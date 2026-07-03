Why Croatia’s Late Equalizer vs. Portugal Didn’t Count—2026 World Cup

Portugal defeated Croatia 2–1 in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup in a match the finished in incredibly controversial fashion.

Croatia appeared to score an equalizer deep into stoppage time—103 minutes in to be exact. An Ivan Perišić cross into the penalty area took a deflection off Renato Veiga and into the path of Mario Pašalić. The midfielder failed to control it, but the ball bounced off him perfectly into the path of Joško Gvardiol, who tapped-in Croatia’s second from close range.

The electrifying round of 32 clash looked destined to go into a 30 minute stoppage time, but it wasn’t to be. VAR intervened to controversially decide the match in Portugal’s favor, deeming Pašalić was offside when he touched the ball and assisted Gvardiol.

Why Croatia’s Equalizer vs. Portugal Was Disallowed

The sensor inside the ball indicates it was touched by Igor Matanović, resulting in an offside. | BBC

VAR determined that prior to Veiga touching the ball, Croatia forward Igor Matanović also touched the ball and flicked it towards the back post, with Pašalić being the next player to touch the ball. When Matanović touched the ball, Pašalić was clearly in an offside position.

Had Matanović not touched the ball, though, Pašalić would’ve been onside, and that’s where the controversy is centered on. Replay reviews make it nearly impossible to determine whether Matanović actually did flick the ball backwards. If there was a touch, it was the smallest of deflections, and for many, the forward never touched the ball, igniting controversy both on the pitch and on social media.

However, VAR’s decision was also based on the sensor located inside every single match-ball. Using that technology, the sensor detected Matanović did indeed ever-so-slightly make contact with the ball. Based on that information, match referee Espen Eskås was able to disallow the goal for offsides.

Croatia was unable to create another chance and, after making at least to the semifinal round in the most recent two World Cups, its 2026 journey ended in the round of 32. Now, Portugal will advance to face Spain in the round of 16.

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