‘Hopefully’—Raphinha Confirms Final Decision on New Barcelona Contract

Barcelona forward Raphinha has reaffirmed his commitment to Barcelona, revealing he would be “very happy” to extend his contract amid renewal talk.

The 29-year-old has started the 2026–27 season on fire, scoring 11 times in just seven games in his new role as the center point of a record-breaking attack that has helped the club to seven wins from seven.

Barça sporting director Deco recently suggested that the club could open up extension talks with Raphinha—whose current deal runs until 2028—amid his sparkling form.

“We’re always keeping a close eye on our players to ensure we’re on top of contract matters. There’s also a question of meritocracy,” he told Catalan radio station RAC1.

“[Raphinha] is one of the players we want to keep for another year. We’ll speak to him.”

Raphinha Wants to Retire at Barcelona

Raphinha is not playing hard to get. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The player himself has since responded, admitting he wants to finish his career at the club he joined in 2022.

He told RAC1: “[When I signed my last contract] I thought I would be 30 or 31 [when it finished] and I didn’t know how I be physically.

“I would be very happy to extend my contract a little longer and hopefully I can finish my career here without having to go anywhere else.”

The Brazilian’s words will be music to the ears of Barcelona fans. Raphinha, who was made the club’s first-choice captain this season, now has 86 goals in 184 matches for the Spanish champions.

The Best Player in the World Not on Ballon d’Or List

Lamine Yamal (left) is Raphinha’s pick for the Ballon d’Or | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Raphinha has proved a revelation as Hansi Flick’s new striker, following the departure of Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish superstar’s summer exit for the Chicago Fire, coupled with a failed transfer pursuit of Julián Alvarez, left Barça without a recognized senior striker going into the new season. However, it has proven irrelevant with the club scoring 28 times in just six La Liga games.

Lamine Yamal, Anthony Gordon, Fermín López and more have shone, but it is Raphinha who has stolen the show in his new role as a No. 9—no player in Europe’s top five leagues has more goal contributions than the former Leeds United star’s 12.

His absence from the recently announced Ballon d’Or nominees list looks especially jarring given his recent run. Asked about his omission from the 30-man shortlist for soccer’s most coveted individual award, the forward replied: “It is unfair, both for me and for Pedri.”

On who should get the award in London on Oct. 26, Raphinha was unequivocal in naming his teammate, Lamine Yamal.

“He has numbers, he has titles with the club and he has won the World Cup,” Raphinha added. “People pay anything to see him play and I would pay too.

“It is very clear that Lamine has to win it one way or another. With all due respect to the rest, Lamine has to take it by a long way.”