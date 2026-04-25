Real Madrid, Brazil Star ‘Ruled Out of World Cup’ After Injury Blow

Éder Militão requires surgery to remedy his latest hamstring injury and will miss the World Cup as a consequence, a report has revealed.

The injury-prone center back suffered a fresh setback during Real Madrid’s 2–1 win over Deportivo Alavés last Tuesday, withdrawn in first-half stoppage time after damaging his hamstring once again. He has already missed four months of the current season after tearing a muscle in his left leg.

Militão was swiftly ruled out for the remainder of Madrid’s season, but was initially expected to be available for Brazil at this summer’s World Cup. However, the newest information provided by journalist Miguel Ángel Díaz claims the injury is worse than first thought.

The report reveals that the scar created by Militão’s injury earlier this term has reopened, meaning surgery will be needed to fix the issue. Therefore, the defender will not be able to recover in time for the World Cup, which begins on June 11, and will instead make his comeback at the beginning of the 2026–27 season.

The news comes as a devastating blow for both Madrid and Brazil, the latter already without Rodrygo for the tournament and sweating on the fitness of precocious winger Estêvão after his recent hamstring injury.

Militão’s Injury Curse Continues

Militão simply can’t catch a break. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Thoughts must be spared for the luckless Militão. The center back’s injury woes began during the 2023–24 campaign when he tore his ACL and missed 45 matches for club and country, and were exacerbated by a repeat of the horrific injury the following season.

Another ACL tear limited Militão to just 17 matches for Madrid in 2024–25 and his fitness problems have persisted this term. As mentioned, he missed four months and 24 Madrid matches earlier this season, and is now set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

While no timeline has yet been placed on Militão’s return, the Brazilian will be fearing the worst. Another extensive period out of action appears increasingly likely.

Brazil Boasts Depth to Handle Militão Absence

Gabriel is one Carlo Ancelotti’s options at the back. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Fortunately for Brazil, it boasts plenty of central defensive options. Militão was not even a guaranteed starter in North America, such is Ancelotti’s quality in the heart of defense.

Arsenal star Gabriel will be an automatic inclusion in the XI, while similar can be said of 104-cap Paris Saint-Germain ace Marquinhos. Juventus’s Bremer, who has suffered injury issues himself this season, is another stellar option for Ancelotti.

Flamengo veteran Danilo is another likely to be involved this summer, while Lucas Beraldo, Vitor Reis, Léo Pereira and Roger Ibañez are all fighting to be included for the Seleção.

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