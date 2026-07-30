Real Madrid ‘Sell’ Two Gems to Alvaro Arbeloa’s Fulham—And They Might Regret It

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed to sell back-up striker Gonzalo García and Castilla gem César Palacios to Fulham for a combined fee of $57.4 million (€50 million).

The two players, who were always going to struggle for minutes at the Bernabéu next season, are set to reunite with former boss Álvaro Arbeloa at Craven Cottage. The Spaniard worked with both Palacios and Gonzalo in Real Madrid’s youth system and then when he took over the first team in the wake of Xabi Alonso’s departure.

The Athletic report the agreed upon deals value Gonzalo at $46.1 million (€40 million) and Palacios at $11.5 million (€10 million). They also include a 30% sell-on clause for each player.

The two players are “keen” on following their former manager to the Premier League, where they would become Fulham’s first two new arrivals this summer. Swedish forward Jonah Kusi-Asare also permanently joined the club after a loan stint from Bayern Munich last season.

Why Real Madrid Are Suddenly Willing to Sell Gonzalo

Gonzalo García bagged eight goals in his debut campaign with the first team. | Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid/Getty Images

European clubs had circled around Gonzalo since his breakout campaign at the Club World Cup last summer, but Real Madrid were unwilling to part ways with the No. 9 who drew comparisons to club legend Raúl.

Yet both Alonso and Arbeloa limited Gonzalo’s minutes last season. The striker started just nine La Liga games and was not even the first-choice to replace the injured Kylian Mbappé toward the latter half of 2025–26; instead, Brahim Díaz started up top alongside with Vinícius Júnior, leaving Gonzalo to spend more time on the bench.

Despite his lack of playing time, the Castilla standout scored eight goals last season, six of which came in La Liga. He routinely showcased his clinical finishing and expert positioning, along with his high work-rate when the opportunities came—but there were few, and that was without Endrick in the mix.

The Brazilian teenager is now back at the Bernabéu, donning the iconic No. 9 shirt after a successful loan at Lyon. Endrick recorded eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances with the French outfit, and is poised to be Mbappé’s back-up next season under José Mourinho.

Keeping Gonzalo as the third-favored striker no longer made enough sense for Los Blancos, especially when Fulham are willing to pay $46.1 million.

Will Real Madrid Regret Letting Gonzalo Go?

José Mourinho’s roster rebuild sent Gonzalo García packing. | Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid

The deal makes sense on paper, especially since Gonzalo is just a 22-year-old with a desire to log consistent minutes and progress his career under a manager he knows and trusts. The transfer also helps Real Madrid bring in some money amid reports of Yan Diomande arriving for a club-record $153.8 million (€135 million) fee.

Yet in the long-term, Los Blancos just might rue the decision to let Gonzalo go. For all of Mbappé and Vinícius Jr’s exploits, the team struggled to score goals last season. In 2026, Real Madrid only scored more than two goals in eight of their 31 matches.

The team desperately missed a natural No. 9 to get on the end of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s crosses or make dangerous runs into the box. Real Madrid’s attack was painfully one-dimensional with Vinícius Jr taking on three defenders down the left flank while Mbappé too often hovered at the top of the box.

Endrick will now be available to come off the bench and lead the line if Mourinho’s side needs a late goal in a deadlocked game, but the Brazil international does not boast the strength or physicality Gonzalo brings.

It wouldn’t be at all surprising if the 15-time European champions turned back to the transfer market to sign an experienced, natural No. 9 to avoid the problems they have encountered ever since Joselu left.

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