Real Madrid’s Denzel Dumfries Deal Hinges on One Major Factor

Real Madrid have reportedly closed the deal to bring Inter right back Denzel Dumfries to the Spanish capital, with only formal steps remaining in the process.

The 15-time European champions are in much-need of reinforcements after failing to win a major trophy in back-to-back seasons. Much like last summer, Los Blancos’ priorities are largely in defense, especially after Dani Carvajal and David Alaba bid farewell to the Bernabéu.

Recent reports claim there is already a verbal agreement in place for former Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté, and now Real Madrid have turned their attention to Dumfries. Fabrizio Romano reports the Spanish giants will trigger his $29.1 million (€20 million) release clause, securing their first new face of the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, the club viewed the 30-year-old as its “top target” to strengthen the right back position, which has caused the team plenty of grief over the last two seasons. Dumfries would serve as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s backup, a role the Spanish giants wanted to fill without spending more than $34.9 million (€30 million).

Dumfries fits the profile and the price, giving Real Madrid a cost-effective, experienced right back to fill the hole Carvajal left.

The Potential Dealbreaker in Dumfries’s Real Madrid Transfer

Denzel Dumfries would serve as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s backup. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The pieces are seemingly falling into place to bring Dumfries to the Spanish capital ahead of next season, but there is one thing that could rip up the deal: Real Madrid’s presidential elections.

Both Konaté and Dumfries’s potential transfers hinge on Florentino Pérez’s re-election. The Athletic report the club plans on “concluding the deal” for Dumfries after Sunday’s elections are over, “so long as Pérez is declared the winner.”

The 79-year-old is expected to come out on top over Enrique Riquelme, which would green light Dumfries’s arrival. The fullback put together a strong end to the season at Inter after missing over two months due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

Dumfries is expected to start at this summer’s World Cup for the Netherlands, rounding out Ronald Koeman’s strong backline.

What’s Next for Real Madrid After Dumfries, Konaté Deals?

Nico Paz could be the key to elevating Real Madrid’s midfield. | Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Should all go according to plan and Real Madrid sign Dumfries and Konaté, the club will likely turn its attention to the midfield. Los Blancos are desperate for a deep-lying playmaker, and have been linked with Manchester City star Rodri and Chelsea talisman Enzo Fernández.

Any deal for either player would likely not come until after the World Cup, given the magnitude. Rodri will represent Spain in North America this summer while Fernández returns to the defending world champions Argentina.

In the meantime, Los Blancos could pull the trigger on former Real Madrid Castilla standout Nico Paz, who would cost just $10.5 million (€9 million) thanks to the buy-back clause in his Como contract. The 21-year-old, also set to represent La Albiceleste at the 2026 World Cup, was crowned Serie A’s best midfielder of 2025–26 for his incredible campaign that helped Como qualify for the Champions League.

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