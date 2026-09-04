Real Betis vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Things are going well for José Mourinho upon his return to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have enjoyed perfect start to the La Liga season with three wins from three, 10 goals scored and just two conceded. It all looks very different from the end of last season.

Amid the celebrations and praise, however, skeptics have claimed that Mourinho’s men are yet to face a proper test. That changes this week.

Madrid travel to Real Betis this Friday, a fixture the club has yielded much joy for the club in recent seasons. Should they win, they will go top of La Liga, with Barcelona not scheduled to play until Sunday.

After that, it’s on to the Champions League with Inter visiting the Bernabéu on Tuesday. If Mourinho is still operating at a 100% win rate by midweek, he may have converted a few more doubters.

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Los Blancos Edge Tricky Test

Madrid may have too much for Betis to cope with. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After the resounding victories against Real Sociedad and Málaga at home, Madrid are back on the road facing a far more dangerous opponent in Real Betis.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side may have been hammered 5–2 by Levante last time out, but remain one of La Liga’s strongest teams outside the big three.

Madrid’s poor recent record against Betis and the hosts’ midfield quality mean this will serve as a proper test of where Mourinho’s men are at in their makeover.

Upcoming Champions League ties for both sides—Real Betis make their return to the competition after a 21-year absence against Lille on Tuesday—add another dimension to the match and Madrid’s awesome firepower may be just enough to secure victory. Another four-goal win is unlikely, however.

Madrid’s bogey team: Los Blancos have only won four of their last 10 against Betis, and none of their last four away. If they do achieve victory it will be their first on the road against the Verdiblancos since 2021.

Los Blancos have only won four of their last 10 against Betis, and none of their last four away. If they do achieve victory it will be their first on the road against the Verdiblancos since 2021. Mbappé gunning for glory: Kylian Mbappé has started the season strongly with four goals in three matches. The Frenchman averages an impressive 4.7 shots on target per match this season.

Kylian Mbappé has started the season strongly with four goals in three matches. The Frenchman averages an impressive 4.7 shots on target per match this season. 100% record: Madrid hope to extend their winning run to four games at the start of the new season. They have now won their first three La Liga games in consecutive campaigns—a club first

Prediction: Real Betis 1–2 Real Madrid

Real Betis Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Fran García is set to face the team he just left. | Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Defenders Ángel Ortiz and Aitor Rubial are set to miss this one with injury complaints, while former Tottenham Hotspur star Giovani Lo Celso—who has yet to feature in 2026–27—is another absentee.

Summer signing and another ex-Spurs man Troy Parrott is still looking for his first goal in a Betis shirt, while two former Real Madrid stars could line up against their old club on Friday. Left back Fran García departed Madrid this summer after three seasons with Madrid, while Isco spent nine years with Los Blancos and was part of one of the most successful periods in the club’s history.

The crossover connections continue to the dugout. Manuel Pellegrini, now aged 72, spent a year in charge of Madrid in the 2009–10 season and still holds the record for the most points as runner-up in La Liga (96).

Real Betis predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Vallés; Bellerín, Bartra, Natan, García; Bernal, Roca; Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Parrott.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis

Mourinho will have an eye on the midweek fixture.

Aurélien Tchouaméni remains absent with a muscle injury and isn’t expected back until later this month. Young midfielder Thiago Pitarch reduces Mourinho’s engine-room options further as he recovers from a knee issue.

At the back, Éder Militão, Raúl Asencio and Ferland Mendy are still unavailable—though the former has stepped up his recovery and could be back in contention next month.

Endrick and Rodrygo are the two other first-team injury absentees.

Record signing Yan Diomande could make his first start in this one, while Mourinho may have an eye on the midweek Champions League opener against Inter, which could inform his team selection.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Málaga (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Silva; Diomande, Bellingham, Vini Jr; Mbappé.

What Time Does Real Betis vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Seville, Spain

: Seville, Spain Stadium : EstadioLa Cartuja

: EstadioLa Cartuja Date : Friday, Sep. 4

: Friday, Sep. 4 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Alejandro Hernández Hernández

How to Watch Real Betis vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Canada TSN Premium, TSN5 Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi