran was eliminated in the group stage. | Alex Livesey/FIFA/Getty Images

Exit Round: Group Stage

Record: P3 W0 D3 L0



From a logistical point of view, it was a dire World Cup for Iran. “The most oppressed” team at the tournament, according to its manager Amir Ghalenoei, had to leave the U.S. on the day of every game it played to scurry back to its hurriedly chosen base in Tijuana, Mexico.



Despite fighting bureaucracy, fatigue and VAR, Iran still emerged unbeaten from the group stage and a matter of seconds away from qualifying for the round of 32.

32. Germany

Germany even lost on penalties. | Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W2 D1 L1



The scathing German tabloid BILD captured the mood of many onlookers with a caption for a picture of the national team returning to North Carolina after the dismal penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay: “The German losers land.”



Seemingly the only person in the country who saw any positives from a grim tournament was the German chancellor Friedrich Merz.



“Even though being eliminated hurts: What a game!” he bizarrely wrote on social media. “With your dedication and team spirit at this World Cup, you have inspired our country. We are proud of you.”



The question “welches spiel?”—which game—soon started trending on X.

31. Algeria

Algeria secured a massive result against Jordan in the group stage. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W1 D1 L2



Algeria’s participation this summer will forever be remembered for its role in that bizarre 3–3 draw with Austria, a game in which both sides appeared to settle for a stalemate until the North Africans scored in stoppage time to stun everyone, including some of its own players. That Austria equalized seconds later capped off the insanity of an occasion which overshadowed what little else Algeria did this summer.

30. Senegal

Senegal had a point to prove. | Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W1 D1 L2



Each game felt like an entirely different World Cup for Senegal. The thrillingly competitive contest with France was the most accurate reflection of this team’s true level, but a culture of unrest behind the scenes prevented the people’s African champion from ever sustaining that level.



A stunning second-half collapse against Belgium led to midfielder Pape Gueye quitting the national team until the coaching staff was changed. He only had to wait 10 days before Pape Thiaw was sacked.

29. Austria

Austria finished second in Group J. | Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W1 D1 L2



Hailed as “the best thing that could have happened to Austrian football” by his own players coming into the tournament, Ralf Rangnick’s familiar failings as a manager ultimately haunted his latest side.



A stubbornly one-dimensional approach of winning back possession without any idea of what to do with that ball they spent so long chasing was ruthlessly dismantled by Spain.

28. Ghana

Ghana made it into the World Cup knockout phase. | Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W1 D1 L2



Ghana managed to make it out of the group for the first time since 2010 despite leading for less than six minutes across the entire tournament. “Pragmatic” is definitely the kindest (if not the most accurate) way to describe the style Carlos Queiroz implemented.

27. South Africa

South Africa nabbed a late equalizer against Czechia. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W1 D1 L2



Hugo Broos and his troops are owed plenty of credit for coming back from the public massacre of that opening day defeat to Mexico, rallying to sneak past South Korea and into the knockouts. Unfortunately, that resurrection only lasted four days (rather than the prophesied 40).

26. Ecuador

Ecuador fans were out in force. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W1 D1 L2



Ecuador will always have that victory over Germany. Quite literally: a national holiday was declared to commemorate the occasion. Probably best to forget the other three games.

25. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina secured its spot in the knockout stage with a win over Qatar. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W1 D1 L2



When Bosnia and Herzegovina’s manager Sergej Barbarez flashed a glance at his phone after losing to the U.S. on a dry evening in Northern California, he was stunned. “I just got a message from my mother, I thought she was asleep,” he laughed. “If she’s awake everyone is awake!”



Despite the disappointment of bowing out to the co-host, no one in Sarajevo was going to bed despite the 5 a.m. local finish time. The nation’s first ever run to the World Cup knockouts was not a moment to miss or mourn, but celebrate.

24. Australia

Nestory Irankunda was Australia’s biggest weapon in attack. | Dale MacMillan/Soccrates/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W1 D2 L1



If you gamble for long enough, you’ll eventually lose the shirt on your back. So many of Tony Popovic’s big calls came to fruition; dropping vice captain Jackson Irvine, trusting Nestory Irankunda, introducing the world to Patrick Beach. Yet, his continuous game of Russia roulette ended the way it always threatened to: a knockout blow.

23. Sweden

Sweden finished third in Group F. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W1 D1 L2



The most confusing team in the entire competition. Sweden received and delivered thrashings with the same enthusiasm, conspiring to get tactically outwitted and do the outwitting just as frequently.

22. Croatia

Croatia players were furious at the decision to disallow the late equalizer. | Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W2 D0 L2



Infamy, infamy, infamy. They’ve all got it in for me.



That was the stance many in the Croatian team took after an instantly infamous offside decision denied this assortment of aging scrappers a stoppage-time equalizer against Portugal.

