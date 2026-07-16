Ranking the 10 Greatest World Cup Matches of All Time

First contested way back in 1930, the World Cup has seen over 1,000 matches played out (1,068 to be precise at the conclusion of the 2026 edition).

While every World Cup game means everything to the players involved, not every match has stood the test of time. Over the decades, there have been plenty of forgettable goalless draws and routine victories—many of the latter coming in the group stages as heavyweight nations go up against relative minnows.

Others, however, have become the stuff of legend.

From breathtaking goal-fests and stunning upsets to controversial moments and politically charged encounters, these are the 10 World Cup matches that have left the biggest mark in the history of the competition.

10. Portugal 5-3 North Korea (1966, Quarterfinal)

There were plenty of goals when Portugal met North Korea in 1966. | Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The 1966 World Cup is best remembered by England fans for its iconic final, where the Three Lions defeated West Germany 4-2 after extra time thanks to Geoff Hurst’s hat trick and controversial “ghost goal.”



But despite its historic importance, it was not the best match of the competition.



That honor belongs to Portugal’s unforgettable quarterfinal clash with North Korea.



Both teams were competing at their first-ever World Cup and had already captured global attention during the group stage. Portugal stormed through with a perfect record and Eusébio leading the way, while North Korea produced one of the tournament’s greatest upsets by sending Italy crashing out.



And North Korea looked ready to cause another upset, racing into a 3-0 lead inside 25 minutes. Then Eusébio took over. The Portuguese superstar scored four goals in a remarkable individual display, turning the match around before José Augusto added a fifth late on to complete one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup history.

9. Argentina 2–2 England (1998, Round of 16)

Bye, Bye Becks. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

England supporters may point to the 1966 World Cup final victory over West Germany as their greatest triumph, but few moments in the country’s soccer history have carried the same emotional weight as a heartbreaking defeat.



The 1998 World Cup clash with Argentina was a different kind of classic—an explosive match that flipped the usual script by delivering chaos early before turning into a tense tactical battle.



The first half was a spectacle, with both teams trading goals in a thrilling 2-2 exchange, before the game changed completely after David Beckham was controversially sent off in the 47th minute following an incident with Diego Simeone.



Down to 10 men, England showed incredible resolve and dragged the match all the way to a penalty shootout. But for a nation with such a painful history from 12 yards, the outcome felt all too familiar. Another brave performance, another heartbreaking exit and another entry in England’s long-running story of World Cup disappointment—a struggle that has continued for generations.

8. Portugal 3-3 Spain (2018, Group Stage)

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show against Spain in 2018. | Nelson Almeida/Getty Images

With centuries of rivalry shaped by wars, territorial disputes and political tension, Spain and Portugal meetings rarely lack drama. Few have matched the chaos of their unforgettable 3-3 draw in the 2018 World Cup group stage.



The spectacle began before kickoff, with Spain thrown into turmoil after Julen Lopetegui was dismissed as manager just two days before the tournament for entering into talks with Real Madrid.



Portugal struck first through Cristiano Ronaldo’s early penalty, but Diego Costa quickly responded. Ronaldo restored the lead before halftime, helped by a rare mistake from David de Gea, who failed to keep out a powerful effort.



Spain fought back after the break, with Costa scoring again before Nacho Fernández’s stunning strike put La Roja ahead. But Portugal’s captain had the final say, curling home a late free kick to complete his hat trick and earn a dramatic draw.



It was a defining World Cup performance from Ronaldo, who became only the fourth player to score at four different tournaments, delivering a reminder of his ability to shine when the stage is at its biggest.

7. Netherlands 2-3 Brazil (1994, Quarterfinal)

Brazil had to work hard to beat the Netherlands in 1994. | Chris Cole/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

The Brazil side that lifted the 1994 World Cup in the United States was a far cry from the free-flowing, samba-inspired teams of the past. Led by captain Dunga, this Seleção was built on discipline, defensive strength and moments of individual brilliance rather than overwhelming attacking flair.



Few matches tested them more than their quarterfinal meeting with the Netherlands, which produced one of the most explosive stretches of World Cup soccer ever seen.



After a goalless first half, Brazil finally broke through when Romário opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, with Bebeto doubling the advantage 10 minutes later. But the Dutch responded immediately, with Dennis Bergkamp pulling one back before Aron Winter headed in an equalizer in the 76th minute.



Just when the comeback seemed complete, Branco delivered the decisive moment, smashing home a stunning 30-yard free kick in the 83rd minute to seal a 3-2 victory.

6. Uruguay 2–1 Brazil (1950, Final Pool)

Uruguay stunned Brazil in 1950. | RDB/ullstein bild/Getty Images

They still remember the silence.



Inside the Maracanã, a record crowd of around 205,000 spectators watched in disbelief as Uruguay’s Alcides Ghiggia scored the decisive goal with 11 minutes remaining, turning one of soccer’s biggest stages into one of its most haunting moments.



The match served as the unofficial World Cup final in 1950, with no traditional knockout final taking place. Instead, the team that finished top of the final group would lift the trophy. Brazil entered the game as overwhelming favorites, needing only a draw after scoring 13 goals in their opening two matches.



Yet Uruguay refused to collapse. Despite falling behind after halftime and absorbing wave after wave of Brazilian pressure, it exposed a weakness on the left side of Brazil’s defense. Ghiggia created the equalizer before scoring the winner himself, completing one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.



