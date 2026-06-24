Real Madrid ‘Set Deadline’ for Vinicius Jr Contract Renewal

Real Madrid will “begin considering other options” if no agreement is reached on a new contract for Vinicius Jr at the next round of talks, scheduled to take place this summer after the 2026 World Cup.

As it stands, the Brazilian’s time as a Real Madrid player will come to an end in a year’s time, with extension negotiations at an impasse.

Vinicius Jr’s future has become quite the saga in Madrid. The 25-year-old remains one of the club’s biggest stars and has been central to their most recent successes, while both the player and club president Florentino Pérez have consistently made encouraging noises about a renewal.

“I’ve never imagined myself away from Real Madrid,” Vinicius Jr said back in May. “I make the most of every moment that I am here because it is the club of my dreams.

“I enjoy every moment, I want to continue playing here my whole life, but I am also not in a rush to renew my contract.”

Pérez , meanwhile, has said: “I’d love for him to stay forever. He’s won us the last two Champions Leagues and he identifies really well with the club. You know who doesn’t like him? Those who aren’t Real Madrid fans.”

Why Hasn’t an Extension Been Signed Already?

Vinicius Junior will become a free agent in June 2027. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

However, despite the public love-in, actual progress over a deal has been slow.

It has been claimed that Vinicius Jr’s salary demands are what have been holding up negotiations, with the Brazil star demanding a contract comparable to the club’s current highest earner Kylian Mbappé at around $35 million (€30 million) per year, plus a “renewal bonus”—something Madrid have never offered to a player before—comparable to the signing-on bonus afforded to Mbappé.

Real Madrid have been reluctant to entertain Vinicius Jr’s demands.

Now, AS reports that Madrid will make one more attempt to thrash out a deal with the forward, writing: “Once the World Cup is over, there will be further developments, and if no agreement is reached, Real Madrid will begin considering other options.”

Vinicius Jr himself has already alluded to the upcoming summit between player and club, telling reporters on the eve of the tournament: “Right now I’m focused on the national team. I’ll talk about everything related to Real Madrid after the World Cup. Right now I’m only focused on my country, my teammates and having a great tournament.”

Could Real Madrid Really Sell Vinicius Jr?

Vinicius Jr has one more chance to save his Real Madrid career. | Victor Monteiro/PxImages/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

While undoubtedly a hugely talented player in the peak years of his career, Vinicius Jr perhaps doesn’t hold the cards in this negotiation.

His prohibitively large salary and bonuses mean there are few genuine landing spots for the Brazilian should he push for a move. The Saudi Pro League has been regularly suggested but it is yet to convince a true superstar to join in their prime.

In addition, despite putting up pretty impressive numbers (22 goals, 10 assists) again in 2025–26, there is an ongoing debate about Vinicius Jr’s connection with Mbappé in attack and whether Madrid’s team can accommodate both similarly talented attackers.

Mbappé, who became Pérez’s white whale before finally signing in 2024, is practically unsellable for Madrid, meaning if one player did eventually need to make way for the benefit of the team it would surely be Vinicius Jr.

There is also the José Mourinho factor, with the new manager famously intolerant of flair players who don’t like to track back. Vinicius Jr reportedly made it clear he would not be prepared to sign a new contract under former manager Xabi Alonso, before his mid-season exit. Whether he could get away with pulling a similar stunt with a new manager remains to be seen.

Ultimately, it may be Vinicius Jr who is forced to compromise on terms with time ticking down before Madrid start seriously thinking about a way forward without their star forward.

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