Real Madrid Confirm Whirlwind Signing of Surprise Striker

On the same day that Real Madrid reportedly agreed to sell Gonzalo García to Fulham, the Spanish giants have signed 21-year-old striker Carlos Espí from Levante.

Epsí already had several suitors across Europe knocking at his door, including Brighton & Hove Albion and Hull City, but Los Blancos hijacked the No. 9’s future within the span of a few hours. Real Madrid triggered Espí’s $28.8 million (€25 million) release clause to bring him to the Bernabéu.

AS report Real Madrid came in at the last minute to make contract with both Levante and Espí’s camp. The forward paused all other negotiations to make the 15-time European champions his priority—and now he is joining José Mourinho’s team.

Espí, who inked a five-year deal with Real Madrid, is coming off a breakout campaign with Levante. After struggling for minutes in the first half of 2025–26, the Spaniard ended the season 13 goals in 27 appearances. Even more impressive was that 11 came in La Liga, which helped the Valencian side escape relegation.

Why Real Madrid Signed Espí

Los Blancos’ acquisition of Espí might seem like a surprise given the club’s decision to bid farewell to Gonzalo. Paying for a new player when they already had a natural No. 9 available seems like a head-scratcher, but it was actually just good business from the club.

Gonzalo was a top transfer target for Álvaro Arbeloa at Fulham, and Los Blancos knew the former boss was willing to shell out significant money to land the striker. Reports claim the Cottagers paid $46.1 million (€40 million), as well as $11.5 million (€10 million) for Castilla gem César Palacios.

Real Madrid cashed in on both players and then turned around and secured Gonzalo’s replacement for just $28.8 million (€25 million), banking that same amount in a tidy profit.

The club also gets a natural No. 9, a striker fit to play a role similar to Joselu. Espí can be a difference-maker off the bench and is more than capable of starting in cup competitions to help Mourinho better manage and rotate his squad, something Arbeloa struggled to do.

Joining Los Blancos Is a Risk for Espí

Carlos Espí has a mountain to climb to make a name for himself at Real Madrid. | Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto/Getty Images

It’s hard to say no when Real Madrid come knocking, but Espí is in for a challenge at the Bernabéu, one that might not serve his career well.

The youngster will likely face the same obstacles that Gonzalo did. Espí is below Mbappé and Endrick in the pecking order, and could also have to share playing time with Brahim Díaz, who often starts up top alongside Vinícius Júnior when Kylian Mbappé is rested or sidelined through injury.

The new signing can no doubt shine in the Copa del Rey, but Real Madrid have a habit of getting knocked out of the competition early. Last season, they could not even get past second-tier side Albacete in the round of 16.

Espí likely would have enjoyed more minutes had he signed for Brighton or Hull in the Premier League, but he instead will now fight to become more than just another player on Mourinho’s depth chart.

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