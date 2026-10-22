Real Madrid’s 2026 Ballon d’Or Boycott Decision Plays Right into Kylian Mbappe’s Plans

Real Madrid have reportedly ended their Ballon d’Or boycott and will be in attendance for soccer’s biggest ceremony next week.

Los Blancos have not attended the lavish event since Rodri lifted the Men’s Ballon d’Or over Vinícius Júnior back in 2024. Once the club learned the Brazilian winger finished second in the voting after winning the Champions League, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, it condemned the proceedings and refused to show up to the ceremony.

The boycott bled into 2025, with not a single representative from the Real Madrid men’s team and the club’s hierarchy making an appearance for a second year in a row. Reports emerged before the festivities claiming the club and France Football failed to reestablish relations after their monumental rift.

Los Blancos’ self-imposed exile is seemingly coming to an end, though. According to L’Équipe, Real Madrid plan to attend the 2026 ceremony at the London Palladium Theatre on Monday, Oct. 26.

The club’s nominees are expected to make the trip to England just one day after a potentially league-defining Clásico at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappé Confirms Ballon d’Or Attendance

Kylian Mbappé is gunning for his first Ballon d’Or award. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

One of the favorites to take home the Men’s Ballon d’Or award this year is Kylian Mbappé. The France international was the top scorer in La Liga—where he won a second straight Pichichi Trophy—and the Champions League in 2025–26.

Mbappé was also the top scorer at the 2026 World Cup, where he buried 10 goals en route to France’s fourth-place finish. In total, the forward scored 58 goals for club and country.

Mbappé followed Real Madrid’s lead the last two years and did not attend the ceremony. But he already confirmed he will be in London on Monday.

“El Clásico and then Ballon d’Or ceremony? Let’s go for it,” Mbappé said after Real Madrid’s thumping 4–1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Should he win the award for the first time in his career, Mbappé is going to make sure he is there to collect in person.

Every Real Madrid Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominee

Jude Bellingham starred for England at the 2026 World Cup. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

It’s no surprise Real Madrid’s four nominees for the Men’s Ballon d’Or award are the four stars who showed up for club and country in 2025–26. Jude Bellingham earned the nod after a sensational World Cup for England off the back of a tireless season in a white shirt.

Mbappé is one of the only other individuals who had just as impressive a World Cup campaign. The Frenchman became the competition’s all-time leading scorer at just 27 years old.

Then there’s Vinícius Júnior, who was Real Madrid’s best player in the second half of the season and also Brazil’s best player at the World Cup. Summer signing Marc Cucurella rounds out the list for his exploits with Spain en route to World Cup glory.

Marc Cucurella won the 2026 World Cup with Spain. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Caroline Weir might play for OL Lyonnes now, but she is nominated for the Women’s Ballon d’Or for her efforts during her final season with Real Madrid. It’s her second consecutive year up for the honor.

Los Blancos are also well-represented for the Kopa Trophy, with Yan Diomande and Felicia Schröder picking up nominations. It’s the Barcelona duo of Lamine Yamal and Vicky López expected to take home the prizes, though.

Thibaut Courtois is up for the Yashin Trophy for the fourth time in his illustrious career. The goalkeeper previously added the award to his cabinet in 2022.

Player Award Jude Bellingham Men’s Ballon d’Or Marc Cucurella Men’s Ballon d’Or Kylian Mbappé Men’s Ballon d’Or Vinícius Júnior Men’s Ballon d’Or Caroline Weir Women’s Ballon d’Or Yan Diomande Men’s Kopa Trophy Felicia Schröder Women’s Kopa Trophy Thibaut Courtois Men’s Yashin Trophy