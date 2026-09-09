Ballon d’Or 2026: Ranking the Favorites to Win Kopa Trophy—Can Anyone Stop Lamine Yamal?

The race to win the 2026 Kopa Trophy is on.

Tuesday brought the reveal of the 10 players nominated for the award, which is given to the best player in the world under 21 years old. Predictably, two-time winner and current holder Lamine Yamal leads the way.

Yamal is in the middle ground of still qualifying for an award designed to celebrate emerging youngsters while simultaneously being one of the best players in the world of any age. His status as the favorite to go back-to-back-to-back in this Ballon d’Or category does not comes as a surprise.

That being said, there are a number of top young talents who will be hoping to wrestle control of the award away from Barcelona’s phenomenon.

Ranking the Favorites to Win the 2026 Kopa Trophy

10. Kerim Alajbegovic

Kerim Alajbegović joined Juventus this summer. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

The 2025–26 season was a breakout year for Kerim Alajbegović, whose stellar showings with RB Salzburg earned him links with Chelsea and a big-money move to Juventus worth $34.6 million (€30 million) in the summer.



A low profile is going to harm Alajbegović in the battle for this award. The young winger put up 13 goals and four assists in all competitions for the Austrian side last season which, while absolutely nothing to disrespect, does not match up to the level of accomplishments of the rest of the players on this list.



At just 18 years old, Alajbegović has time left to win this award, and a big season with Juve would do his chances no harm for 2027.

9. Ibrahim Maza

Hopes are incredibly high for Ibrahim Maza. | Pau Barrena/Getty Images

The jump up to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen did not faze Ibrahim Maza. A stellar first year in top-flight soccer led to a reputation as one of the globe’s top youngsters, and rightly so.



Maza did not need long to force his way into Bayer’s starting lineup, with his elite dribbling and press resistance immediately attracting glances of admiration from across the globe. With five goals and seven assists, the potential is obvious.



The 20-year-old is not ready to win this award and still has another jump to make before he can be viewed as an elite talent, but Maza is undoubtedly on the right track.

8. Warren Zaïre-Emery

Warren Zaïre-Emery is flying under the radar. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Warren Zaïre-Emery may be a victim of the public perception of his role. When you think about Paris Saint-Germain’s strongest midfield unit, the 20-year-old’s name usually doesn’t come up alongside Vitinha, João Neves and Fabián Ruiz.



That creates a perception that Zaïre-Emery, who has just finished his fourth full season as a senior, may not be at the top of his game, but the numbers actually paint a different picture. Indeed, nobody in the PSG squad actually played more minutes than his total of 4,224 across all competitions, with Zaïre-Emery just one of three to actually reach 3,000 minutes.



He started 15 games in the Champions League, coming off the bench in only the first and last matches of the tournament, but Zaïre-Emery simply does not bring the hype you need to win this award. He’ll finish far lower than he actually deserves.

7. Johan Manzambi

Aston Villa snapped up Johan Manzambi after the World Cup. | Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

While Zaïre-Emery may need a boost in the PR department, Johan Manzambi certainly does not.



Seven goals and nine assists for the versatile midfielder at Stuttgart paved the way for a spot in Switzerland’s 2026 World Cup squad. Manzambi was among the primary breakout stars of the tournament with a return of five goal contributions in four appearances. A move to Aston Villa worth the best part of $80 million soon followed.



Manzambi, 20, is full of raw potential as a powerful, ball-carrying forward, and has been presented the platform upon which to build on that.

6. Éli Junior Kroupi

Hopes are high for Éli Junior Kroupi. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Thirteen Premier League goals and transfer rumors tipping Europe’s elite to spend nine-figure sums on him will both aid Éli Junior Kroupi’s push for this award.



The France U-21 international just enjoyed one of the best breakout seasons the Premier League has ever seen from a player his age, and there is a confidence that Kroupi is on track for bigger and better things once he returns from foot surgery for Bournemouth.



An excellent year for Kroupi but one that, when compared to those around him in the running for this award, is not going to be enough.

5. Lennart Karl

Lennart Karl is already a regular for Bayern Munich. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich boast one of the best forward lines on the planet, if not the best. Breaking into that setup is an unenviable task, but it is one 18-year-old Lennart Karl is embracing.



To make 39 appearances across all competitions, including eight in the Champions League and a total of 24 starts, is nothing short of astounding for the versatile attacking midfielder, who ended the campaign with nine goals and eight assists.



It was a near-perfect breakthrough year for Karl, who will hope to use the 2026–27 campaign to prove he deserves a place among the elite.

4. Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ayyoub Bouaddi took his talents to Manchester City. | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

There feels like quite an obvious jump up to the top four in this race, with Ayyoub Bouaddi one of those players that comes across more like a senior star than an emerging youngster.



Bouaddi left Lille this summer with a total of 96 appearances to his name—not bad for an 18-year-old—and, after a breakout World Cup with Morocco, sealed a whopping $117 million switch to Manchester City this summer.



His tender age means Bouaddi still has plenty more opportunities to win this award, and he could be tough to ignore if he comes anywhere close to replacing Rodri at the Etihad Stadium.

3. Yan Diomande

Real Madrid won the race for Yan Diomande. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

With just 46 senior appearances to his name by the end of last season, Yan Diomande’s rise has been rapid. Thirteen goals and 10 assists for RB Leipzig led to a transfer to Real Madrid in a package worth as much as $160 million including add-ons. Not bad for a player whose senior debut only came in March 2025.



Diomande took the world by storm, doing so in a massive league like the Bundesliga before showing out at the World Cup with Côte d’Ivoire to prove himself as one of the world’s top youngsters. His electric dribbling has left many drooling over what the future could hold for Diomande.



This was a stunning year from Diomande and one which could easily have led to Kopa Trophy glory at another time, had the competition not been so fierce.

2. Pau Cubarsí

Pau Cubarsí would be a worthy winner. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

A starter for the club that won La Liga and the national team that won the World Cup, Pau Cubarsí is exactly what this award is about. He may only be 19 years old, but the center back is unquestionably amond the world’s elite.



Nothing else needs to be said about Cubarsí, whose total of 3,977 minutes for Barcelona last season was bettered only by goalkeeper Joan García. He played every minute for Spain en route to glory this summer and is unquestionably among the best in the world in his position.



Even that is not going to be enough, however.

1. Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is the favorite for a reason. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Can you imagine the sort of season you would need to have to be able to claim the title of the world’s best U-21 player in 2026?



Lamine Yamal just put up 24 goals and 18 assists for Barcelona, having now spent two years widely recognized as one of the best players on the planet. Even a slow World Cup, hampered by injury, is not going to harm his case for this award.



Nobody other than Yamal has ever won the Kopa Trophy twice, and he’s about to win it a third time. Considering he’ll only turn 21 in July 2028, don’t bet against him still adding a couple more.