21. Cote d’Ivoire

Yan Diomande is on the radar of many elite clubs. | Joosep Martinson/FIFA/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W2 D0 L2



For a manager with the youngest roster at the World Cup, there felt something slightly predetermined about Emerse Fae blaming a “lack of maturity” for Côte d’Ivoire’s exit. Yet, after giving up cheap late goals against Germany and Norway, he may have had a point.

20. Japan

Japan enjoyed a great group stage. | David Ramos/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W1 D2 L1



Japan ultimately fell short of the team’s full potential with a nail-biting defeat to Brazil, but the bright flashes produced by this harmonious collective—which was missing a glut of injured stars—brings hope for the future. “The gap between us is closing now,” manager Hajime Moriyasu warned.

19. Netherlands

The Oranje Army came out in full force. | AFP/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W2 D0 L2



Your philosophical slant will dictate your appraisal of the Netherlands’ 2026 World Cup campaign—as it should in any debate on Dutch soccer, that most theoretical of pursuits.



Ronald Koeman was seen to have ditched the principles of Total Football—the unrealistic ideal every Holland coach is supposed to chase after since that spectacular style was established in the 1970s—only to fall at the first hurdle.



However, others would argue that Koeman’s switch to a back five and a direct approach brought the Netherlands to within a matter of minutes of victory—and they only lost on penalties to a very talented Morocco team. What’s more, the Dutch haven’t played that fantasy approach in decades. If anything, Koeman was honoring the past.



Before stepping down from his position, the forthright manager went out defiantly: “If I had to do ​it again, I would do it the same way again.”

18. DR Congo

He was made for the biggest stage. pic.twitter.com/xNbCo4i9Ep — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) June 24, 2026

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W1 D1 L2



The butt of every World Cup joke for half a century after the nation’s previous incarnation, Zaire, was humiliated in 1974, the Democratic Republic of Congo was out to right some historic wrongs this summer.



After thwarting Cristiano Ronaldo, getting a maiden tournament win and pushing England to the brink, it was job done. “We are more proud than disappointed,” manager Sébastien Desabre fairly surmised.

17. Cabo Verde

A heroes welcome in Cabo Verde. pic.twitter.com/oOdmnZCatx — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 5, 2026

Exit Round: Round of 32

Record: P4 W0 D3 L1



Vozinha started the tournament having to pull out of his usual summer job as a volleyball coach and ended it with more Instagram followers than Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined.



Yet, the personal story of the 40-year-old goalkeeper distracts from the remarkable collective display put together across four tactically adept contests. Cabo Verde duly ended the tournament as the only team not to lose to the eventual champions, Spain.

16. Brazil

Neymar retired from Brazil duty after the defeat to Norway. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 16

Record: P5 W3 D1 L1



This may have been Brazil’s earliest World Cup elimination since 1990, but it was a painfully familiar story. For the sixth tournament in a row, the Seleção was knocked out by the first European team it faced.

15. Paraguay

Paraguay earned the biggest World Cup win in its country’s history. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Exit Round: Round of 16

Record: P5 W3 D1 L1



All the good will built up by that battling performance against Germany and the wonderfully lyrical press conferences of manager Gustavo Alfaro was frittered away by an unsavory pummelling needlessly dished out to France, who defeated them all the same.

14. Portugal

This was another tournament too far Cristiano Ronaldo. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 16

Record: P5 W2 D2 L1



All summer long, Roberto Martínez feverishly pointed towards the significance of the number six. “I strongly believe in numerology,” the Portugal manager warned. “In 2016 Portugal won the Euros, 1966 was the best result ever [at World Cups], 2006 was also a semifinal.”



The prophecy would come true, just not in the way Martínez had been hoping for: Guess what number Spain’s match-winner against Portugal, Mikel Merino, wore.

13. Egypt

Mohamed Salah enjoyed his World Cup swan song. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 16

Record: P5 W2 D1 L2



Egypt manager Hossam Hassan may have left the World Cup vowing not to watch another minute of the competition and crying conspiracy, but, once the dust of his indignation has settled, he can take solace in orchestrating the nation’s best ever tournament run.

12. Canada

Canada’s three home World Cup matches brought unparalleled passion for the sport to the country. | Emma Ottosen/ISI PhotosGetty Images

Exit Round: Round of 16

Record: P5 W2 D1 L2



“As good as Morocco is, I’d rather be us,” Canada boss Jesse Marsch unconvincingly argued after losing to the African champion in the round of 16. Really?

11. USMNT

The USMNT crashed out of the World Cup in embarassing fashion. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Exit Round: Round of 16

Record: P5 W3 D0 L2



“I think overall there were positives that we’re going to take away from it,” U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams tried to tell himself after a humbling defeat to Belgium, “[but] it just doesn’t feel like it matters.”



With some time for reflection, the way this team shone in its brightest moments will feel like it mattered.

10. Colombia

James Rodríguez won’t have good memories of BC Place. | Alex Pantling/FIFA/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 16

Record: P5 W3 D2 L0



Imagine if Colombia had learned the offside rule?



Plant an in-form Luis Díaz into this brood of balletic battlers and their tournament could have continued long past the round of 16.