It was a moment of pure sporting drama—a result that nobody inside the Maracanã saw coming.

5. Brazil 1–7 Germany (2014, Semifinal)

Germany dismantled Brazil in 2014. | IMAGO/Xinhua

One-sided matches do not usually become World Cup classics. More often than not, they are simply stories of a smaller nation being overwhelmed by a superior opponent.



That was not the case when Brazil and Germany met in the 2014 World Cup semifinal.



Playing on home soil, Brazil entered the match as the favorite. Instead, they suffered the most shocking collapse in World Cup history, as eventual champions Germany produced a ruthless 7-1 demolition.



Miroslav Klose scored his record-breaking 16th World Cup goal, moving ahead of Ronaldo as the tournament’s all-time leading scorer, while Brazil’s defeat ended a remarkable 62-match unbeaten run in competitive home matches stretching back to 1975. Germany’s performance was so extraordinary that sections of the Brazilian crowd even applauded the visitors before the final whistle.



The heaviest defeat in Brazil’s World Cup history, the match became a moment of national heartbreak. Manager Luiz Felipe Scolari stepped down soon after, and Brazil has arguably struggled to fully recover from the shock more than a decade later.

4. West Germany 3–2 Hungary (1954, Final)

West Germany upset Hungary in the 1954 World Cup final. | Getty/Bongarts

You know a match is truly iconic when it earns its own nickname. The 1954 World Cup final, forever remembered as the “Miracle of Bern,” remains one of the greatest upsets in soccer history.



Hungary’s legendary “Mighty Magyars” arrived in Switzerland as overwhelming favorites. Led by stars such as Ferenc Puskás, Sándor Kocsis and Zoltán Czibor, it was unbeaten in four years and had stormed to the final, crushing South Korea 9-0, West Germany 8-3, Brazil 4-2 and Uruguay 4-2.



The final, however, produced a remarkable twist. Despite falling 2-0 behind inside eight minutes, West Germany fought back to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory, with Helmut Rahn scoring the decisive goal.



The result sparked years of debate over alleged doping, West Germany’s revolutionary adidas boots designed for wet conditions and several controversial refereeing decisions. Regardless, the victory became a defining moment in German sporting history, giving a nation rebuilding after World War II a reason to celebrate once again.

3. Italy 3–2 Brazil (1982, Group Stage)

Paolo Rossi had a incredible 1982 World Cup. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Forget just World Cup history—Brazil vs. Italy in 1982 is widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer matches ever played.



Tele Santana’s Brazil side was one of the most gifted attacking teams the tournament had ever seen, needing only a draw to reach the semifinals. Italy, meanwhile, had endured a difficult start but needed victory to keep its hopes alive.



What followed was a relentless back-and-forth classic. Paolo Rossi, returning from a two-year ban for match-fixing, twice put Italy ahead, only for Brazil to respond through brilliant strikes from Sócrates and Falcão. But Rossi completed his hat trick with a close-range finish to send Italy through.



Brazil’s defensive weaknesses ultimately proved costly, while Italy’s organization and ruthlessness made the difference. On a scorching afternoon in Barcelona, the Azzurri matched Brazil’s attacking brilliance and produced one of the tournament’s most unforgettable victories.

2. Italy 4–3 West Germany (1970, Semifinal)

Beckenbauer played in a sling for much of the 1972 semifinal. | IMAGO/Sven Simon

A match does not earn the nickname “The Game of the Century” without reason.



After a tense opening 90 minutes, with Italy’s famous defensive approach frustrating West Germany’s attacking stars, the match exploded into life during extra time. The two teams traded blow after blow, producing five goals in a breathtaking 30-minute spell as Italy eventually edged out West Germany 4–3.



The chaos reached its peak when Gerd Müller’s equalizer made it 3–3, only for Italy’s Gianni Rivera to strike moments later while replays of Müller’s goal were still being shown, delivering one of the most dramatic winning goals in World Cup history.



West Germany may have fallen short, but their players earned legendary status—especially captain Franz Beckenbauer, who played on through extra time despite suffering a dislocated shoulder and having his arm strapped in a sling.

1. Argentina 3–3 France (2022, Final)

Messi finally lifted the World Cup in 2022. | Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

You could watch soccer for another century and still never see a World Cup final quite like Argentina vs. France in 2022.



It had everything. Two of the game’s biggest powers, led by two generational superstars, with Lionel Messi chasing the one trophy missing from his career and Kylian Mbappé looking to win a second World Cup before turning 24. After 90 minutes, the score was locked at 2-2 with both icons finding the net from the penalty spot.



Extra time somehow raised the drama even further. Messi bundled Argentina back in front, only for Mbappé to complete a stunning hat trick from yet another penalty with just minutes remaining.



Then came one of the greatest saves in World Cup history. With virtually the last kick of the game, Emiliano Martínez stuck out a leg to deny Randal Kolo Muani a certain winner, sending the final to penalties.



There, Martínez’s famous mind games then proved decisive, saving Kingsley Coman’s spot kick before unsettling Aurélien Tchouaméni, who dragged his effort wide. That left Gonzalo Montiel to score the winning penalty, ending Argentina’s 36-year wait for World Cup glory and finally crowning Messi a world champion.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE