Raul Asencio Has a Long Road Ahead After Legal Acquittal

Real Madrid center back Raúl Asencio is hoping to move on from months of legal controversy, but will have plenty of challenges in his bid to prove his worth.

Thursday saw Asencio acquitted of all charges in a case revolving around the distribution of sexually explicit video involving a minor which began as far back as 2023. The 23-year-old was accused of “revealing secrets” in the case, while three former teammates in the Real Madrid academy have all been issued reduced punishments after the victims in the case publicly forgave the accused.

That acquital came just days after it emerged Asencio had been found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol in August, prompting Mourinho to issue a formal warning to the defender over his conduct away from the pitch.

Raúl Asencio Breaks Silence on Social Media

Asencio is working his way back from injury. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Asencio touched on both legal cases as he vowed to get his career back on track.

“Today, after a long period of silence and respecting a judicial process in which I always had faith, I can say that I have been acquitted,” Asencio posted on social media. “And I believe the time has come to share a few words.

“During these months, I have lived through a difficult situation and, at times, I have had to see information and opinions about me published before the courts had ruled. I understand and respect the work of the media and the right to inform and express opinions, but I also believe it is important to remember that behind every news story there is a person and a family who live with the consequences of everything that is published.

“I always trusted that justice would eventually set things right. Today, there is a court ruling that speaks for itself, and I receive it with peace and the satisfaction of being able to close a chapter that has been very significant to me. I don’t want to dwell on the noise or the difficult moments. I prefer to remember the support of the people who stood by me and who believed in me throughout this time.

“I also want to address an incident involving driving under the influence. I am deeply sorry for what happened and I fully accept my responsibility. It has been an experience from which I have learned, and I am absolutely certain that it will not happen again.

“Now I want to look ahead, keep working, keep growing, and focus on what I love most: playing football. Now it’s my turn to speak. And I completely agree with my coach: not only on the pitch, but off it as well. Hala Madrid. Let there be no doubt.”

What Does the Future Hold for Raúl Asencio at Real Madrid?

José Mourinho is believed to prefer other options. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Asencio is yet to play for Madrid this season following the return of José Mourinho, having been sidelined by a muscle injury from which he is yet to recover.

When Asencio does return, he is likely to find minutes hard to come by. The trio of Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konaté are all comfortably ahead in the pecking order and Éder Militão is also likely to feature more in Mourinho’s thinking when he returns from his own injury.

It was widely reported during the summer that Madrid were keen to offload Asencio, only to be met with resistance from the player himself. It was claimed the defender is keen to stay and fight for his future.

That stance may well be tested over the first half of the season. A lack of minutes could see Asencio, who has made 80 appearances for the club to date, pursue a move away in January.