As it was, the Bayern Munich frontman and his compatriots constantly went to pieces in the box. But Néstor Lorenzo would not lament his jigsaw of a side. “There is nothing to reproach,” he concluded. “Sometimes the ball goes in ​and sometimes it doesn’t.”

9. Mexico

A handful of Mexican players could be bound for European soccer. | Carl De Souza/AFP/Getty Images

Exit Round: Round of 16

Record: P5 W4 D0 L1



¿Y si sí? The question went. And what if we can? Ultimately, Mexico could not, but the fact anyone was ever brave enough to ask is a victory in and of itself.

8. Belgium

Youri Tielemans is set for a new home. | Nico Vereecken/Photo News/Getty Images

Exit Round: Quarterfinal

Record: P6 W3 D2 L1



“I don’t think that we’ve got anything to feel humiliated about,” Rudi García concluded, which is certainly one lens through which to judge a tournament. Belgium did, however, come awfully close to failing that most modest of briefs.



It took a final round thumping of New Zealand to avoid the ignominy of not topping an exceedingly easy group. Senegal almost condemned the Red Devils to disaster in the round of 32 before a dramatic fight back set up a stroll against the U.S. According to García, “Lady Luck” deserted Belgium against Spain, but she had been working overtime up until that point.

7. Morocco

Morocco handled business in Houston. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Exit Round: Quarterfinal

Record: P6 W3 D2 L1



It’s a testament to the enduring quality of Morocco that a quarterfinal exit—once the impregnable glass ceiling for African nations—is considered a minor disappointment.



But despite losing one round earlier, Mohamed Ouahbi had clearly constructed a more well-round side compared to the semifinalists of 2022. The only issue was that Morocco met France in the quarterfinals this time around.

6. Switzerland

Switzerland bypassed Colombia on penalties. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

Exit Round: Quarterfinal

Record: P6 W3 D2 L1



Switzerland had won just one World Cup knockout match across the 88 years prior to this summer’s tournament. In North America, the Europeans won two—and came desperately close to claiming a third scalp against Argentina before a dubious red card.



Manager Murat Yakin was not alone in his assessment: “We can be incredibly proud.”

5. Norway

Erling Haaland sent Norway through to the World Cup quarterfinals. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Exit Round: Quarterfinal

Record: P6 W4 D0 L2



Norway embodied everything good about this World Cup. The superstar turned up and wooed the U.S. with his fascination of taxidermy, the fans delivered a signature celebration which will be copied by everyone else ad nauseam for years to come and the team delivered some of the most exciting soccer of the summer.

4. France

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Bradley Barcola did what they could for France. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Exit Round: Semifinal

Record: P8 W6 D0 L2



You either die or live long enough to see yourself become the villain. In the case of Didier Deschamps, his transformation into a hero of free-flowing attacking play was his ultimate crime.



The front four of Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé and one of Bradley Barcola or Désire Doué was so beguiling and bewitching that it briefly inspired a bitter sense of what may have been had Deschamps not been so tactically dour in every previous tournament. Well, the dismantling dished out by Spain (and England) is what would have happened.

3. England

England finished in third place at the 2026 World Cup. | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Exit Round: Semifinal

Record: P8 W6 D1 L1



For all the questions of tactical cowardice, laboring against low blocks and fear of the ball, this has been a summer of some notable high points for Thomas Tuchel’s side.



Jude Bellingham put together the best individual World Cup performance of any England player ever, Elliot Anderson emerged as one of the globe’s premier midfielders while Djed Spence stuffed a redemption arc worthy of an entire career into six and a half weeks. There was also that tornado masked as a soccer game at the Azteca.



The reality is hard to argue with. “This is the best England group for a very long time. That’s a fact,” Declan Rice bluntly pointed out. “No-one can take that away from us.”

2. Argentina

Lionel Messi has already played in six World Cups. Is a seventh out of reach? | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Exit Round: Final

Record: P8 W7 D0 L1



“The ball might go in,” Lionel Scaloni mused at the start of the tournament, “it might not.” It won’t go in if you don’t hit the target.



Ultimately, the final proved to be one dramatic heist too many for Argentina. The defending champion ended the defense of its title in tears and a tantrum, but for so much of the summer it served as the most enduring source of entertainment.

1. Spain

La Roja reign again. pic.twitter.com/mWvSmeKEOl — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) July 19, 2026

Exit Round: Final

Record: P8 W7 D1 L0



It was a final for the purists and a fitting one for Spain to win. Lacking the attacking verve of its iteration from the 2024 European Championship triumph, Luis de la Fuente dialled the tempo right down, putting each and every opponent through a kind of psychological warfare, denying them the ball and, more importantly, any meaningful territory.



Unai Simón racked up his seventh clean sheet of the summer without having to make a single save in the final. Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez produced a record-breaking 11 in that one game and still ended up on the losing side. As De la Fuente had warned in the buildup to the final, this is a “Team with a capital ‘T’.”

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