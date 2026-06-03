Real Madrid 2026–27 Transfers: New Signings, Targets, Outgoings

After two seasons without a trophy, Real Madrid are ready for a big summer.

The 2025–26 campaign ended in chaos for Los Blancos with locker room disharmony turning physical, growing fan discontentment and Florentino Pérez announcing surprise presidential elections.

The club now stands at a crossroads with Pérez and his challenger Enrique Riquelme laying out different visions for Real Madrid ahead of polling on June 7.

How Real Madrid line up when they take to the field at the start of the 2026–27 season will depend on who wins that election.

Whoever triumphs, you can expect a new-look Madrid side come August, with surgery on the roster—along with the appointment of a new manager—high on the agenda for both presidential candidates.

Here’s a breakdown of Real Madrid’s summer signings and transfer plans.

Confirmed Signings

Real Madrid have yet to confirm a transfer. | Jan Kruger/UEFA/Getty Images

Player Position Signed From Transfer Fee TBC TBC TBC TBC

Real Madrid are yet to officially announce any signings for the first team so far, with confirmation of deals only likely to start happening once the presidential election has been concluded.

Riquelme has claimed to have two targets lined up—one of whom is a Spain national team star—ready to sign if he wins. While neither player has been named, Manchester CIity’s Rodri is widely viewed as one of players Riquelme is referring to.

The 37-year-old green energy entrepreneur recently declared: “Rodri is a great player, I’ve said it countless times. If I were president of Real Madrid, a player like Rodri would play for Real Madrid.

“I would like Rodri to play for Real Madrid.”

Pérez, meanwhile, has not yet tied any signings to his presidential ticket, but reports claim that defenders Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries have agreed deals and will sign if he is re-elected.

Transfer Targets

Dani Carvajal‘s exit leaves space for a new right back | Pablo Garcia/Anadolu/Getty Images

Regardless of who wins the presidential race, Real Madrid are expected to strengthen in a number of areas this summer.

Central midfield has been a concern for two years, with the club struggling to adapt to the vacuum left by the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić. A deep-lying midfield playmaker who can control the game is likely to be high on the wishlist for the club’s decision makers.

José Mourinho—the man set to take the manager’s job under Pérez—has reportedly requested defensive reinforcements and at least one new center back is expected to arrive. The exit of club legend Dani Carvajal also leaves Madrid short at right back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold now the only first-team option.

Do not rule out the possibility of another blockbuster signing outside the expected, with Pérez promising to keep up his tradition of signing the “best players” if he wins. The 79-year-old recently unveiled a massive banner in Madrid city center that showcased the big-name arrivals that have been signed during his presidency from Luís Figo to Kylian Mbappé, followed by the words “to be continued.”

Here are some of the most heavily linked targets.

Ibrahima Konaté

Ibrahima Konaté is reported to have reached an agreement with Madrid. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The 27-year-old center back leaves Liverpool on a free transfer after five seasons in the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Konate has already reached a “verbal agreement” to join Madrid and will be announced after the elections, following a pattern of high-profile free signings at the club in recent years.

As a Premier League winner and regular in the France national team, he would provide experience and increased physicality to Madrid’s backline.

Another defender potentially under consideration is Como’s Jacobo Ramón, who has excelled in Serie A and can be signed with a buyback clause inserted into his contract when he left Madrid last summer.

Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries is a dominant wing back. | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Like Konaté, Dumfries is reported to be all-but a done deal, and the 30-year-old wing back will sign for €20 million ($29 million)—pending Pérez’s re-election.

The Dutch international has long been viewed as one of soccer’s best attacking full backs and the two-time Serie A winner provided seven goals in all competitions for Inter Milan in 2025–26

Tottenham right back and Spain international Pedro Porro is among the other players to have been linked as a right back target to provide competition for Alexander-Arnold.

Rodri

Rodri has not ruled out a transfer this summer. | Pedro Porru/MB Media/Getty Images

Rodri—a long-term target for Madrid—has become one of the center pieces of Riquelme’s presidential pitch in recent days and would represent a serious coup for Pérez’s challenger.

There are few midfielders as accomplished as the Manchester City star, who also happens to be from Madrid.

Asked about the rumors, Rodri, whose contract expires next summer, teased that he would make a decision on his future after the World Cup.

“It’s part of football,” he told reporters. “I understand the noise, but I’m not going to dedicate my time to that. We’ll see after the World Cup.”

Enzo Fernández

Enzo Fernández is admired by Madrid president Florentino Pérez. | Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Easily the most expensive player seriously linked with Madrid this summer, Enzo Fernández seems set to leave Chelsea one way or another, while the Blues have slapped a price tag of £120 million ($140 million) on their asset.

The Argentina star is able to operate in a number of midfield roles and has developed into a box-crashing goal threat in the Premier League in recent months.

Fernández’s World Cup-winning Argentina teammate Alexis Mac Allister has also been mentioned as a potential midfield option for Madrid. The Liverpool midfielder’s father, however, has recently denied that any talks over a move have taken place.

Nico Paz

Nico Paz seems destined to return to Real Madrid. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid have buyback options on a number of highly rated young players around Europe, from Ramón to Víctor Muñoz. However, the one getting people most excited is Nico Paz.

The 21-year-old was named in Argentina’s World Cup roster after a breakout season in Italy with Como, where he scored 12 goals and registered six assists in Serie A.

Madrid’s buyback is reportedly set at just €9 million ($10.5 million) for this summer. The challenge for the new manager, whether that’s Mourinho or anyone else, will be finding away to incorporate the talented No. 10 alongside Madrid’s other star attackers.

Outgoings

Dani Ceballos’s time in a white shirt has surely reached its end. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Player Position Signed To Fee Dani Carvajal Defender Free Transfer N/A David Alaba Defender Free Transfer N/A

Carvajal made his 451st and final Real Madrid appearance with the La Liga season closer against Athletic Club last month, while David Alaba also departs on a free after five seasons.

Dani Ceballos appears set to be the next player out the door this summer, with a move to Ajax close.

Eduardo Camavinga, Raúl Asencio and Gonzalo García are among the other players whose positions could be under threat in the transfer window, though transfers are not understood to be advanced.

Any Other Business?

Endrick impressed at Lyon. | Olivier Chassignole/AFP/Getty Images

One player returning to the club will be Endrick.

The forward turns 20 this July and earned a call-up to Brazil’s World Cup roster after enjoying a productive half-season on loan at Lyon, where he scored eight times in 21 appearances—often from the right wing. With Rodrygo still recovering from his ACL injury, the young Brazilian might well be earkmarked for a similar role for Madrid next season.

Meanwhile, a key point on Madrid’s to-do list for the coming months, which will impact finances, is Vinicius Jr’s contract renewal.

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